Hakeem Jeffries Runs to MSNBC to Blame Trump for the Bad Effects of the Democrats' Schumer Shutdown

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on October 29, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

It’s been almost four weeks since Senate Democrats decided to hold America hostage with the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. On Tuesday night, Hakeem Jeffries chose to do some projecting by trying to blame President Donald Trump for all things he and his Democrat colleagues are doing to the American people.

Here’s Jeffries on MSNBC. (WATCH)

The Democrats’ hunger for power is insatiable.

Commenters say the only nightmare Americans have suffered recently is the Biden presidency.

Democrats are unable to self-reflect. It’s what makes them Democrats.

Posters say Jeffries and Schumer have all the warmth and energy of a dance party at a morgue.

We’ve seen ATMs with more personality.

Posters say their patience with Democrats has ended. It’s time for them to end the Schumer Shutdown.

The pressure's on. Democrats need to do something fast because some of the party’s unions are demanding an immediate end to the shutdown. More will surely follow. Democrats are also going to take an even bigger hit once their voters don’t get their SNAP benefits. Things will turn ugly very fast for the Democrats if they allow that to happen.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown.

