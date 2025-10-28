Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty: What’s Up With TV Anchors Adding an Accent When Pronouncing Spanish Names?

We’ve all experienced the ‘accent road bump’ during a TV news program. That’s where an anchor or reporter comes across a Spanish word or name and suddenly there’s some very noticeable pronunciation gymnastics.

Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty says it’s time for this absurd practice to stop. (READ)

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty asks why anchors pronounce Spanish-sounding names with an accent, starts talking in an Irish accent to prove how ridiculous it is. "As I've said before, I am Irish. And if I was moderating that debate, would the host introduce me as Robert James Finnerty, don't you know the little lad that he is Robert James Finnerty?" "If the host was Chinese, would they then introduce that person with a Chinese accent? I don't think so. Stop it." Brilliant.Video: @RobFinnertyUSA

Finnerty explains his reasoning here. (WATCH)

"As I've said before, I am Irish. And if I was moderating that debate, would the host introduce me as Robert James… pic.twitter.com/aij9dHZfXV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 28, 2025

Rob does make a good point… AOC did the same thing the other night during her commie mamdani speech. She mentioned every nationality under the sun and when she got to the word Latino, she said, “Latinooooo’s.”



Weird. — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) October 28, 2025

Sadly, this phenomenon extends beyond TV news people.

Politicians do it, too. Here’s AOC doing it exactly like the last poster described. (WATCH)

It's Latinxxxxxsss, you racist bigot!!! — Phil McCracken 🏳️‍⚧️🇦🇪🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🇧🇿 (@Phd1lMcCr4ck3n) October 28, 2025

God, she's awful. It's like watching the captain of the 9th grade cheerleading squad pretend she's running for president. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) October 28, 2025

Don’t give her that much credit.

Posters agree with Finnerty that this practice needs to end, and no single culture or language should be singled out for accentuating.

Finally someone said it. This fake “accent empathy” stuff is peak performative nonsense. Respect people by treating them equally, not by acting out their culture on live TV. Common sense > theatrics. 👏 — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) October 28, 2025

He’s got a point. Overdoing accents or names can come off forced instead of respectful. — WAR (@warsurveillance) October 28, 2025

there’s a line between respect and parody, and people keep crossing it — Vinci Wilson || The Daily Plug (@Vincijr2) October 28, 2025

He made broadcasters sound like auditioning clowns for woke approval, and audiences loved every unapologetic second of it. — Emilia H (@Emilia__writes) October 28, 2025

Many end up as clowns even if they don’t realize it.

Some commenters say they’d like to hear certain accents in a broadcast just for a laugh, but not as an everyday thing.

HILARIOUS! Can we PLEASE hear the Irish accents, though? I'd actually watch a political debate for that. And throw in Italian, too, just for kicks. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) October 28, 2025

If a morning broadcast start by saying "Top o' the mornin' to ya" then bust into some House of Pain. — QuantumFlux (@QuantumFluxt) October 28, 2025

Oh, absolutely, Rob!



It's like expecting me to suddenly start speaking with a perfect British accent just because I'm discussing something from the UK.



Cheers, mate, here's the latest on the weather, innit? Nah, I'd sound like a parrot trying to mimic a cockney. 😂 — Kelly Holmes (@kell71191) October 28, 2025

Hahahahaha

I want him to do the Chinese accent next time. — Tony Moon (@RoofKorean7) October 28, 2025

Chinese? So many people would get in trouble if they tried pulling that off on-air or in front of an audience.

