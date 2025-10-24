That Was COLD! Scott Jennings SCHOOLS Geraldo Rivera on Why ICE Agents Must Wear Masks in Public

They say education never ends. Well, Republican commentator Scott Jennings definitely took Geraldo Rivera back to school on Thursday’s NewsNight on CNN. Rivera received some real-world insight into why ICE agents must wear masks in public.

Start here. (READ)

Scott Jennings just EVISCERATED Geraldo Rivera after he attacked ICE agents for wearing masks on duty.



Geraldo: “Masks should be banned in law enforcement. What kind of world can we have where cops come into your door and they’re masked?”



That’s when @ScottJenningsKY looked straight into the camera and unloaded:



“Counterpoint. The reason they’re wearing masks— which, by the way, their director, Todd Lyons, he doesn’t want them to have to wear masks, he’s against the masks!”



“The reason they’re wearing them is because you have a dedicated group of people out there—and some of them, unfortunately, are Democrat political officials, who are DOXING them and their families and putting them in harm’s way!”



“They face a 1,000% increase in violent attacks this year!”



“These people are in harm’s way EVERY day, and they are protecting themselves and their families!”

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

Jennings on point... while Rivera remains confused...as usual — Andy Taylor 🇺🇸 (@BBdaaz) October 24, 2025

Rivera is ruled by his emotions.

Posters say they knew it was over for Rivera when Jennings looked at the camera.

This was the moment Jennings realized it was over. pic.twitter.com/mLFiRohjGd — Overton (@overton_news) October 24, 2025

THE look. — 𝔻𝕚𝕣𝕥𝕪 𝔻𝕚𝕟𝕘𝕦𝕤 𝕄𝕒𝕘𝕖𝕖 (@Arizona_DryHeat) October 24, 2025

@GeraldoRivera because they’re being doxxed Geraldo and their lives are being put in danger Geraldo. Come on dude you know better. — Americanwoman50 (@TammyHi72951633) October 24, 2025

Maybe Rivera’s dumb, or possibly just playing the role CNN brought him on the show to play.

Rivera has stuck around, but it’s hard to take him seriously in the wake of his Al Capone’s vault debacle and his tabloid talk show past. Posters certainly remember.

Geraldo, still opening empty vaults. — Lacey (@gardengoat) October 24, 2025

Rivera lost all credibility back in 1986 😂 pic.twitter.com/7u6if3VTrJ — Britt Orleans (@orleans_britt) October 24, 2025

Geraldo and his giant nose have been idiots since he got hit with a chair in the 1980s. — Chicken-mala Harris (@Candyisdan75111) October 24, 2025

Why in the h*** does anyone still give Geraldo Rivera a forum? He and Carville no longer have anything relevant to add to the conversation. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Lenore Simonson (@ldsimonson) October 24, 2025

Scott Jennings dropped facts while Geraldo played feelings. ICE masks aren’t intimidation, they’re armor against doxxing and leftist mobs. Real men protect families, not feelings.🇺🇸 — Agent 47 (@Agent_47_Trump) October 24, 2025

Why is that so hard to understand? — Joey Famiglietti (@Joeyfam213) October 24, 2025

Scott answered this question just the other night. All these people who have ‘problems’ with ICE simply don’t want any illegal aliens deported. It’s easier to criticize, hamper, and attack ICE than it is to justify and explain why millions of illegal aliens, many of them violent criminals, should remain in the U.S.

