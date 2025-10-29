Dems Push ‘Weaponizing Hunger’ Talking Point to Blame Trump for Their Schumer Shutdown SNAP SNAFU

The DNC memo went out. Democrats responsible for the Schumer Shutdown, which is interrupting SNAP benefits, are to lie that President Donald Trump is ‘weaponizing hunger.’ This, after Democrats have voted 13 times against the clean CR, which funds SNAP. Unbelievable.
Here’s Senator Chuck Schumer on Wednesday, reading the new Democrat script. (WATCH)
“Trump is weaponizing hunger” is the new Democrat talking point.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2025
Chuck apparently can’t remember it, so he has to read it off his script. https://t.co/Gq1JLIWnIH pic.twitter.com/6f5CJCFsxL
Schumer has to read from a script, to say 'good morning!'— Tom Pessa (@RedWhiteandTom) October 29, 2025
It’s really pathetic.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2025
Schumer reads whatever is put in front of him.
Democrat Hakeem Jeffries tried out the new dishonest talking point on Tuesday. (WATCH)
Hakeem Jeffries claims the second Trump administration has been a “national nightmare” and is threatening to “starve children” and “weaponize hunger."— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2025
This is what their leadership has to offer. No wonder Republican approvals are rising during the Democrat-led shutdown. pic.twitter.com/iNrWTMcAhD
October 29, 2025
The reality is Democrats are weaponizing hunger.
The Democrats have already admitted they are using the suffering of American families as leverage for what they want.
Ahhh the projection thing again.— Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) October 29, 2025
They do it, we call them out, then they accuse us of it.
It’s like the only play they have left.
It’s their favorite play in the playbook.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2025
The Democrats are shameful. It's like that meme with the guy putting something into his bicycle spokes and blaming someone else when he crashes.— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 29, 2025
"Why is Trump doing this to us."
When Democrats lose control of the narrative, they reach for the oldest trick in the book: accuse their opponent of the very crisis they engineered.— Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 29, 2025
Poor Schumer, he’s been at this game since he was 23, over 50 years ago.— Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) October 29, 2025
He got by for so long by just being a truth-bending huckster and rubbing elbows with scumbags. Now he has had to lowered himself into being a lying, foul-mouthed commie lover to maintain his grip on power.
With this untrue 'weaponizing hunger' talking point, Schumer and the Democrats have proved there is no bottom to their party’s depravity. The Schumer Shutdown has now reached the four-week mark.
Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
