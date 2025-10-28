Rep. Dan Goldman Calls Canal Street Raid ‘Lawless Terror to Try to Incite...
Speaker Mike Johnson Reminds America Why the Democrats Continue to Prolong the Schumer...
We Got Nothin': WACKO Resister Claims White People Created White Racism to Benefit...
Democrats Just Voted to Starve Hungry Children So They Can Give Illegals Healthcare...
Research Fellow Shares DATA-Filled Thread Telling Democrats How to WIN Again and LOL,...
Joey Jones Uses His Own 'Friendly Reminder' to DROP Mazie Hirono for Blaming...
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Shaming Repubs for Not Showing Up to Work FROM HER...
WOOF! You Know Dems Are Losing the White House Ballroom Fight When They...

Republican August Pfluger Suggests Democrats Staged the Schumer Shutdown to Campaign for Zohran Mamdani

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on October 28, 2025
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

On Tuesday, Democrats voted to prolong the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government for the 13th time. House Republican August Pfluger says that gives Democrats more time to campaign for democratic socialist (communist) Zohran Mamdani in his New York City mayoral race. In fact, Pfluger suggests Democrats staged the shutdown specifically for that purpose.

Start here. (READ)

HOLY SMOKES! Top House Republican August Pfluger MIC DROPS the Democrat Party for potentially SETTING UP the federal shutdown so they could campaign for communist Zohran Mamdani.

"You know what? They're in NYC campaigning for MAMDANI! Maybe they orchestrated this so they had the time to go campaign for an outright SOCIALIST."

"Maybe this was orchestrated so they could go do that!"

"No - this isn't the party of JFK anymore. This is the party of SCHUMER and MAMDANI - the party that bows to the radical left." 

Here's video of Pfluger laying out what he believes is motivating the Democrat Party’s Schumer Shutdown. (WATCH)

Today’s Democrat Party would have already kicked JFK to the curb if he were still alive.

Posters say the Democrats wanted the Schumer Shutdown all along.

Democrats said they needed American families to suffer to use as leverage, and the shutdown also gives them time to help Mamdani get elected.

Commenters say the Democrat Party is now beholden to its most radical elements.

They’re definitely not your father’s Democrat Party. The Democrats bending a knee to Mamdani shows that putting America first is quickly becoming a distant memory for the party of JFK.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

