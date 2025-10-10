Scott Jennings: Blasts ‘Journos’ and Dems Screeching About ‘Selective Prosecution’ of Letitia James

Scott Jennings is having the same reaction as the rest of us over ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats screeching about ‘selective prosecution’ regarding Letitia James’s mortgage fraud case. Democrat James ran for the position of New York Attorney General with the promise of ‘selective prosecution’ of President Donald Trump. Now they're saying, 'Two wrongs don't make a right.' Unbelievable.

Here’s Jennings on CNN. (WATCH)

It's incredible to see Democrats whining about "selective prosecution" in the case of Letitia James.



Her entire career is built on the selective prosecution of one man! Give me a break. pic.twitter.com/RmqySfYaxI — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 10, 2025

She campaigned on "Getting Trump." The hypocrisy of the left is astounding. — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) October 10, 2025

The willful blindness of ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats boggles the mind.

Here is Letitia James advocating what they are now hypocritically claiming is an egregious action by Trump and the DOJ. (WATCH)

Trish literally campaigned on a "get Trump" promise



Any honest democrat would have to concede that this is disqualifying to hold the office of NY AG



It is also true that any person who lies to a bank to get a more favorable interest rate is guilty of bank fraud pic.twitter.com/VB3FC7fNuy — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) October 10, 2025

She campaigned on "getting Trump" in 2018—straight-up vowed to "investigate and prosecute" him for everything from the Trump Foundation to real estate deals. It was a politicized spectacle designed to ensure Trump could not run for president. You had to be blind not to see it. — AgaObF (@AgaObF) October 10, 2025

Justice can have a sweet irony to it. pic.twitter.com/tld9zEzpYh — Bob Cooper (@rac363) October 10, 2025

Any prosecutor who campaigns on getting anyone should be disqualified from holding office. — Kevin Meyer (@KevinPDQBugs) October 10, 2025

How’s that paying off? Not so well it appears. — Mikel (@SunsetMikel72) October 10, 2025

It’s a good example of ‘the shoe is on the other foot.’

It’s hilarious watching them claim that James was wrong but doesn’t deserve what’s happening to her.

“How is this not two wrongs don’t make a right”



lol



Democrats think it is their divine right to persecute and prosecute their political enemies at will without fear of consequence. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2025

Democrats believe that if someone investigates Trump, that person has immunity from being prosecuted for any crimes they may have committed. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 10, 2025

Democrats believe that they shouldn’t be prosecuted for any crimes ever — MAGADONIAN Maniac 🦍🦍🦍 (@Shillminator69) October 10, 2025

Correct, Democrats believe they are entitled to run roughshod over their political opponents. When they lose power, it’s supposed to be ‘let bygones be bygones,’ and when they regain it, they start trampling their opponents’ lives and rights again.

