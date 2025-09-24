Video Compilation of Democrats Spouting Anti-ICE Rhetoric Looks Like a Shooter Recruitment Reel

A man opened fire on an ICE facility in Dallas on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring two others. Authorities say the shooter then fatally shot himself and that his bullet casings had ‘anti-ICE’ messaging on them. The Democrat Party has amped up its violent anti-ICE rhetoric while pushing its pro-illegal alien stance since President Donald Trump started enforcing U.S. immigration law by aggressively arresting and deporting all illegal aliens. The Democrat Party has called ICE: the Gestapo, Nazis, fascists, and more.

It's no surprise that this Western Lensman compilation video of Democrat Party rhetoric looks like an ICE shooter recruitment reel. (WATCH)

It’s no mystery why violence against ICE continues to escalate. pic.twitter.com/jxD5V5NONl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 24, 2025

They all should be charged as accessories to these crimes. They know why ice agents are masked and they lie. And continue to compare them to nazis. Absolutely sickening. — Darlene Chojnacki (@darlene_darl) September 24, 2025

Every single one of these people has blood on their hands. They’re are ALL guilty of inciting violence, — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) September 24, 2025

Democrats are preying on the ignorant and feeding them lies to enrage them to do their dirty work. pic.twitter.com/TYW0nk4c2l — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) September 24, 2025

The Democrat Party needs to answer for the violent atmosphere they have created around immigration law enforcement and the target they’ve purposely painted on ICE agents.

Here’s proof of what that daily barrage of unhinged Democrat Party rhetoric creates. (WATCH)

🚨BREAKING NEWS: The FBI just confirmed that the shooter's rounds contained messages that are "anti-ICE in nature." pic.twitter.com/IDW579DNY9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2025

Putting messages on bullet casings mirrors the recent Charlie Kirk assassination.

Posters are tired of Democrats inciting violence when they lose elections and their attempts at changing policies fail.

Democrats demonize ICE daily—then act shocked when violence against agents escalates.

You call them “Nazis,” “thugs,” and “racists”… then pretend it’s a mystery when radicals attack them.

This isn’t oversight. It’s incitement. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) September 24, 2025

They're clearly not targeting policy, they're targeting individuals tasked with enforcing policy. They are targeting blue collar officers directly.



This is textbook terrorism. They should all be in jail, imo. — ᓍᗷᒚᘿᑢᖶᓰᐺᘿ ᖇᘿᗩᒪᓰᖶᖻ (@object_reality) September 24, 2025

Textbook terrorism? It sure looks and feels like it. The Democrats are definitely writing a chapter or two of their own.

Commenters say it’s time to break the cycle of Democrats inciting violence, blaming others or guns, and then disingenuously decrying the violence they’re responsible for.

If violence and chaos were the declared official goal of the Democrat Party, how would they speak any differently? — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) September 24, 2025

At what point does orchestrated civil destabilization become recognized as a full-blown insurrection? — BrandonBSayin (@BrandonBSayin) September 24, 2025

Time to label the Democrat party a domestic terrorist organization. — TTL Inc (@TTL_inc) September 24, 2025

If it walks like a duck, and talks like a duck…

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Please help us continue to fight back against those who are usurping the will of the American people.

