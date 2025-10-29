Dems Push ‘Weaponizing Hunger’ Talking Point to Blame Trump for Their Schumer Shutdown SNAP SNAFU

Ratings Rant? Scott Jennings Explains Why MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Had a JDS Psychotic...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:53 PM on October 29, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The DNC memo went out. Democrats responsible for the Schumer Shutdown, which is interrupting SNAP benefits, are to lie that President Donald Trump is ‘weaponizing hunger.’ This, after Democrats have voted 13 times against the clean CR, which funds SNAP. Unbelievable.

Here’s Senator Chuck Schumer on Wednesday, reading the new Democrat script. (WATCH)

Schumer reads whatever is put in front of him.

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries tried out the new dishonest talking point on Tuesday. (WATCH)

The reality is Democrats are weaponizing hunger.

The Democrats have already admitted they are using the suffering of American families as leverage for what they want.

With this untrue 'weaponizing hunger' talking point, Schumer and the Democrats have proved there is no bottom to their party’s depravity. The Schumer Shutdown has now reached the four-week mark.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

