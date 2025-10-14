John Oliver Slams, Roasts and Owns Bari Weiss on 'Last Week Tonight'
Heckle Spectacle: Theatre Major Zohran Mamdani’s Cringey Rally Plagued With Production Problems

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:25 AM on October 14, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Drew

A little unintentional communist comedy in New York City on Monday night as Zohran Mamdani held a cringey political rally. Mamdani is the Democrat Party’s nominee for NYC mayor. His rally started with some technical difficulties as he explained what would happen if anyone tried to heckle him.

That's when the musical mayhem started. (WATCH)

We were going to say LSD.

Mamdani did drop a tidbit many people did not know about him - he’s a theatre kid. It all makes sense now.

Unfortunately, Mamdani and his supporters are incapable of feeling embarrassment.

Mamdani’s backdrop made many posters experience a 'Big' 1980s flashback.

Too bad we can’t wish Mamdani away.

Commenters say Mamdani’s inability to stage a rally is indicative of how he’ll manage NYC if he’s elected.

Yes, Mamdani’s exactly who New Yorkers are going to elect unless IQs magically jump in the next few weeks.

