Great Scott! MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Creates ‘Jennings Derangement Syndrome’ in Unhinged, On-Air Rant

You’re familiar with TDS. There’s no need to explain that one. You’ve been recently introduced to BDS, also known as Ballroom Derangement Syndrome. On Monday, we saw the birth of another three-letter mental illness courtesy of the insanity of MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

We present… JDS, also known as Jennings Derangement Syndrome. (WATCH)

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell appears to suffer an on-air psychotic break over the fact that @ScottJenningsKY is being paid to express his opinions on CNN:



"CNN eagerly pays a Trump supporter to lie every day and night for Donald Trump!"



Un. Freakin. Hinged. pic.twitter.com/dfeVu3ghvV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 28, 2025

No, Lawrence, I do not have time to save your show. https://t.co/IHitdjp57O — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 28, 2025

Scott from the top rope... pic.twitter.com/7awKg6ge1W — Bizzy B (@bizzyinaz) October 28, 2025

That's hilarious! You gotta love Scott Jennings.

O’Donnell was primed to have a psychotic break. Jennings just hammered it home. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Obligatory: STOP THE HAMMERING 🔨pic.twitter.com/wRhO1quMbo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 28, 2025

The hammering broke him. — Tacet Spectator (@TacetSpectator) October 28, 2025

I think he was distracted by all the hammering on set.... pic.twitter.com/FmhVdOBdqv — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) October 28, 2025

Larry is legit insane.🤣🤣🤣 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 28, 2025

We will not argue against that!

Posters laughed at O’Donnell focusing on CNN’s NewsNight because of Jennings. Many worse shows deserve ire.

Wait until he watches some of the other shows on his network. He’s gonna stroke out over all of the garbage they spill 24/7. — Jason Jones (@jonesville) October 28, 2025

When CNN just isn’t far left enough pic.twitter.com/kbO6jgMj6J — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 28, 2025

How much farther can they go? pic.twitter.com/DVZMBap4eG — Jason Jones (@jonesville) October 28, 2025

CNN is just getting started and will only get worse as its ratings plummet.

Some commenters argue that Jennings would get better pay lying for the Democrat Party. We’re not so sure. There are thousands of those guys CNN can get on the cheap.

If he was lying for the Democrat party against President Trump, they’d be paying him twice as much — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 28, 2025

Larry here is one of the most deranged, unapologetic liars in all of legacy media. This is high comedy. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 28, 2025

Completely insane. I mean that literally. He’s not acting. He’s insane. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 28, 2025

Seems to be mandatory for that particular channel — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) October 28, 2025

Job requirement — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 28, 2025

There’s a sign on the wall that reads, ‘You must be this crazy to be hired by MSNBC.’ It naturally features a picture of a blonde Joy Reed.

We’re both excited and frightened to witness the birth of a new derangement syndrome.

Jennings Derangement Syndrome — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) October 28, 2025

That picture says it all.

