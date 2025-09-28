Andrew McCabe Pushes the Trump ‘Vengeance’ Narrative for Comey but Fails to Say...
Moulton Rage: Days After Deadly ICE Facility Shooting, Democrat Is Back With Dangerous ‘Gestapo’ Rhetoric

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:45 PM on September 28, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We knew Democrats were not going to stop inciting violence against Republicans and ICE. Just days after the deadly attack on an ICE facility in Dallas, the Democrats have disingenuously called for toning down violent rhetoric but have not let up on calling ICE Nazis, fascists, and more.

Here’s Democrat Seth Moulton encouraging another attack on ICE agents by calling them ‘the Gestapo.’ (WATCH)

Ed Markey is insane.

CNN’s Manu Raju expectedly put up no resistance to Moulton’s bile.

They’re not going to come out against their fellow Democrats, especially with President Donald Trump in office.

The violent rhetoric is a one-sided Democrat affair, yet they keep trying to ‘both sides’ leftist violence.

The Democrats will keep that cycle spinning until they get their next ICE or Republican scalp. Then they’ll start the cycle all over again.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction.

