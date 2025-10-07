Illinois Gov JB Pritzker Incites Violence Against ICE and National Guard With Tired...
And? Stephen Miller’s Cousin Grieves What He’s Become
Dem Tim Kaine Defends ‘Indefensible’ Jay Jones Despite His Republican and Children Death...
NYT Says 50 Legal Experts Fear the DOJ Turning Into a Tool of...
Chicago Mayor’s Feckless Folly: Threatening to Arrest Federal Agents While Ignoring City L...
HuffPost: Trump Admin Being Sued for Recordings of Tom Homan Accepting Bags of...
Good GRAVY! Mashed Potato Meltdown: Katie Porter Melts Like Butter Under Journalist’s Gent...
Singer John Rich Calls Out Zach Bryan Over His Song Bashing ICE
Jack Smith Spied on Senate Republicans, X Unimpressed by Republican 'Outrage'
Shaun King Has Studied the Evidence and No Israeli Woman Was Sexually Assaulted...
New Ad Drops: VA Democrat Jay Jones’ Diabolical Texts Exposed ... So Damning...
Judge Sets Two ICE Vehicle Ramming Suspects Free After Detention Hearing
MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Admits Dem Senators Are Failing to Rebut Pam Bondi's 'Personal...
Sen. Eric Schmitt Goes on Righteous Rant Detailing 10-Year Weaponization of the DOJ...

Oregon Gov Tina Kotek Laughably Claims Federal Agents Are Antagonizing Antifa at Portland ICE Facility

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:40 PM on October 07, 2025
Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP, Pool

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek is doing exactly what you’d expect - standing up for Antifa. Kotek is blaming federal agents for the nightly mayhem at the ICE facility in Portland. The Democrat says agents are antagonizing ‘lawful protesters.’ Sure, Tina.

Advertisement

We promise this isn’t Rachel Maddow from 20 years in the future. (WATCH)

There’s no doubt that Antifa is the Democrats’ foot soldiers.

Commenters say what’s happening on the ground around the Portland ICE building doesn’t even come close to what Kotek is claiming.

Recommended

Good GRAVY! Mashed Potato Meltdown: Katie Porter Melts Like Butter Under Journalist’s Gentle Heat
justmindy
Advertisement

It’s always best to take what Democrats say and believe the opposite.

Posters say the Portland Police Department is part of Kotek’s conspiracy to hide the truth.

It was pretty amazing how quickly those charges against independent journalist Nick Sortor were dropped.

We contend that Kotek looks like a future version of Rachel Maddow, but posters say she reminds them of another ‘news’ hack.

No, but that’s a scary thought. They both look like extras from Charlton Heston’s ‘The Omega Man’ movie.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership

Tags:

ANTIFA DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE OREGON RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Good GRAVY! Mashed Potato Meltdown: Katie Porter Melts Like Butter Under Journalist’s Gentle Heat
justmindy
And? Stephen Miller’s Cousin Grieves What He’s Become
Brett T.
Illinois Gov JB Pritzker Incites Violence Against ICE and National Guard With Tired Nazi Comparisons
Warren Squire
NYT Says 50 Legal Experts Fear the DOJ Turning Into a Tool of the White House
Brett T.
Dem Tim Kaine Defends ‘Indefensible’ Jay Jones Despite His Republican and Children Death Fantasy Texts
Warren Squire
Chicago Mayor’s Feckless Folly: Threatening to Arrest Federal Agents While Ignoring City Lawlessness
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Good GRAVY! Mashed Potato Meltdown: Katie Porter Melts Like Butter Under Journalist’s Gentle Heat justmindy
Advertisement