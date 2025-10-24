Tara Setmayer Compares WH Ballroom Construction to the Deadly 9/11 Terrorist Attack on the Pentagon

'I Can't Believe They Did This to The People's House' Memes Respond to...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:45 PM on October 24, 2025
Meme

Trump Derangement Syndrome has mutated into Ballroom Derangement Syndrome. BDS has Democrats and Never-Trumpers saying the wildest things about President Donald Trump’s renovations to White House to add a grand ballroom. How bad is it? On Friday, Lincoln Project castoff Tara Setmayer insanely compared demolition at the White House to the 9/11 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, where 184 people lost their lives.

Here’s her post. (READ)

Again, 184 died when terrorists crashed a passenger jet into the Pentagon. Tragically, 2977 people died in all attacks that day.

One poster who is upset about the work being done at the White House tried to reason with Setmayer, but to no avail.

Democrats and those who align with them certainly need lessons in perspective. 

Over on MSNBC, the hyperbolic descriptions are flowing, too. One guest compared the White House construction site to a natural disaster, terrorism, and even war. (WATCH)

Online on X, Bluesky, and other social media platforms, BDS is running rampant. There is something seriously wrong mentality on a large scale when people can’t distinguish between a building project and deadly terrorist attacks.

