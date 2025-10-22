Scott Jennings Tells Lying Ana Navarro and CNN NewsNight Panel the Real Reason They Oppose ICE

Every time Republican commentator Scott Jennings goes on CNN, he has to contend with a Democrat hydra, a beast with multiple heads spewing venomous nonsense. Tuesday’s NewsNight was no different, with Jennings defending ICE while pushing back on Ana Navarro’s hysterical lies, Ashley Allison’s cries of racism, and Abby Phillip bailing out her fellow Democrats.

Advertisement

Check it out. (WATCH)

Scott Jennings debates ICE training readiness with Ana Navarro, Abby Phillip, and Ashley Allison at the same time.



"Can I just throw a curveball? The reason why they're often detained is because of the color of their skin." pic.twitter.com/bWz87H4hIb — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) October 22, 2025

Dear CNN,



Whatever you’re paying this man — it’s not nearly enough.



Sincerely,

Everyone watching. pic.twitter.com/aqAiwhpgMy — Overton (@overton_news) October 22, 2025

He has to love this. In a centrist or right media org he would be pretty typical. What a fantastic time he must be having. He can say pretty much anything because if they fire him they lose at least half of their many dozens of viewers.



He may be the luckiest person in media… — SezSimon (@SezSimon42) October 22, 2025

We truly hope Jennings is making bank from CNN. Keep the clips coming, Scott.

Ana Navarro told Jennings to ‘look it up.’ Posters did, and she was lying, of course. The children were not left alone as Navarro claimed. They were left with adult siblings. It’s pretty amazing how many discussions on CNN are based on leftist lies.

https://t.co/ykYsfS5kzG

Could Ana be talking about this? Because it’s 2 children and the 2 young adult siblings were there. They were not “abandoned” by ICE, they were abandoned by their parents — vote out Pritzker! (@wired4comsense) October 22, 2025

ICE agents are well trained. Most of them have years of experience at various field offices. — FPO (@FlintPoliceOps) October 22, 2025

She needs to stay on the View where she has others like her that humor her and treat her like she’s telling the truth. — Karen Reed (@reed782259) October 22, 2025

When you have that much overflowing, antagonistic stupidity, it’s hard to contain it to just one network.

Navarro and her Democrat buds know what they’re doing with their fake stories, emotional blackmail, and tired cries of racism. Posters see it.

"Shooting dogs."

"Leaving kids alone in cars."



The only thing she forgot was "kicking grandma's down the stairs."



All the Democrat fear mongering talking points. — Michael 🚫 DMs 🇺🇸 (@VBcoachInCali) October 22, 2025

Navarro is what is wrong with the Democrats as well, always trying to make things about race and skin color!! Skin color is never been an issue, but if you commit a crime then you committed a crime!! — B Fred (@BryceFred01) October 22, 2025

Color of their skin. What color do you think 99 out of every 100 would be? — KJ Wilson (@wilson3_j) October 22, 2025

"We got data for that". Yes, data that tells us where a majority of the illegal immigrants are from. — Daniel DeYonge (@DDe_Yonge) October 22, 2025

Who would have ever guessed that most of the people traversing our southern border would match the physical characteristics of those living on the non-American side?

Advertisement

Jennings pushed through the lies and got right to the Democrats' position.

"You just don't like them enforcing the law". -Scott Jennings-



That is the Democrats entire argument. That's it. — David Vakili (@DavidVakili) October 22, 2025

That’s really the bottom line. They absolutely don’t want the law enforced because for years it wasn’t. Now that it is being enforced, including crime, they act like spoiled toddlers who don’t get their way any longer. — Rachel Provenza (@bowslingercraft) October 22, 2025

Democrats do not want ANY illegal aliens arrested or deported. Every action they take, like encouraging resistance and violence against ICE agents, plus all their sob stories (riddled with lies), is to keep illegal aliens within our borders.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.