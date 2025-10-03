Red Hat Trick: Gavin Newsom Feigns Outrage Over Trump’s Trolling While Trying to Mimic His Meme Mastery

On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom feigned outrage over President Donald Trump's recent hilarious trolling videos and pics. He focused on Trump’s Oval Office pic featuring Trump 2028 hats and the sombrero video that highlights the Democrat Party’s love affair with illegal aliens. It’s funny because Newsom’s Press Office account on X is desperately trying to imitate Trump’s successful trolling. Hypocrite much, Gavin?

Here’s Newsom being insufferable as usual. (WATCH)

Gavin Newsom pretends to be morally outraged over Trump trolling and memes:



“He decided to troll those leaders with a Trump 2028 hat!"



LOL



This from the clown whose entire press account is dedicated to trolling and memes. pic.twitter.com/iLzCcmIxBa — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 3, 2025

Trump put out “Trump 2028” hats for his meeting with Jeffries and Schumer. He is the best! 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/ZfxaUSepUm — Garret Lewis (@GarretLewis) October 1, 2025

old school democrats are not used to a republican standing up and hitting back at them. For all my life, other than Reagan, republicans have been afraid to come after democrats because they might be called bad names.



not anymore. — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) October 3, 2025

Trump’s entire administration, plus many elected Republicans, have mastered meming and are using it to push back on Democrats.

Even 'journalists’ have noticed this huge change. Dem scolding doesn’t work anymore. (WATCH)

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins can’t believe the Trump admin is doubling down with memes and mariachi music in the WH briefing room:



“They simply don’t care about the criticism."



Correct — and that's exactly what’s driving the propaganda press insane. They're powerless. pic.twitter.com/hduEvgFT3q — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 2, 2025

We don't care about the criticism and it's drives them crazy. Republicans finally elected a leader with some balls. Watching the democrats flailing over it is quite entertaining. — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) October 3, 2025

Until Trump, a Republican with a spine who went on offense, was practically unheard of. Trump's making up for decades of a cowering GOP.

Posters say Newsom is really mad because he’s so envious of Trump.

Gavin is just jealous because the left can’t meme. — J C (@jofjltn4) October 3, 2025

He can't meme, and he can't take it. — David Kopp (@Koppernicus) October 3, 2025

Democrats just can’t seem to figure out how memes work.

Commenters say Newsom will never match Trump’s masterful meming.

He’s a clown 🤡! lol 😂 — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) October 3, 2025

I just love his righteous indignation here as his press account is busy labeling Republicans fascists and posting non stop crappy memes — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 3, 2025

You just can’t make this stuff up! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) October 3, 2025

Newsom, being 'infuriated' by Trump’s memes while simultaneously trying to match his online prowess and style, shows just how fake he is. Newsom, you're no Trump.

