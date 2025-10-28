Republican August Pfluger Suggests Democrats Staged the Schumer Shutdown to Campaign for Zohran Mamdani

On Tuesday, Democrats voted to prolong the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government for the 13th time. House Republican August Pfluger says that gives Democrats more time to campaign for democratic socialist (communist) Zohran Mamdani in his New York City mayoral race. In fact, Pfluger suggests Democrats staged the shutdown specifically for that purpose.

HOLY SMOKES! Top House Republican August Pfluger MIC DROPS the Democrat Party for potentially SETTING UP the federal shutdown so they could campaign for communist Zohran Mamdani. "You know what? They're in NYC campaigning for MAMDANI! Maybe they orchestrated this so they had the time to go campaign for an outright SOCIALIST." "Maybe this was orchestrated so they could go do that!" "No - this isn't the party of JFK anymore. This is the party of SCHUMER and MAMDANI - the party that bows to the radical left."

Here's video of Pfluger laying out what he believes is motivating the Democrat Party’s Schumer Shutdown. (WATCH)

"You know what? They're in NYC campaigning for MAMDANI! Maybe they orchestrated this so they had… pic.twitter.com/eBHbLnWbmG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 28, 2025

🎯

".... this isn't the party of JFK anymore." — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 28, 2025

He's not wrong! — MatthewLovesUSA (@MatthewLovesUSA) October 28, 2025

Today’s Democrat Party would have already kicked JFK to the curb if he were still alive.

Posters say the Democrats wanted the Schumer Shutdown all along.

Bro said Democrats didn’t just fumble the shutdown — they scripted it for campaign time 😭💀

The GOP’s basically yelling: “They didn’t lose control, they planned the chaos.” — NOBLE (@iamnoblefx) October 28, 2025

Ya know I wouldn’t doubt it. — Dawn Horstman (@horst7552) October 28, 2025

They told us that they were doing this to hurt Americans — Kelly Weiss (@Amaidnmerica) October 28, 2025

The Schumer Socialist Shutdown — Finatic Sportfishing (@f_sportfishing) October 28, 2025

Democrats said they needed American families to suffer to use as leverage, and the shutdown also gives them time to help Mamdani get elected.

Commenters say the Democrat Party is now beholden to its most radical elements.

💥 Spot on! The radical left has completely taken over. Time to hold them accountable and put America first! 🇺🇸🔥 — Ｂｒａｘｔｏｎ👑 (@Primewave96) October 28, 2025

Call these collectivist whatever you like, I call them communists. — Oscar Aguilera (@OscarAg30622047) October 28, 2025

Socialism is Democratic Party platform now! Biden term was just a taste of failure and the future is going to be worse. — Armelle Fonte (@ArmelleFonte) October 28, 2025

They aren’t democrats anymore. — StreetRat (@TheeStreetRat) October 28, 2025

They’re definitely not your father’s Democrat Party. The Democrats bending a knee to Mamdani shows that putting America first is quickly becoming a distant memory for the party of JFK.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



