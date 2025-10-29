Dems Push ‘Weaponizing Hunger’ Talking Point to Blame Trump for Their Schumer Shutdown SNAP SNAFU

The DNC memo went out. Democrats responsible for the Schumer Shutdown, which is interrupting SNAP benefits, are to lie that President Donald Trump is ‘weaponizing hunger.’ This, after Democrats have voted 13 times against the clean CR, which funds SNAP. Unbelievable.

Here’s Senator Chuck Schumer on Wednesday, reading the new Democrat script. (WATCH)

“Trump is weaponizing hunger” is the new Democrat talking point.



Chuck apparently can’t remember it, so he has to read it off his script. https://t.co/Gq1JLIWnIH pic.twitter.com/6f5CJCFsxL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2025

Schumer has to read from a script, to say 'good morning!' — Tom Pessa (@RedWhiteandTom) October 29, 2025

It’s really pathetic. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2025

Schumer reads whatever is put in front of him.

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries tried out the new dishonest talking point on Tuesday. (WATCH)

Hakeem Jeffries claims the second Trump administration has been a “national nightmare” and is threatening to “starve children” and “weaponize hunger."



This is what their leadership has to offer. No wonder Republican approvals are rising during the Democrat-led shutdown. pic.twitter.com/iNrWTMcAhD — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2025

The reality is Democrats are weaponizing hunger.

The Democrats have already admitted they are using the suffering of American families as leverage for what they want.

Ahhh the projection thing again.



They do it, we call them out, then they accuse us of it.



It’s like the only play they have left. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) October 29, 2025

It’s their favorite play in the playbook. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2025

The Democrats are shameful. It's like that meme with the guy putting something into his bicycle spokes and blaming someone else when he crashes.

"Why is Trump doing this to us." — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 29, 2025

When Democrats lose control of the narrative, they reach for the oldest trick in the book: accuse their opponent of the very crisis they engineered. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 29, 2025

Poor Schumer, he’s been at this game since he was 23, over 50 years ago.

He got by for so long by just being a truth-bending huckster and rubbing elbows with scumbags. Now he has had to lowered himself into being a lying, foul-mouthed commie lover to maintain his grip on power. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) October 29, 2025

With this untrue 'weaponizing hunger' talking point, Schumer and the Democrats have proved there is no bottom to their party’s depravity. The Schumer Shutdown has now reached the four-week mark.

