A Stroke of Sensibility: John Fetterman Places Blame for the Schumer Shutdown on His Fellow Democrats

On Wednesday night, Democrat Senator John Fetterman obliterated his fellow Democrats’ fake narratives about the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. He put the blame squarely on his Democrat Party.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

John Fetterman just blew up Democrats' shut down narrative.



FETTERMAN: "Shutting the government is really what the Democratic Party wants to do... [Obamacare subsidies were] designed by the Democratic Party to expire ... This is NOT something taken by the Republicans.” pic.twitter.com/VE4s1LRWDE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 16, 2025

He’s also the only one with literal brain damage. Yet he’s still the smartest. Tells you everything. — Chris Palmer (@ChristheAV8R) October 16, 2025

I honestly had no idea that there was a sane Democrat. He is like a unicorn or Bigfoot. — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) October 16, 2025

DemSquatch — Don't Ask Me, I Just Live Here (@Veronica31378) October 16, 2025

Cryptozoologists and political science experts should study him.

Posters say Fetterman is only echoing what’s been obvious since the Schumer Shutdown began more than two weeks ago.

John Fetterman is dropping truth nukes on the Democrats. The Democrats are fighting to continue Covid Era Obamacare spending. The Pandemic ended over 4 years ago. — Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) October 16, 2025

They were designed to expire to try to make it palatable as some temporary measure until it stabilized.



It didn’t stabilized. Time for it to go. — Chris Weaver (@WeaverSpeaks) October 16, 2025

So the subsidies were designed to expire at year end by Democrats; yet, now they want them extended and have shut the government down to get their way when we have record deficits. All for an ACA system they clearly own that has raised the cost for many. — Dave S (@DaveS98757658) October 16, 2025

Democrats created Obamacare with no Republican votes 15 years ago, and it’s been a disaster ever since. It’s only become more unsustainable with each passing year.

Posters appreciate Fetterman for not playing political games and just telling it like it is.

Integrity over party, country over party. He's one honest man in a bastion of sleaze. — Pat Fondren (@PatFondren1) October 16, 2025

@SenFettermanPA

"I follow country then party."

Good job! — brp (@brp1136) October 16, 2025

The truth really hurts the Schumer shut down — Al Sadler (@SadlerAl) October 16, 2025

I hope his truth resonates through his party. It’s time to stop playing games.🙏🏼 — HaveAVoice(aka Karen😊) (@Yung111lvr) October 16, 2025

We hate to spoil it for you, but the Democrat Party is not going to listen to Fetterman any time soon.

