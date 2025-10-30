Ratings Rant? Scott Jennings Explains Why MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Had a JDS Psychotic Break On-Air

On Monday, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell had an on-air meltdown over Republican commentator Scott Jennings. In that instance, he created Jennings Derangement Syndrome. Yes, JDS. Jennings responded to O'Donnell's flare-up with a short, funny post on X. On Wednesday, Jennings decided to tackle O’Donnell's crazy crackup in great detail.

Jennings says he knows why O’Donnell unleashed his JDS rant. (WATCH)

There's this irrelevant lunatic on MSNBC named Lawrence O'Donnell. I actually forgot he existed.



But apparently, my existence caused him to have a mental breakdown live on the air.



I think I've figured out why he's so upset 👇 pic.twitter.com/GyRmeyMW9X — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 29, 2025

They’re only watching Abby to hear you! If they lose you, her show is over. — BeKindRewind📼 (@KatCantStandya) October 29, 2025

Jennings is the only reason anyone is watching CNN's NewsNight.

Posters described how O’Donnell’s conniption clip made them feel.

Anyone who causes a left wing propagandist on MSNBC to have a psychotic episode is OK in my book. — Jake Bond (@jakefromuphere) October 30, 2025

It was like watching someone in a barrel going over a waterfall into razor-sharp rocks. — CycloneOz (@cyclone_oz) October 29, 2025

We were laughing watching him in that clip! Like a little old lady wanting to use his expired coupon!!! — fukthosehos (@davesnemesis28) October 29, 2025

‘Respect your leftist elders, you young whippersnapper!’

Commenters are sure O’Donnell is a big proponent of diversity as long as it’s not diversity of opinions or politics.

How dare CNN make any attempt at being bipartisan. Hah — The Crusty Vet (@The_Crusty_Vet) October 29, 2025

Liberals hate that you have a platform — Alpha-Bravo (@aburk203) October 29, 2025

They really hate having to share the airwaves with anyone who disagrees with them.

If you’d forgotten about O’Donnell until his psychotic break on Monday, you’re not alone.

I thought he died years ago. I guess it’s just his career. — BrilliantHoops (@BrilliantHoops) October 29, 2025

I didn’t realize your arm was long enough to punch down this far! 😂😂 — NANutshell (@na_nutshell1) October 29, 2025

Lawrence O’Donnell is truly a deranged individual. He should get some help for his TDS, but it’s probably too late. — Sandra Pascale (@sandra_pas94201) October 29, 2025

Laurence O’Donnell has TDS and JDS 🤣 — Nikki Sparks (@PrincessNikkiSS) October 29, 2025

There’s no point getting help for TDS; a cure has never been discovered because it doesn't exist. Heaven knows, research to cure JDS hasn’t even started yet. Doesn't matter, it’s terminal, too. Sorry, Lawrence.

