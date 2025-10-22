Try to Spot the Subtle Differences Between CNN's Coverage of Obama vs. Trump's...
Blame Game: Obama Lends His Gaslighting Talents to Newsom’s Gerrymandering Proposal Push in California

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 PM on October 22, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Freed

Former President Barack Obama is helping Governor Gavin Newsom in his fight to further gerrymander California so that Republicans have even less representation in Congress. Both are blaming Republican redistricting in other states like Texas for the Golden State's gerrymandering push.

Here’s Obama. (WATCH)

They want to play voters for fools, as always.

Commenters have noticed that several states have large populations of Republicans but with no representation at all in Congress, thanks to Democrat Party gerrymandering.

Obama needs to sit this out and find ways to make his presidential library even uglier.

One poster says it sounds like it's time to redistrict all states to make representation more in line with party populations.

Democrats will never agree to voluntary redistricting because it will undo all their years of gerrymandering and cost them seats in Congress.

Posters are tired of Obama butting his head into everything.

Obama misses the presidency but still wants to control what’s going on. He’ll jump at any slice of power to be had.

