Political ‘Pastor’ John Pavlovitz Unveils Plan to Paint Targets on ICE Agents and Their Families

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:07 PM on October 12, 2025
imgflip

Political activist ‘pastor’ John Pavlovitz wants his fellow leftists to out ICE family members, neighbors, and community leaders. Why? So they can be targeted for harassment, threats, and violence by his fellow dangerous and disturbed leftists who elevate all illegal aliens over Americans, of course.

Here’s his inciting post. (READ)

We know exactly what he wants and why he posted this.

Posters say they know incitement to violence when they see it.

So, so far, you've essentially called for people to use deadly violence against ICE agents and now you're calling for people to doxx them to make it easier? Seriously, John. Are you actively trying to go to prison at this point? What's next? Instructing people on where to get weapons and how to build IEDs?

— Matthew Johnson (@J_Stobrimore) October 12, 2025

It’s already happened in Dallas, but the shooter hit unintended targets. That didn’t stop Pavlovitz or Democrats from upping their violent rhetoric.

One of Pavlovitz's delusional followers thinks threats and harassment will cause targeted and terrified ICE agents and their families to embrace leftism. So stupid.

‘You tried to kill me and my family for enforcing the law, but I’m on your side now’ is not happening. It can't be denied, the Democrats’ imaginary nonsense and knee-jerk opposition to every good thing for America is shaping their unpopular party into a dangerous cult before our eyes.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

