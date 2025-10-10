VA Dems Are Getting Desperate: Powhatan County Dems Post Blatantly Racist Cartoon of...
Memo Mix-Up: Jamie Raskin and Hakeem Jeffries Contradict Each Other Over Pursuing Future Trump Lawfare

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:00 PM on October 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Oopsie! One Democrat didn’t get the talking points memo on Thursday. Democrats Jamie Raskin and Hakeem Jeffries contradicted each other in separate cable ‘news’ hits. Raskin was for ending the political prosecution cycle, while Jeffries claimed Democrats couldn't wait to engage in dishonest lawfare if they regain power.

Check it out. (WATCH)

Hypocrisy is what Democrats do best, after all.

The question remains: which Democrat missed the memo? Well, there’s an answer.

We covered Swalwell making similar prosecution threats like Jeffries here. We’re fairly certain they’ll opt for more lawfare, as that will likely energize their base for the upcoming midterm elections and beyond.

One poster says the memo mix-up hints at a wider problem for the Democrats.

If Democrats get back in office, they will use the courts to go after President Donald Trump again and Republican officials, even those not in Trump’s immediate orbit. They’ll destroy the country over Trump without a second thought.

