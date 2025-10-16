A Stroke of Sensibility: John Fetterman Places Blame for the Schumer Shutdown on His Fellow Democrats

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:50 PM on October 16, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

On Wednesday night, Democrat Senator John Fetterman obliterated his fellow Democrats’ fake narratives about the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. He put the blame squarely on his Democrat Party.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Cryptozoologists and political science experts should study him.

Posters say Fetterman is only echoing what’s been obvious since the Schumer Shutdown began more than two weeks ago.

Democrats created Obamacare with no Republican votes 15 years ago, and it’s been a disaster ever since. It’s only become more unsustainable with each passing year.

Posters appreciate Fetterman for not playing political games and just telling it like it is.

We hate to spoil it for you, but the Democrat Party is not going to listen to Fetterman any time soon.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

CHUCK SCHUMER COVID-19 DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JOHN FETTERMAN

