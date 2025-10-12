Keith Ellison Develops Antifa-Amnesia as Dems/Media Push Effort to Erase Terror Group From...
Dem Jamie Raskin Spins From 'Political Prosecutions Are Bad' to 'Bring on the Lawfare' in One Day

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:39 AM on October 12, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

On Friday, we reported that there had to be a Democrat Party talking point memo mix-up since Hakeem Jeffries and Jamie Raskin were contradicting each other on-air. Well, it looks like Raskin finally opened his email and is now reading from the right script. The wrong message about ending political prosecutions is out; the correct message of going after Trump and Republicans with revenge-seeking lawfare in the future is in.

Here, we’ll show you. (WATCH)

Amazing, isn’t it? Just turned on a dime. That’s the power of the memo!

Posters can’t help but laugh at the utter hypocrisy of it all.

Posters are smart enough to know it wouldn’t matter how President Donald Trump behaves in the White House in his second term. 

Democrats were always going to go after him when he left office for good, regardless. Greg Gutfeld of Fox News called this out just the other day. (WATCH)

If the Democrats win the midterms, they won’t wait until Trump is out of office to start attacking him with frivolous lawsuits and more.

Posters say Democrats never planned for Trump winning a non-consecutive second term.

If there’s anything we love at Twitchy, it’s Democrats getting the FO they fully deserve. That’s why Trump and the Republicans need to win the midterms, and Vice President JD Vance needs to win the White House in 2028. There is still lots of FO that needs to be dealt out.

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES JD VANCE

