That Was COLD! Scott Jennings SCHOOLS Geraldo Rivera on Why ICE Agents Must Wear Masks in Public

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:17 AM on October 24, 2025
Twitchy

They say education never ends. Well, Republican commentator Scott Jennings definitely took Geraldo Rivera back to school on Thursday’s NewsNight on CNN. Rivera received some real-world insight into why ICE agents must wear masks in public.

Start here. (READ)

Scott Jennings just EVISCERATED Geraldo Rivera after he attacked ICE agents for wearing masks on duty.

Geraldo: “Masks should be banned in law enforcement. What kind of world can we have where cops come into your door and they’re masked?”

That’s when @ScottJenningsKY looked straight into the camera and unloaded:

“Counterpoint. The reason they’re wearing masks— which, by the way, their director, Todd Lyons, he doesn’t want them to have to wear masks, he’s against the masks!”

“The reason they’re wearing them is because you have a dedicated group of people out there—and some of them, unfortunately, are Democrat political officials, who are DOXING them and their families and putting them in harm’s way!”

“They face a 1,000% increase in violent attacks this year!”

“These people are in harm’s way EVERY day, and they are protecting themselves and their families!”

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

Rivera is ruled by his emotions.

Posters say they knew it was over for Rivera when Jennings looked at the camera.

Maybe Rivera’s dumb, or possibly just playing the role CNN brought him on the show to play.

Rivera has stuck around, but it’s hard to take him seriously in the wake of his Al Capone’s vault debacle and his tabloid talk show past. Posters certainly remember.

Scott answered this question just the other night. All these people who have ‘problems’ with ICE simply don’t want any illegal aliens deported. It’s easier to criticize, hamper, and attack ICE than it is to justify and explain why millions of illegal aliens, many of them violent criminals, should remain in the U.S.

