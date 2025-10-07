Oregon Gov Tina Kotek Laughably Claims Federal Agents Are Antagonizing Antifa at Portland ICE Facility

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek is doing exactly what you’d expect - standing up for Antifa. Kotek is blaming federal agents for the nightly mayhem at the ICE facility in Portland. The Democrat says agents are antagonizing ‘lawful protesters.’ Sure, Tina.

We promise this isn’t Rachel Maddow from 20 years in the future. (WATCH)

OR Gov Kotek claims the problem in Portland is that federal agents are creating an “escalation" and “antagonizing" lawful protestors outside the ICE building.



The outright lies continue.



They protect their Antifa street soldiers come hell or high water. pic.twitter.com/LRdeTqaeSW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 6, 2025

No, the rioters are blocking the entrance, interfering with traffic, and preventing the agents from performing their duties.



Kotek is leaving out basic facts — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) October 6, 2025

Antifa are her peeps. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 6, 2025

There’s no doubt that Antifa is the Democrats’ foot soldiers.

Commenters say what’s happening on the ground around the Portland ICE building doesn’t even come close to what Kotek is claiming.

Yeah ICE officers are antagonizing Antifa to spit on them, obstruct the entrance, throw stuff at them, and assault counter protestors. These people are ridiculous man, this has been going on for months so I really don’t understand how they say it with a straight face. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) October 6, 2025

They had to close a school across the street from ice long before the feds showed up because of these terrorist, what about the residents that live across the street,don't they deserve peace.. Portland is nuts to put up with this — Theycannothide (@theycannothide) October 7, 2025

They are radical ideologues and accomplished liars. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 6, 2025

It’s always best to take what Democrats say and believe the opposite.

Posters say the Portland Police Department is part of Kotek’s conspiracy to hide the truth.

This is why Portland PD appears to be supporting ANTIFA over unmasked journalists.



Funny how they declined to prosecute when the lawyers went digging. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 6, 2025

'Appears'? after years of this I think that we can safely say that they are supporting Antifa — Ann Turner (@annabella33333) October 7, 2025

Yeah the threat of discovery/coordination with Antifa got that dropped pronto. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 6, 2025

It was pretty amazing how quickly those charges against independent journalist Nick Sortor were dropped.

We contend that Kotek looks like a future version of Rachel Maddow, but posters say she reminds them of another ‘news’ hack.

Isn’t that Anderson Cooper? — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 6, 2025

Have they ever been seen in the same room together? — Galt4148 (@Galt4148) October 7, 2025

No, but that’s a scary thought. They both look like extras from Charlton Heston’s ‘The Omega Man’ movie.

