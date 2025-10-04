Lawrence O’Donnell Melts Down Over Trump’s Cussing ‘Forgetting’ the Potty-Mouthed Biden He Voted For

It’s hilarious that Democrats continue to believe that the Internet does not exist and that any lie they put forth can be destroyed in seconds with receipts. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell was just the latest dishonest DNC mouthpiece to get easily taken down with facts. He did a segment on President Donald Trump cussing too much. He conveniently 'forgot' that the guy he voted for talked like a sailor. O'Donnell's rant has been edited to add former President Joe Biden’s profanity.

Check it out. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Lawrence O’Donnell breaks down in TEARS over Donald Trump..



“We don’t know how to cover the madness of Trump — he’s always cussing”.. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OSkgyzMXJr — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) October 4, 2025

How can you be this soft on national TV.



How embarrassing @Lawrence — MtnGirl (@mtngirl143) October 4, 2025

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the modern American leftist "man." — AmericanSerfdom (@patriotico67) October 4, 2025

Lawrence clearly never listened to his hero, Joe Biden. — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) October 4, 2025

No, he listened. He lies for a living.

It’s even funnier when you consider that the Democrat Party recently sent out a memo instructing its members to start using profanity to look tough.

The democrats are all over social media using profanity in every video! It was a tactic they started using to make them seem tough. It’s quite remarkable that they are now outraged over the use of……..profanity! 🤣🤣 — SK (@SteCK1878) October 4, 2025

President Trump isn't using enough profanity, in my opinion. — Laura Upton (@LauraUptonTexas) October 4, 2025

Right, needs to step up his swear game — Buffalo Fan (@grntransam) October 4, 2025

There are plenty of Democrats who cuss more than Trump. He’d have to up his profanity usage to catch up.

Posters say O’Donnell’s feigned outrage shows how much Trump has broken the dying legacy media.

Oh my lord.

The winning never stops.

I voted for Trump utterly breaking the mainstream media. O’Donnell tears are just a beautiful side product.

😹😹😹 — Shortcode (@Shortcode199) October 4, 2025

Trump has broken the media. We don’t deserve him. — Thomas John (@ThomasJohn65936) October 4, 2025

We bet those tears are delightfully delicious.

Posters say everything the Democrats desperately do to counter Trump seems like old news.

They can't keep up with him! Before they can launch a negative campaign against him, he's moved on to another devastating blow to the cabal.



Bewilderment and excessive stress causing a meltdown in MSM outlets. 🤣🤣🤣 — Richard Y (@Richardyork968) October 4, 2025

Trump hasn’t “shocked the world”, he has entertained the world. I can never stop laughing at his memes. — Francine (@Francin28577060) October 4, 2025

There will never be another president as funny as Trump. Vice President JD Vance is learning on the job so he can give it a go from the Oval Office in a few years.

