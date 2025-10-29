Hakeem Jeffries Runs to MSNBC to Blame Trump for the Bad Effects of the Democrats' Schumer Shutdown

It’s been almost four weeks since Senate Democrats decided to hold America hostage with the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. On Tuesday night, Hakeem Jeffries chose to do some projecting by trying to blame President Donald Trump for all things he and his Democrat colleagues are doing to the American people.

Advertisement

Here’s Jeffries on MSNBC. (WATCH)

Hakeem Jeffries claims the second Trump administration has been a “national nightmare” and is threatening to “starve children” and “weaponize hunger."



This is what their leadership has to offer. No wonder Republican approvals are rising during the Democrat-led shutdown. pic.twitter.com/iNrWTMcAhD — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2025

The only thing starving is Democrat power — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) October 29, 2025

The Democrats’ hunger for power is insatiable.

Commenters say the only nightmare Americans have suffered recently is the Biden presidency.

He has it backwards, it was the Biden administration that was a national nightmare. We're doing quite well now. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 29, 2025

Hakeem projection level: Infinity. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2025

He’s literally accusing Trump of what him and his evil party are doing right now.



No self awareness whatsoever — MAGA 4 Life (@MAGA4Life_62) October 29, 2025

Democrats are unable to self-reflect. It’s what makes them Democrats.

Posters say Jeffries and Schumer have all the warmth and energy of a dance party at a morgue.

If there were a charisma scale, say 1 to 100, Temu Obama would be a -1. Same with Chuckles Schumer. And we wonder how AOC and Mamdani get so much attention, this is, at least in part, why.



The current "leaders" of the Democratic Party are horribly boring. — Larry LaBate (@xmethuselahx) October 29, 2025

I am beginning to believe Hakeem uses a bong before he speaks.



No one can be as stupid as he is, yet here we are listening to him spew more lies. — SweetPeaBelle (@SweetPeaBell326) October 29, 2025

He reminds me of a Blobfish. pic.twitter.com/lCPKysao5n — Ron Richmond (@RonRichmond711) October 29, 2025

He’s so bad at this. A thoroughly unimpressive automaton. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2025

We’ve seen ATMs with more personality.

Posters say their patience with Democrats has ended. It’s time for them to end the Schumer Shutdown.

The Democrats haven't 7 decent human beings serving as Senators to vote with Republicans to reopen government and get the people, their food benefits. — JP (@J_P1776) October 29, 2025

Com'on Dollar Store, cut the BS! — Robert Sewell (@paparobs5) October 29, 2025

Dollar Store O'Juana needs to get behind ending the Schumer shutdown or continue to lose voters. — American Assn of Retired Republicans ℠ (@aarr_org) October 29, 2025

The pressure's on. Democrats need to do something fast because some of the party’s unions are demanding an immediate end to the shutdown. More will surely follow. Democrats are also going to take an even bigger hit once their voters don’t get their SNAP benefits. Things will turn ugly very fast for the Democrats if they allow that to happen.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.