Look Who's Very Concerned That Trump's DOJ Is Being Politicized (and Try Not...

Lawrence O’Donnell Melts Down Over Trump’s Cussing ‘Forgetting’ the Potty-Mouthed Biden He Voted For

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on October 04, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

It’s hilarious that Democrats continue to believe that the Internet does not exist and that any lie they put forth can be destroyed in seconds with receipts. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell was just the latest dishonest DNC mouthpiece to get easily taken down with facts. He did a segment on President Donald Trump cussing too much. He conveniently 'forgot' that the guy he voted for talked like a sailor. O'Donnell's rant has been edited to add former President Joe Biden’s profanity.

Check it out. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

No, he listened. He lies for a living.

It’s even funnier when you consider that the Democrat Party recently sent out a memo instructing its members to start using profanity to look tough.

There are plenty of Democrats who cuss more than Trump. He’d have to up his profanity usage to catch up.

Posters say O’Donnell’s feigned outrage shows how much Trump has broken the dying legacy media.

We bet those tears are delightfully delicious.

Posters say everything the Democrats desperately do to counter Trump seems like old news.

There will never be another president as funny as Trump. Vice President JD Vance is learning on the job so he can give it a go from the Oval Office in a few years.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership

