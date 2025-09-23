Joe Scarborough Warns That Trump Might MAKE Democrats Attack the Right’s Freedom of Speech (Again)

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:10 AM on September 23, 2025
Townhall Media

We swear Joe Scarborough has the memory of a goldfish. Tuesday on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, he was warning President Donald Trump and the right about free speech issues. Democrats are still pushing the lie that Jimmy Kimmel’s freedom of speech was violated by President Donald Trump. Scarborough says don’t go there, or Democrats will do the same thing if they regain power. Um, we’ve already lived through years of the Democrats directly attacking the right’s freedom of speech, Joe.

Check it out. (WATCH)

The idea that the Democrats have a blank slate when it comes to violating the free speech rights of Americans is crazy.

Unlike Scarborough, commenters can remember what Democrats have done in the recent past.

Even if our memories were short, the Internet is forever.

Speaking of the Internet, on Tuesday, we found out Google, at the behest of the Biden administration, was kicking users off YouTube for speaking the truth.

Scarborough doesn’t need to warn us that Democrats will go after our freedoms. We already know because we’ve already experienced it.

