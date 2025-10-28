Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty: What’s Up With TV Anchors Adding an Accent When Pronouncing Spanish Names?

Cory Booker's Fake Halo Slips: Screams "My God" at Nothings, Silent on Child-Killer...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on October 28, 2025
imgflip

We’ve all experienced the ‘accent road bump’ during a TV news program. That’s where an anchor or reporter comes across a Spanish word or name and suddenly there’s some very noticeable pronunciation gymnastics.

Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty says it’s time for this absurd practice to stop. (READ)

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty asks why anchors pronounce Spanish-sounding names with an accent, starts talking in an Irish accent to prove how ridiculous it is.

"As I've said before, I am Irish. And if I was moderating that debate, would the host introduce me as Robert James Finnerty, don't you know the little lad that he is Robert James Finnerty?"

"If the host was Chinese, would they then introduce that person with a Chinese accent? I don't think so. Stop it."

Brilliant.Video: @RobFinnertyUSA

Finnerty explains his reasoning here. (WATCH)

Sadly, this phenomenon extends beyond TV news people.

Politicians do it, too. Here’s AOC doing it exactly like the last poster described. (WATCH)

Don’t give her that much credit.

Posters agree with Finnerty that this practice needs to end, and no single culture or language should be singled out for accentuating.

Many end up as clowns even if they don’t realize it.

Some commenters say they’d like to hear certain accents in a broadcast just for a laugh, but not as an everyday thing.

Chinese? So many people would get in trouble if they tried pulling that off on-air or in front of an audience.

