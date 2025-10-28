Chuck Schumer Impotently Rants in Senate While Trump Dances on the Other Side...
Great Scott! MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Creates ‘Jennings Derangement Syndrome’ in Unhinged, On-Air Rant

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:01 AM on October 28, 2025
Townhall Media

You’re familiar with TDS. There’s no need to explain that one. You’ve been recently introduced to BDS, also known as Ballroom Derangement Syndrome. On Monday, we saw the birth of another three-letter mental illness courtesy of the insanity of MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

We present… JDS, also known as Jennings Derangement Syndrome. (WATCH)

That's hilarious! You gotta love Scott Jennings.

O’Donnell was primed to have a psychotic break. Jennings just hammered it home. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

We will not argue against that!

Posters laughed at O’Donnell focusing on CNN’s NewsNight because of Jennings. Many worse shows deserve ire.

CNN is just getting started and will only get worse as its ratings plummet.

Some commenters argue that Jennings would get better pay lying for the Democrat Party. We’re not so sure. There are thousands of those guys CNN can get on the cheap.

There’s a sign on the wall that reads, ‘You must be this crazy to be hired by MSNBC.’ It naturally features a picture of a blonde Joy Reed.

We’re both excited and frightened to witness the birth of a new derangement syndrome.

That picture says it all.

