Tara Setmayer Compares WH Ballroom Construction to the Deadly 9/11 Terrorist Attack on the Pentagon

Trump Derangement Syndrome has mutated into Ballroom Derangement Syndrome. BDS has Democrats and Never-Trumpers saying the wildest things about President Donald Trump’s renovations to White House to add a grand ballroom. How bad is it? On Friday, Lincoln Project castoff Tara Setmayer insanely compared demolition at the White House to the 9/11 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, where 184 people lost their lives.

Here’s her post. (READ)

It’s feels almost the same as when I saw the Pentagon damage on 9/11. pic.twitter.com/cgZ3LWOhnk — Tara Setmayer (🦋🦋 meet me there!) (@TaraSetmayer) October 24, 2025

All those who died and their families would likely disagree. — Randy Woodward (@TheBondFreak) October 25, 2025

Again, 184 died when terrorists crashed a passenger jet into the Pentagon. Tragically, 2977 people died in all attacks that day.

One poster who is upset about the work being done at the White House tried to reason with Setmayer, but to no avail.

I hate what he's doing but it is not on the same level as 9/11...have to be wise with your messaging — little🐦in a big old🌳 (@spinonitsaxis) October 24, 2025

This isn’t about messaging. This is how I feel and I won’t apologize for it. — Tara Setmayer (🦋🦋 meet me there!) (@TaraSetmayer) October 24, 2025

You don't have to apologize, but you might want to consider what has made you so callously dismissive of mass terror and death that you'd make such a comparison in public. — GalosGann (@galos_gann) October 24, 2025

If you FEEL that strongly, you should seriously question how you’re being programmed to equate 2 things that are so obviously different. — RaiderF16 (@F16RaiderF22) October 24, 2025

Democrats and those who align with them certainly need lessons in perspective.

Over on MSNBC, the hyperbolic descriptions are flowing, too. One guest compared the White House construction site to a natural disaster, terrorism, and even war. (WATCH)

🚨JUST NOW: MSNBC compares images of the consruction of the White House Ballroom to "Terrorism" and "War"



"What do the images look like? Maybe a natural disaster or, more commonly these days, war or terrorism?"



"He's made it worse for himself!" pic.twitter.com/LdTJjdEKTD — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) October 24, 2025

Remember they picking at straws.

They have nothing.

So they have to complain about every little thing.

Cannot wait to see the most beautiful ballroom in the U.S.! — mooselips™ 💋 (@mooselips) October 24, 2025

The left is unable to mentally distinguish between Islamic terrorism that kills thousands and … building improvements. Horrific break with reality we’re watching here. https://t.co/RKMvCutR0I — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 24, 2025

Online on X, Bluesky, and other social media platforms, BDS is running rampant. There is something seriously wrong mentality on a large scale when people can’t distinguish between a building project and deadly terrorist attacks.

