Moulton Rage: Days After Deadly ICE Facility Shooting, Democrat Is Back With Dangerous ‘Gestapo’ Rhetoric

We knew Democrats were not going to stop inciting violence against Republicans and ICE. Just days after the deadly attack on an ICE facility in Dallas, the Democrats have disingenuously called for toning down violent rhetoric but have not let up on calling ICE Nazis, fascists, and more.

Advertisement

Here’s Democrat Seth Moulton encouraging another attack on ICE agents by calling them ‘the Gestapo.’ (WATCH)

Just days after the Dallas ICE attack, Dem Rep Seth Moulton is back on CNN calling ICE the “gestapo."



Democrats aren't going to stop. pic.twitter.com/aY5NCLBkwQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 28, 2025

This guy is quickly reaching the Raskin/Schiff/Goldman/Murphy level of sleaziness. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 28, 2025

He’s running to primary Ed Markey next year. 🤷‍♂️ — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) September 28, 2025

Yep — has to have his Radical Resistance bona fides in place



He’s loathsome — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 28, 2025

Ed Markey is insane.

CNN’s Manu Raju expectedly put up no resistance to Moulton’s bile.

Did Manu Raju really sit there and not say a word about that? Please tell me that he didn’t push back at all. —T. Ward (@HTWardish) September 28, 2025

He said nothing. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 28, 2025

Really depressing. Not sure how we’re supposed to square that. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) September 28, 2025

Legacy media is complicit. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 28, 2025

They’re not going to come out against their fellow Democrats, especially with President Donald Trump in office.

The violent rhetoric is a one-sided Democrat affair, yet they keep trying to ‘both sides’ leftist violence.

They'll use extreme rhetoric and then tell Republicans to tone it down. They're good at gaslighting. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 28, 2025

That's the cycle.



- Incite violent attacks

- Violent attack happens

- Tell conservatives to turn it down

- Immediately start inciting more attacks — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 28, 2025

Your family pays the price while Democrats demonize the men and women protecting our borders. This is the same climate that produced the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the shooting at ICE facilities in Texas, and other left‑wing terror. Leaders should be lowering the temperature. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) September 28, 2025

Yes, that's the cycle. Over and over and over. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 28, 2025

The Democrats will keep that cycle spinning until they get their next ICE or Republican scalp. Then they’ll start the cycle all over again.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.