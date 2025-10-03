SPLC Wannabe Doxxer Gets the ‘Eagle Eye’ From Homeland Security Then Deletes Post...
Red Hat Trick: Gavin Newsom Feigns Outrage Over Trump’s Trolling While Trying to Mimic His Meme Mastery

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:00 PM on October 03, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom feigned outrage over President Donald Trump's recent hilarious trolling videos and pics. He focused on Trump’s Oval Office pic featuring Trump 2028 hats and the sombrero video that highlights the Democrat Party’s love affair with illegal aliens. It’s funny because Newsom’s Press Office account on X is desperately trying to imitate Trump’s successful trolling. Hypocrite much, Gavin?

Here’s Newsom being insufferable as usual. (WATCH)

Trump’s entire administration, plus many elected Republicans, have mastered meming and are using it to push back on Democrats.

Even 'journalists’ have noticed this huge change. Dem scolding doesn’t work anymore. (WATCH)

Until Trump, a Republican with a spine who went on offense, was practically unheard of. Trump's making up for decades of a cowering GOP.

Posters say Newsom is really mad because he’s so envious of Trump.

Democrats just can’t seem to figure out how memes work.

Commenters say Newsom will never match Trump’s masterful meming.

Newsom, being 'infuriated' by Trump’s memes while simultaneously trying to match his online prowess and style, shows just how fake he is. Newsom, you're no Trump.

