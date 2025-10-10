X Laughs As Nobel Committee Announces the Selection of 'Anyone But Trump' for...
Nobel Laureate Stuns Elites, Dedicates Prize to Trump
Cue the Left's ARGLES, BARGLES, and RARS! Russ Vought Just Posted 4 Words...
THIS --> Mollie Hemingway's Powerful Post PERFECTLY Pulverizes the Entire Virginia Democra...
Senate Judiciary Dems Got Mugshot Ratioed While Clutching Pearls Over Trump's 'WEAPONIZED'...
My Guy, This Ain't IT! Mary Katharine Ham and Others NUKE Jay Jones...
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
VIP
Uber-Troll Lefty Account Call to Activism Accidentally Asks Who the Hell Would Vote...
Guy Benson Shuts Chris Murphy DOWN With 1 Simple Fact for Claiming Republicans...
VIP
Politico Keeps Pretending We Didn't See All the Dems' Lawfare When Trump Was...
'You're NEXT, Bro': Seems Adam Schiff KNOWS His Terrible, No-Good, Very Bad Year...
Just WOW: FOIA Emails Show VA School Board Member Sided With Trans Sex...
Hakeem Jeffries Vows Dems Will Weaponize the DOJ (Again) As Payback for Trump...
Dems in Full-Blown MELTDOWN After Abigail Spanberger's Biden-Like Debate COLLAPSE and We A...

Scott Jennings: Blasts ‘Journos’ and Dems Screeching About ‘Selective Prosecution’ of Letitia James

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on October 10, 2025
Twitchy

Scott Jennings is having the same reaction as the rest of us over ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats screeching about ‘selective prosecution’ regarding Letitia James’s mortgage fraud case. Democrat James ran for the position of New York Attorney General with the promise of ‘selective prosecution’ of President Donald Trump. Now they're saying, 'Two wrongs don't make a right.' Unbelievable.

Advertisement

Here’s Jennings on CNN. (WATCH)

The willful blindness of ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats boggles the mind.

Here is Letitia James advocating what they are now hypocritically claiming is an egregious action by Trump and the DOJ. (WATCH)

Recommended

X Laughs As Nobel Committee Announces the Selection of 'Anyone But Trump' for Peace Prize
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It’s a good example of ‘the shoe is on the other foot.’

It’s hilarious watching them claim that James was wrong but doesn’t deserve what’s happening to her.

Correct, Democrats believe they are entitled to run roughshod over their political opponents. When they lose power, it’s supposed to be ‘let bygones be bygones,’ and when they regain it, they start trampling their opponents’ lives and rights again.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CNN CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ DONALD TRUMP LETITIA JAMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

X Laughs As Nobel Committee Announces the Selection of 'Anyone But Trump' for Peace Prize
Grateful Calvin
Cue the Left's ARGLES, BARGLES, and RARS! Russ Vought Just Posted 4 Words We've All Been WAITING FOR
Sam J.
Dems in Full-Blown MELTDOWN After Abigail Spanberger's Biden-Like Debate COLLAPSE and We Are Here FOR IT
Sam J.
THIS --> Mollie Hemingway's Powerful Post PERFECTLY Pulverizes the Entire Virginia Democrat Ticket
Sam J.
My Guy, This Ain't IT! Mary Katharine Ham and Others NUKE Jay Jones for His Latest Pro-Dead-Children Post
Sam J.
Senate Judiciary Dems Got Mugshot Ratioed While Clutching Pearls Over Trump's 'WEAPONIZED' DOJ
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

X Laughs As Nobel Committee Announces the Selection of 'Anyone But Trump' for Peace Prize Grateful Calvin
Advertisement