Ratings Rant? Scott Jennings Explains Why MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Had a JDS Psychotic Break On-Air

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:39 AM on October 30, 2025
Twitchy

On Monday, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell had an on-air meltdown over Republican commentator Scott Jennings. In that instance, he created Jennings Derangement Syndrome. Yes, JDS. Jennings responded to O'Donnell's flare-up with a short, funny post on X. On Wednesday, Jennings decided to tackle O’Donnell's crazy crackup in great detail.

Jennings says he knows why O’Donnell unleashed his JDS rant. (WATCH)

Jennings is the only reason anyone is watching CNN's NewsNight.

Posters described how O’Donnell’s conniption clip made them feel.

‘Respect your leftist elders, you young whippersnapper!’

Commenters are sure O’Donnell is a big proponent of diversity as long as it’s not diversity of opinions or politics.

They really hate having to share the airwaves with anyone who disagrees with them.

If you’d forgotten about O’Donnell until his psychotic break on Monday, you’re not alone.

There’s no point getting help for TDS; a cure has never been discovered because it doesn't exist. Heaven knows, research to cure JDS hasn’t even started yet. Doesn't matter, it’s terminal, too. Sorry, Lawrence.

