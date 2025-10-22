Blame Game: Obama Lends His Gaslighting Talents to Newsom’s Gerrymandering Proposal Push in California

Former President Barack Obama is helping Governor Gavin Newsom in his fight to further gerrymander California so that Republicans have even less representation in Congress. Both are blaming Republican redistricting in other states like Texas for the Golden State's gerrymandering push.

Advertisement

Here’s Obama. (WATCH)

Obama wades in to help Newsom gaslight on Prop 50 and blame Republicans for "abuse" of redistricting in red states:



“If you are going to play that game, then we are going to try to counteract that abuse of the system." pic.twitter.com/9cglCmwI9w — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 22, 2025

Democrats have been gerrymandering for decades. pic.twitter.com/x807kjVzan — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) October 22, 2025

They always leave that part out. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 22, 2025

They want to play voters for fools, as always.

Commenters have noticed that several states have large populations of Republicans but with no representation at all in Congress, thanks to Democrat Party gerrymandering.

President Donald J Trump won one third of the Massachusetts vote, but MA Trump supporters have zero thirds of the Representation in Congress.



Dems can go pound sand on their gerrymandering hypocrisy. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 22, 2025

What, around 40% of New England vote Republican, but not a single Rep in those 1/2 dozen states.



Nothing to see here, move along. 🤡 — Desmond Hatchette (@Moontrane) October 22, 2025

And their aging, bitter, feckless spokesguy here can go pound some as well — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 22, 2025

Obama needs to sit this out and find ways to make his presidential library even uglier.

One poster says it sounds like it's time to redistrict all states to make representation more in line with party populations.

Democrats are the experts at gerrymandering, it's been that way for years. Republicans are finally getting in on the game. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 22, 2025

It’s called “redistricting” when they do it pic.twitter.com/F9JrfFG6QI — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) October 22, 2025

Let’s redistrict all the states then — Raphael™️ (@RaphTMNTtm) October 22, 2025

They will lose. They are also bracing for SCOTUS ruling which would nuke some current maps into high heaven. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 22, 2025

Democrats will never agree to voluntary redistricting because it will undo all their years of gerrymandering and cost them seats in Congress.

Posters are tired of Obama butting his head into everything.

I like presidents who go away after they leave office; not try to run the government from behind the scenes. — Sylvia Quinn (@quinn31960) October 22, 2025

Obama’s ego and powerlust will not permit such a thing — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 22, 2025

Obama misses the presidency but still wants to control what’s going on. He’ll jump at any slice of power to be had.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.