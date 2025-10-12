Dem Jamie Raskin Spins From 'Political Prosecutions Are Bad' to 'Bring on the Lawfare' in One Day

On Friday, we reported that there had to be a Democrat Party talking point memo mix-up since Hakeem Jeffries and Jamie Raskin were contradicting each other on-air. Well, it looks like Raskin finally opened his email and is now reading from the right script. The wrong message about ending political prosecutions is out; the correct message of going after Trump and Republicans with revenge-seeking lawfare in the future is in.

Advertisement

Here, we’ll show you. (WATCH)

Raskin: Trump going after Letitia James is perpetuating an endless cycle of political and prosecutorial vengeance.



Raskin, 24 hours later: If Dems get back in power, we’re going after the Trump DOJ. pic.twitter.com/wfYxBW4i8w — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 11, 2025

Amazing, isn’t it? Just turned on a dime. That’s the power of the memo!

Posters can’t help but laugh at the utter hypocrisy of it all.

“Republicans can’t do what we did and think we won’t do it again, because it’s wrong when they do it” — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 11, 2025

“Vengeance is bad—unless it’s ours.” Raskin’s moral compass spins faster than a CNN fact-checker. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 11, 2025

They will do what they’ve always done again, regardless of what the Trump admin does. Full steam ahead. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 11, 2025

They're gonna go after Trump regardless, as soon as he's out of office, which is why we need to go as hard as possible & bring as many of them to justice as we can. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 11, 2025

Posters are smart enough to know it wouldn’t matter how President Donald Trump behaves in the White House in his second term.

Democrats were always going to go after him when he left office for good, regardless. Greg Gutfeld of Fox News called this out just the other day. (WATCH)

100% correct.



“It doesn’t really matter if you go after them or not — because the Dems will always come for you no matter what.” pic.twitter.com/68Fzk7skbm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 11, 2025

The mid terms are key. They will start going after Trump next year unless we do the unlikely!



Trump getting peace in the Middle East and reducing violence in certain cities will get the job done. — Ajay K (@secretmovement1) October 11, 2025

If the Democrats win the midterms, they won’t wait until Trump is out of office to start attacking him with frivolous lawsuits and more.

Posters say Democrats never planned for Trump winning a non-consecutive second term.

These people can’t stand that the pendulum is finally swinging back — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 11, 2025

Advertisement

They made a bunch of new rules that they were never supposed to have to actually play by — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 11, 2025

Forcing them to live in the world they want to create for the rest of us. — Dupup69 (@dupup69) October 11, 2025

If there’s anything we love at Twitchy, it’s Democrats getting the FO they fully deserve. That’s why Trump and the Republicans need to win the midterms, and Vice President JD Vance needs to win the White House in 2028. There is still lots of FO that needs to be dealt out.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.