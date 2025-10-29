Sen. John Kennedy: There Are Two Reasons the Dem Party Is Angry but ‘Even DUCT TAPE Can’t Fix Stupid!’

Republican Senator John Kennedy says, 'Even Duct Tape can’t fix the stupid' that the Democrat Party has embraced. In a segment with Sean Hannity on Fox News on Tuesday, Kennedy says there are two reasons the Democrat Party is angry right now.

Sen. John Kennedy drops a TRUTH NUKE on the Democrat Party "Even DUCT TAPE can't fix stupid!" "Chuck Schumer...he's a WET MATCH in a DARK CAVE! He polls up there with clubbing baby seals! He's got a 30% approval rating, a 60% disapproval rating!" "The Democrats have accused President Trump of everything except abandoning his children to WOLVES! They daily call him a racist and Nazi!" "The Democrats are angry for 2 reasons. Because President Trump won the election...my Democratic colleagues need to drink a big old glass of GET OVER IT and move on." "Two, they're mad the American PEOPLE are mad about the shutdown! I voted 13 times to open the government up. Democrats have voted 13 times to shut it DOWN!" "They don't wanna pay food stamps, pay the military. They want to use this as leverage for more money to spend!"

Here’s Kennedy explaining it all as only he can. (WATCH)

Senator Kennedy never misses 🤣🤣 — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) October 29, 2025

We can always count on him to deliver the zingers.

Commenters are impressed.

Savage! Kennedy's got a talent for roasting the left. Truth bombs galore. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) October 29, 2025

Wet match in a dark cave…..he always has th best analogies… — Roy Unfiltered (@Rmitchell75R) October 29, 2025

Clubbing seals 😂😂😂😂 — Common Sense is No Longer Common (@ToxiAvenger2) October 29, 2025

Kennedy is one of the best senators pure common sense with some humor he tells you how it is, it’s up to you to listen — Serena (@Serena__Lovely) October 29, 2025

He’s entertaining in his own right.

Posters say Kennedy highlights the unnecessary stress Democrats are putting on all Americans, especially military families, by refusing to end the Schumer Shutdown.

Remember that. Democrats talk “compassion,” but they voted against feeding military families and paying workers, just to hurt Trump. — Mo (@mo_free_nig) October 29, 2025

Democrats shut the government down, blocked pay for the military, and called it leverage. They don’t care who gets hurt as long as they stay in control. — Dan Holbrook (@DanHolbrook) October 29, 2025

Democrats have been clear that Americans' suffering is their leverage.

Commenters say Kennedy is dead on with his assessment that Democrats can’t stop hating President Donald Trump.

Kennedy just said what everyone’s thinking Democrats are obsessed with Trump, hate that he’s still winning, and use shutdowns as political hostage games. Meanwhile, they blame everyone else while burning down their own credibility. — Selena Maris (@ItsSelenaMaris) October 29, 2025

I love this man. When John Kennedy speaks, it’s not just wit, it’s wisdom wrapped in a southern drawl.



Duct tape can’t fix stupid, but November can. The Democrats own this shutdown, and the people see it. — Mo (@mo_free_nig) October 29, 2025

We’re starting to think Democrats have used Duct Tape to make blindfolds, since they can’t see how badly this Schumer Shutdown is hurting their party. It's going to hurt when that tape is finally ripped off.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



