Video Compilation of Democrats Spouting Anti-ICE Rhetoric Looks Like a Shooter Recruitment Reel

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:38 PM on September 24, 2025
A man opened fire on an ICE facility in Dallas on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring two others. Authorities say the shooter then fatally shot himself and that his bullet casings had ‘anti-ICE’ messaging on them. The Democrat Party has amped up its violent anti-ICE rhetoric while pushing its pro-illegal alien stance since President Donald Trump started enforcing U.S. immigration law by aggressively arresting and deporting all illegal aliens. The Democrat Party has called ICE: the Gestapo, Nazis, fascists, and more. 

It's no surprise that this Western Lensman compilation video of Democrat Party rhetoric looks like an ICE shooter recruitment reel. (WATCH)

The Democrat Party needs to answer for the violent atmosphere they have created around immigration law enforcement and the target they’ve purposely painted on ICE agents.

Here’s proof of what that daily barrage of unhinged Democrat Party rhetoric creates. (WATCH)

Putting messages on bullet casings mirrors the recent Charlie Kirk assassination.

Posters are tired of Democrats inciting violence when they lose elections and their attempts at changing policies fail.

Textbook terrorism? It sure looks and feels like it. The Democrats are definitely writing a chapter or two of their own.

Commenters say it’s time to break the cycle of Democrats inciting violence, blaming others or guns, and then disingenuously decrying the violence they’re responsible for.

If it walks like a duck, and talks like a duck…

