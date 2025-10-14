Defiant Letitia James Raises Fist at Zohran Mamdani Rally as Mortgage Fraud Case Against Her Grows

Democrat Party mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani held a cringey communist rally in New York City on Monday night. He invited embattled New York Attorney General Letitia James, who gave a defiant speech as more damning details came out about her mortgage fraud case.

Here she is. (WATCH)

JUST IN: New York Attorney General Letitia James raises her fist in the air after being criminally indicted for bank fraud.



“We are here tonight because we are ready to turn the page on the cynical, broken, politics of the past,” she said at Zohran Mamdani’s rally.



lol. pic.twitter.com/FFSLJupvtl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 14, 2025

This is the saddest thing I’ve ever seen🤣🤣 — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) October 14, 2025

The 1960s are over, someone should tell her. 🤣 — Nana Banana (@LoveMyGrands8) October 14, 2025

The Democrat Party is stuck in the 1960s. It’s doubtful they’ll join us in the 21st century anytime soon.

One poster says James just wanted to be counted.

Raise your fist if you committed mortgage fraud: pic.twitter.com/eZtUlPi74m — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) October 14, 2025

When justice wears pride as armor, it forgets its purpose. ⚖️ The higher the fist, the harder the fall. 🕊️ — nelson ajwang (@nelsonajwang2) October 14, 2025

Justice is slow, hopefully it will come soon enough for…. — Steven Johnson (@StevenJohn75080) October 14, 2025

We remain hopeful but also realistic.

This latest revelation is that James was allegedly harboring a fugitive from the law in her mortgage fraud home, who just also happened to be her niece. Oopsie-doodle!

Um, is Letitia James harboring a fugitive in her mortgage fraud house? Because it sure looks like she's harboring a fugitive. pic.twitter.com/7qWBQTmbJ3 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 14, 2025

The case against her is airtight. She either lied to the IRS or Mortgage company, but she couldn't have told the truth to both. She listed a house as a primary residence to the Mortgage company, but also a rental property to the IRS. Her niece lived there, buy didn't pay rent? — Someone Important (@justimportant2) October 14, 2025

Ok, we feel a little bit better about the chances that James may add a new residence with bars to her list of homes.

Posters say that the time may be about to come.

She’s not turning a page 🤷🏼‍♀️ she’s sealing her own cell door. Mortgage fraud leads to prison, not redemption. — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) October 14, 2025

"Our Time Has Come" to be tried by a jury of our peers, and if found guilty, our time will be served. - Letitia James, if she were honest. — Curious Traveler (@QriousTraveler) October 14, 2025

The motto is rather ironic... I think her time has come - to go to prison! 😂 — Patriot Erin (@PatriotErin) October 14, 2025

Hopefully, she’ll be convicted, sentenced, and fitted for prison orange soon. Then she can raise both fists as they slip her prison garb on her.

