Jasmine Crockett Says Those Who Support James Comey’s Indictment are Un-American and Unpatriotic

The loud and ignorant 'face of the Democrat Party', aka Jasmine Crockett, says real Americans love former FBI Director James Comey. She also says those who want him to face justice for the crimes he’s been indicted for are un-American and unpatriotic. Wow, that’s quite a pivot from the Democrat Party’s old manta of ‘No one is above the law.’

Here’s Crockett. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett: You can't really call yourself an American or patriotic if you agree that Comey should be indicted.



They’ve all gone from “No one is above the law” to “You’re un-American if you believe no one is above the law.”



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/CgoSAWuWHu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 26, 2025

This is what you get without principles to guide you.

Pure partisanship, and only partisanship. — La via guerre (@JB0ne1) September 26, 2025

The Democratic Party stands for maintaining or seizing power. Nothing else matters.

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have been stricken by lawfare amnesia, which makes them forget the years they cheered on sketchy, overblown lawsuits against President Donald Trump and those in his orbit.

I just reply with this 👇 to the most ridiculous of these posts. pic.twitter.com/s92t5f6R0A — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 26, 2025

Can’t really post it enough. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 26, 2025

It speaks volumes and speaks for itself.

Posters have noticed Crockett and her fellow Dems are not focusing on what Comey is charged with, but instead on the false narrative that Trump is seeking revenge.

Crockett makes exactly zero legal defenses of what Comey is accused of. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 26, 2025

Unsurprisingly, the left believes no one on the the left is a criminal no matter the crime.

When a leftist is brought to Justice for committing crimes,

they call it retribution.

When retribution takes place on anyone opposing the left, they call it justice.

It is incredible. — JP (@J_P1776) September 26, 2025

She went to law school 😳 — Former Dopegirl (@FormerDopeGirl) September 26, 2025

Crockett actually believes some crimes are not crimes.

Commenters say Democrats are setting records for hypocrisy.

Their hypocrisy is at an all time high. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 26, 2025

They believe that their morally superior, noble ends justify any means necessary. Therefore, their people shouldn’t be subject to same the laws and standards that your people are. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 26, 2025

Oh, so some ARE above the law. That whole ‘No one is above the law’ thing they spouted for years was all bunk. Good to know!

Commenters note that Crockett is most likely calling her fellow Democrats un-American; we can’t imagine a Northern Virginia jury pool without scores of Democrats.

A Northern Virginia grand jury pool just found that he should be indicted. So she is saying that those people are not "American" or "patriotic". The Republican Party in Virginia should make this into an election ad. — attorneybyprofession (@ATTYBYCHOICE) September 26, 2025

Why do the commies always think they get to decide who is an American patriot? — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 26, 2025

Crockett should shut her yap and listen to Comey. Today is indeed a good day for the rule of law.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

