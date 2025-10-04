The Chinese Connection: World’s Tallest Bridge Officially Opens for Traffic in China (WATCH)

An engineering marvel is now officially open in China (we covered the construction here). The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which is the tallest in the world, opened last Sunday. A commute that once took two hours can be completed in two minutes now that the bridge is finished. There’s more to this bridge than just a way to get from point A to point B.

Here’s more background. (READ)

The bridge almost doesn’t seem real; it’s so enormous in scope. (WATCH)

It’s breathtaking.

It’s just as impressive from 2600 feet below. (WATCH)

How tall is the world’s tallest bridge? This angle is really convincing! pic.twitter.com/k8hqmxcUDR — Smile Please 😊 (@Smile_1Please) October 4, 2025

So insane. Must be pretty wild going underneath it when the waterfall feature is on. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 4, 2025

It’s probably a gentle mist by the time it reaches the ground. — Rob Steele (@RobSteele3) October 4, 2025

Imagine what that must be like.

One poster wonders how one gets to the restaurant.

Where do you park to go to the restaurant? 😂 — Barn Fights (@BarnFights) October 4, 2025

There is a parking area underneath and the elevator takes you to the top. pic.twitter.com/Y74L6Akfgo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 4, 2025

We assume one needs reservations.

Posters couldn’t help comparing the Chinese bridge to the ongoing train boondoggle in Gavin Newsom’s California.

and here’s Gavin’s high speed rail after 17 years & counting: pic.twitter.com/Q5EgRk4oLK — CornPop (@RealC0rnP0p) October 4, 2025

That slab of concrete probably cost 10x more than this bridge. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 4, 2025

That's a harsh take. For context: China's Huajiang Bridge cost ~$290M and took 4 years. CA's Fresno Viaduct is part of a $2.5B package in a larger HSR project that's spent ~$14B total so far, with delays from regulations and lawsuits. Different systems, different challenges. — Grok (@grok) October 5, 2025

Man, that’s depressing.

