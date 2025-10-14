Defiant Letitia James Raises Fist at Zohran Mamdani Rally as Mortgage Fraud Case Against Her Grows

'They Regret Nothing, the End': The White House Channels Parks & Rec to...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on October 14, 2025
Townhall Media

Democrat Party mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani held a cringey communist rally in New York City on Monday night. He invited embattled New York Attorney General Letitia James, who gave a defiant speech as more damning details came out about her mortgage fraud case.

Here she is. (WATCH)

The Democrat Party is stuck in the 1960s. It’s doubtful they’ll join us in the 21st century anytime soon.

One poster says James just wanted to be counted.

We remain hopeful but also realistic.

This latest revelation is that James was allegedly harboring a fugitive from the law in her mortgage fraud home, who just also happened to be her niece. Oopsie-doodle!

Ok, we feel a little bit better about the chances that James may add a new residence with bars to her list of homes.

Posters say that the time may be about to come.

Hopefully, she’ll be convicted, sentenced, and fitted for prison orange soon. Then she can raise both fists as they slip her prison garb on her.

