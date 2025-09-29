Rep. Eric Swalwell Seems to Hope These Threats Will Stop Trump's DOJ From Delivering Accountability

'Liberal AF' Chick Asking if Trump Has Authorized the National Guard to Shoot...
Doug P. | 11:40 AM on September 29, 2025
Meme

The Democrats just can't stop making it obvious that they hope nobody remembers what happened around the country during the time Joe Biden's autopen was running the country. During those years, the Left was using every lawfare effort they could put into motion to try and keep Trump from being able to run for president. It backfired big time.

Eric Swalwell is now trying to stop DOJ and FBI investigations by threatening more lawfare if the Dems take back control after the midterms. Watch the clownery (via @WesternLensman): 

Yeah, Eric, we're all aware of what the Democrats will do if they regain power because they already showed us the last time they were in control.

As usual, a Democrat is doing exactly what he accuses Trump of: 

"Accountability"? Speaking of that, maybe Swalwell should remind everybody why he was removed from the House Intelligence Committee. 

Yeah, nice try, congressman, but no. 

The projection from Swalwell and the Democrats never ends. 

We'll close it up with a rhetorical question: 

If the Democrats take back the House they'll have impeached Trump at least four times within the first couple of weeks. The charges? They'll think of something. Voters just need to make sure these crazies don't win back control. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Rep. Swalwell). 

