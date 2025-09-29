Rep. Eric Swalwell Seems to Hope These Threats Will Stop Trump's DOJ From Delivering Accountability

The Democrats just can't stop making it obvious that they hope nobody remembers what happened around the country during the time Joe Biden's autopen was running the country. During those years, the Left was using every lawfare effort they could put into motion to try and keep Trump from being able to run for president. It backfired big time.

Advertisement

Eric Swalwell is now trying to stop DOJ and FBI investigations by threatening more lawfare if the Dems take back control after the midterms. Watch the clownery (via @WesternLensman):

Swalwell threatens investigations for everyone working with Trump:



“We're going into the majority a year from now. Accountability is coming. I hope that deters people."



Imagine making this buffoon the face of your party’s intimidation campaign. pic.twitter.com/YtKLBH5o3R — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 29, 2025

Yeah, Eric, we're all aware of what the Democrats will do if they regain power because they already showed us the last time they were in control.

As usual, a Democrat is doing exactly what he accuses Trump of:

Democrats: Trump trying to get revenge for what was done to him is unacceptable. As soon as we are back in power we are going to get payback for this. https://t.co/IVAohJpx2I — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 29, 2025

"Accountability"? Speaking of that, maybe Swalwell should remind everybody why he was removed from the House Intelligence Committee.

Complete desperation. Hoping against hope his threats of future retribution will impact investigations into his treasonous lies and actions. https://t.co/fIgnWyQly8 — brownOUT (@JHWalz32) September 29, 2025

Yeah, nice try, congressman, but no.

Why are @TheDemocrats threatening private citizens and institutions? Isn’t this what they accuse Trump of doing? Again? https://t.co/yi0IChLu9w — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) September 29, 2025

The projection from Swalwell and the Democrats never ends.

We'll close it up with a rhetorical question:

And, if we are deterred he’s promising he and his party will cease their lawfare practices? 🤥 https://t.co/B4Bp3v6dVw — Greg Penn (@GregPenn_vet) September 29, 2025

If the Democrats take back the House they'll have impeached Trump at least four times within the first couple of weeks. The charges? They'll think of something. Voters just need to make sure these crazies don't win back control.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Rep. Swalwell).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!