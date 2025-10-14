Heckle Spectacle: Theatre Major Zohran Mamdani’s Cringey Rally Plagued With Production Problems

A little unintentional communist comedy in New York City on Monday night as Zohran Mamdani held a cringey political rally. Mamdani is the Democrat Party’s nominee for NYC mayor. His rally started with some technical difficulties as he explained what would happen if anyone tried to heckle him.

That's when the musical mayhem started. (WATCH)

LMAO! This Mamdani rally is going HORRIBLY. They expect their own base to REVOLT, so they will BLAST MUSIC to drown out any protests.



"If we are interrupted tonight, basically if anything goes wrong, you're gonna hear some music."



This has to be the WORST rally I've EVER SEEN! pic.twitter.com/lEsuy0uW84 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 13, 2025

I feel like this is what you see in a fever dream after drinking NyQuil. — OutlawPatriot (@OutlawPatriotX) October 14, 2025

We were going to say LSD.

Mamdani did drop a tidbit many people did not know about him - he’s a theatre kid. It all makes sense now.

Of course he has a musical theater degree, it’s all theatrics with these people — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) October 13, 2025

I’m embarrassed for these people — MB (@Joie_Mb) October 14, 2025

I have a theater degree and I'm embarrassed — Vanessa 🇺🇸 (@nessaTX) October 13, 2025

Unfortunately, Mamdani and his supporters are incapable of feeling embarrassment.

Mamdani’s backdrop made many posters experience a 'Big' 1980s flashback.

Should Mamdani's graphic designer be fired or get an award for the signage font and color choice? pic.twitter.com/U9eYka52Ys — Save California (@BethBridges) October 14, 2025

I was about to google bc that’s what I thought of too. 😂 — Nicole Knotts (@KnottsNicole) October 14, 2025

Every time I see Zohran, I think of Zoltar the wish granter from Big… pic.twitter.com/hwO3sAR6Ll — Profoundly Blessed (@MAHAMaine) October 14, 2025

Too bad we can’t wish Mamdani away.

Commenters say Mamdani’s inability to stage a rally is indicative of how he’ll manage NYC if he’s elected.

😆 if he can’t get a team together to pull off a rally - turn switches on and off - how’s he going to manage New York? — Tracy Mac (@TeeMacTV) October 14, 2025

It's embarrassing that he might become Mayor, and win Karaoke night. — Brambles (@Brambles11) October 14, 2025

Are you seriously going to elect:

A radical globalize the intifada Muslim who hates the police, Jews, White people, &

Western Civilization.



A musical theater major who never had a job



And despite wealthy parents, Mamdani stole a rent controlled apt. from deserving New Yorker. pic.twitter.com/i8AUW2rX3G — Tasha Violet (@TashaViolet23) October 14, 2025

Yes, Mamdani’s exactly who New Yorkers are going to elect unless IQs magically jump in the next few weeks.

