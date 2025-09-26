Soros-Backed Prosecutor Monique Worrell’s Pedo Case Lie Exposed by AG Uthmeier's Damning R...
Friday Fun Time! Let's All Sing Along With the Hashtag #JimComeyASong
Des Moines' Top Educator Unmasked: ICE Nabs Illegal Immigrant Supt. Packing Heat and...
Mary Katharine Ham Slays: Pundits Crawl Out of Comas to Whine About Comey’s...
Biden’s Border Blunder: Texas Coach Shooters Get VIP Pass to Pop Shots at...
Trump Not Worried James ‘Bad Cop’ Comey’s Indictment 'Leads' Dems to Go After...
BOOMAGE: James Woods Is ALL of US As He Reads Yet Another Post...
The Left’s Lies Have Consequences—and They’re Written in Blood
Beyond an FBI BOMBSHELL: What 274 Agents Sent to the Capitol on January...
Ari Fleischer Can't Help But Notice How WaPo and NYT Did NOT Frame...
Trump Promises More Arrests? Comey Panics? Media Hysterical!
VIP
Abigail Spanberger’s Rage-Fueled Rants Are Not Only WRONG for Virginia, They're Dangerous
EPIC Post OWNS Dems Crying About Comey Indictment By Detailing EVERY Piece of...
VIP
MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Says Biden 'Carefully Avoided Commenting' on Trump Indictments So Let...

Jasmine Crockett Says Those Who Support James Comey’s Indictment are Un-American and Unpatriotic

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:30 PM on September 26, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The loud and ignorant 'face of the Democrat Party', aka Jasmine Crockett, says real Americans love former FBI Director James Comey. She also says those who want him to face justice for the crimes he’s been indicted for are un-American and unpatriotic. Wow, that’s quite a pivot from the Democrat Party’s old manta of ‘No one is above the law.’

Advertisement

Here’s Crockett. (WATCH)

The Democratic Party stands for maintaining or seizing power. Nothing else matters.

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have been stricken by lawfare amnesia, which makes them forget the years they cheered on sketchy, overblown lawsuits against President Donald Trump and those in his orbit.

It speaks volumes and speaks for itself.

Posters have noticed Crockett and her fellow Dems are not focusing on what Comey is charged with, but instead on the false narrative that Trump is seeking revenge.

Recommended

Des Moines' Top Educator Unmasked: ICE Nabs Illegal Immigrant Supt. Packing Heat and a Deportation Order
justmindy
Advertisement

Crockett actually believes some crimes are not crimes.

Commenters say Democrats are setting records for hypocrisy.

Oh, so some ARE above the law. That whole ‘No one is above the law’ thing they spouted for years was all bunk. Good to know!

Commenters note that Crockett is most likely calling her fellow Democrats un-American; we can’t imagine a Northern Virginia jury pool without scores of Democrats.

Advertisement

Crockett should shut her yap and listen to Comey. Today is indeed a good day for the rule of law.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JAMES COMEY JASMINE CROCKETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Des Moines' Top Educator Unmasked: ICE Nabs Illegal Immigrant Supt. Packing Heat and a Deportation Order
justmindy
Soros-Backed Prosecutor Monique Worrell’s Pedo Case Lie Exposed by AG Uthmeier's Damning Receipts
justmindy
Beyond an FBI BOMBSHELL: What 274 Agents Sent to the Capitol on January 6th Are Saying Now Is DAMNING
Sam J.
Mary Katharine Ham Slays: Pundits Crawl Out of Comas to Whine About Comey’s Indictment
justmindy
Friday Fun Time! Let's All Sing Along With the Hashtag #JimComeyASong
Grateful Calvin
Biden’s Border Blunder: Texas Coach Shooters Get VIP Pass to Pop Shots at Little League Prayers
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Des Moines' Top Educator Unmasked: ICE Nabs Illegal Immigrant Supt. Packing Heat and a Deportation Order justmindy
Advertisement