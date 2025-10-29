VIP
Sen. John Kennedy: There Are Two Reasons the Dem Party Is Angry but ‘Even DUCT TAPE Can’t Fix Stupid!’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:55 AM on October 29, 2025
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

Republican Senator John Kennedy says, 'Even Duct Tape can’t fix the stupid' that the Democrat Party has embraced. In a segment with Sean Hannity on Fox News on Tuesday, Kennedy says there are two reasons the Democrat Party is angry right now.

Start here. (READ)

Sen. John Kennedy drops a TRUTH NUKE on the Democrat Party

"Even DUCT TAPE can't fix stupid!"

"Chuck Schumer...he's a WET MATCH in a DARK CAVE! He polls up there with clubbing baby seals! He's got a 30% approval rating, a 60% disapproval rating!"

"The Democrats have accused President Trump of everything except abandoning his children to WOLVES! They daily call him a racist and Nazi!"

"The Democrats are angry for 2 reasons. Because President Trump won the election...my Democratic colleagues need to drink a big old glass of GET OVER IT and move on."

"Two, they're mad the American PEOPLE are mad about the shutdown! I voted 13 times to open the government up. Democrats have voted 13 times to shut it DOWN!"

"They don't wanna pay food stamps, pay the military. They want to use this as leverage for more money to spend!"

Here’s Kennedy explaining it all as only he can. (WATCH)

We can always count on him to deliver the zingers.

Commenters are impressed.

He’s entertaining in his own right.

Posters say Kennedy highlights the unnecessary stress Democrats are putting on all Americans, especially military families, by refusing to end the Schumer Shutdown.

Democrats have been clear that Americans' suffering is their leverage.

Commenters say Kennedy is dead on with his assessment that Democrats can’t stop hating President Donald Trump.

We’re starting to think Democrats have used Duct Tape to make blindfolds, since they can’t see how badly this Schumer Shutdown is hurting their party. It's going to hurt when that tape is finally ripped off.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JOHN KENNEDY SEAN HANNITY

