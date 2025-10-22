Neera Tanden Genuinely Thinks Images of Trump's WH East Wing Renovation Will Swing...
Scott Jennings Tells Lying Ana Navarro and CNN NewsNight Panel the Real Reason They Oppose ICE

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on October 22, 2025
Twitchy

Every time Republican commentator Scott Jennings goes on CNN, he has to contend with a Democrat hydra, a beast with multiple heads spewing venomous nonsense. Tuesday’s NewsNight was no different, with Jennings defending ICE while pushing back on Ana Navarro’s hysterical lies, Ashley Allison’s cries of racism, and Abby Phillip bailing out her fellow Democrats.

Check it out. (WATCH)

We truly hope Jennings is making bank from CNN. Keep the clips coming, Scott.

Ana Navarro told Jennings to ‘look it up.’ Posters did, and she was lying, of course. The children were not left alone as Navarro claimed. They were left with adult siblings. It’s pretty amazing how many discussions on CNN are based on leftist lies.

When you have that much overflowing, antagonistic stupidity, it’s hard to contain it to just one network.

Navarro and her Democrat buds know what they’re doing with their fake stories, emotional blackmail, and tired cries of racism. Posters see it.

Who would have ever guessed that most of the people traversing our southern border would match the physical characteristics of those living on the non-American side?

Jennings pushed through the lies and got right to the Democrats' position.

Democrats do not want ANY illegal aliens arrested or deported. Every action they take, like encouraging resistance and violence against ICE agents, plus all their sob stories (riddled with lies), is to keep illegal aliens within our borders.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown.

