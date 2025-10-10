Memo Mix-Up: Jamie Raskin and Hakeem Jeffries Contradict Each Other Over Pursuing Future Trump Lawfare

Oopsie! One Democrat didn’t get the talking points memo on Thursday. Democrats Jamie Raskin and Hakeem Jeffries contradicted each other in separate cable ‘news’ hits. Raskin was for ending the political prosecution cycle, while Jeffries claimed Democrats couldn't wait to engage in dishonest lawfare if they regain power.

Advertisement

Check it out. (WATCH)

Two Democrats, same night:



Raskin: We can’t have people prosecuting the person who prosecuted them, that would be an endless cycle of prosecutorial vengeance.



Jeffries: When Democrats retake power, we’re going to seek prosecutorial vengeance.



Get your stories straight, guys. pic.twitter.com/CuK4ggUW9o — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2025

Isn’t that what they call “talking out both sides of your mouth”!! — kristin (@sunfartphotos) October 10, 2025

Now that’s hypocrisy. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 10, 2025

Hypocrisy is what Democrats do best, after all.

The question remains: which Democrat missed the memo? Well, there’s an answer.

Someone didn't get the memo and I'm guessing it's Jeffries. He's not supposed to say that out loud. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 10, 2025

Jeffries put out a statement prior to this saying the same thing, and Swalwell floated this last week — they want to intimidate and obstruct ongoing prosecutions/investigations



Raskin may not have checked his email prior to this CNN hit 🤣 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2025

They're both right and nothing on the same page.



Temubama says democrats are going to prosecute everyone. Ratskin says that Trump shouldn't prosecute them. — Isaac (@IcedViews) October 10, 2025

right. They just need to decide if they’re fully embracing the intimidation campaign or going with the aw shucks two wrongs don't make a right stuff — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2025

We covered Swalwell making similar prosecution threats like Jeffries here. We’re fairly certain they’ll opt for more lawfare, as that will likely energize their base for the upcoming midterm elections and beyond.

One poster says the memo mix-up hints at a wider problem for the Democrats.

For those of us familiar with how the Democrat party operates, this is a terrible sign for them. The hive mind is coming undone. And I’m here for it. — Rob 🇺🇸 (@ottobingo1986) October 10, 2025

They forget who invented lawfare and brutally pursued it. — Paul Wilson (@Arrowspace90) October 10, 2025

Democrats cannot take control ever again. We've seen the damage they can impose on the country! — kwest (@kwestconservat1) October 10, 2025

If Democrats get back in office, they will use the courts to go after President Donald Trump again and Republican officials, even those not in Trump’s immediate orbit. They’ll destroy the country over Trump without a second thought.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.