Political ‘Pastor’ John Pavlovitz Unveils Plan to Paint Targets on ICE Agents and Their Families

Political activist ‘pastor’ John Pavlovitz wants his fellow leftists to out ICE family members, neighbors, and community leaders. Why? So they can be targeted for harassment, threats, and violence by his fellow dangerous and disturbed leftists who elevate all illegal aliens over Americans, of course.

Here’s his inciting post. (READ)

Good people need to start outing their ICE family members, neighbors, and community members.



They need to be made into pariahs in the places decent Americans gather. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) October 12, 2025

So…what’s the goal here. Targeting ICE family members for violence? Is that what you want? — Slightly (@heyjustpray) October 12, 2025

We know exactly what he wants and why he posted this.

Posters say they know incitement to violence when they see it.

So, so far, you've essentially called for people to use deadly violence against ICE agents and now you're calling for people to doxx them to make it easier? Seriously, John. Are you actively trying to go to prison at this point? What's next? Instructing people on where to get weapons and how to build IEDs? — Matthew Johnson (@J_Stobrimore) October 12, 2025

Dear @FBI …

I’m being a good citizen and reporting a dude who is trying to incite violence against the men and women who are enforcing immigration laws.



Like that? — Say My Name (@Peaceful191919) October 12, 2025

Saved it for when you get someone killed.@FBIDirectorKash should investigate you pic.twitter.com/ghENlsxHOL — AmazingJade (@AmazingJadie) October 12, 2025

It’s already happened in Dallas, but the shooter hit unintended targets. That didn’t stop Pavlovitz or Democrats from upping their violent rhetoric.

One of Pavlovitz's delusional followers thinks threats and harassment will cause targeted and terrified ICE agents and their families to embrace leftism. So stupid.

We need to start informing families of ICE agents of what ICE does, they may genuinely not know.



Build alliances with their families. Win them over to our side. — Joey from Chicago (@Joeymahone1999) October 12, 2025

What's it like in fantasy land? — RealNewsPolitics (@RealGlobalPol) October 12, 2025

You are not the noble player here. Scumbag. — MrB (@Mrboz21) October 12, 2025

How dumb are you that you don't think the families of ICE don't know exactly what they are doing? NOBODY is going to be won over to your side. — SonOfHardrada (@SonOfHardrada) October 12, 2025

Your position is to emotionally assault someone to the point that they shun their families and have them arrested for imaginary crimes



Yeah you may be in a cult with this one — yaminashi (@dervolkman) October 12, 2025

‘You tried to kill me and my family for enforcing the law, but I’m on your side now’ is not happening. It can't be denied, the Democrats’ imaginary nonsense and knee-jerk opposition to every good thing for America is shaping their unpopular party into a dangerous cult before our eyes.

