Bill Maher Retitles Kamala Harris’s New Book ‘Everyone Sucks But Me!’ In Blistering...
VIP
Conservatives Cancel Netflix After Discovering Several Children’s Shows Pushing LGBTQ+ Ide...
VIP
It Looks Like Amazon Prime Video Removed All the Guns From James Bond...
Closing Time: The Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown Gets Animated In New Parody Music Video...
Joe Walsh Shames Fascist Enabler Apple for Removing ICE-Tracking App
Stephen King Tells JD Vance All He Has to Do to Reopen the...
Zohran Mamdani Laments Greta Thunberg's Flotilla of 'Live-Saving Aid’ Being Intercepted
AP Fact-Check Claiming Why 'Democrats Did Not Shut Down the Gov't' for SOME...
VIP
Kilmar Abrego Garcia: The Left's Darling Drags On, Burning Cash and Time—Pack His...
Is This What You Voted For? Another Venezuelan Drug Boat Blown Up
FBI Director Kash Patel Terminates All Ties With the Southern Poverty Law Center,...
John Fugelsang: Americans Don’t Know Hakeem ‘Sombrero’ Jeffries, Will Blame Trump for Schu...
Democrat Wishes Death on GOP Kids, Twitter Scolds Suddenly Lose Their Tongues
Trump Derangement Syndrome Melts Leftist Brains: Swallowing the ICE Toddler Handcuff Hoax...

The Chinese Connection: World’s Tallest Bridge Officially Opens for Traffic in China (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on October 04, 2025
ImgFlip

An engineering marvel is now officially open in China (we covered the construction here). The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which is the tallest in the world, opened last Sunday. A commute that once took two hours can be completed in two minutes now that the bridge is finished. There’s more to this bridge than just a way to get from point A to point B.

Advertisement

Here’s more background. (READ)

China officially opens the world’s tallest bridge, completing the project in under 4 years.

The bridge features a restaurant at the top, a whopping 2600 ft above the river.

The bridge not only cuts a 2-hour drive to 2 minutes, but also features as a theme park with a glass skywalk, a high-speed glass elevator, and a waterfall off the edge of the bridge.

Visitors can also bungee jump off of it. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is 2050 feet above the river and spans 4600 feet over the river. 

Insane.

The bridge almost doesn’t seem real; it’s so enormous in scope. (WATCH)

It’s breathtaking.

It’s just as impressive from 2600 feet below. (WATCH)

Recommended

Closing Time: The Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown Gets Animated In New Parody Music Video (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Imagine what that must be like.

One poster wonders how one gets to the restaurant.

We assume one needs reservations.

Posters couldn’t help comparing the Chinese bridge to the ongoing train boondoggle in Gavin Newsom’s California.

Man, that’s depressing.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership

Tags:

CHINA GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Closing Time: The Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown Gets Animated In New Parody Music Video (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Bill Maher Retitles Kamala Harris’s New Book ‘Everyone Sucks But Me!’ In Blistering Monologue
Warren Squire
John Pavlovitz Calls Out Gutless Coward JD Vance Over Murder of Girls for ‘Joking About Charlie Kirk’
Brett T.
Stephen King Tells JD Vance All He Has to Do to Reopen the Government
Brett T.
Democrat Wishes Death on GOP Kids, Twitter Scolds Suddenly Lose Their Tongues
justmindy
Joe Walsh Shames Fascist Enabler Apple for Removing ICE-Tracking App
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Closing Time: The Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown Gets Animated In New Parody Music Video (WATCH) Warren Squire
Advertisement