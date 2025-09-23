Joe Scarborough Warns That Trump Might MAKE Democrats Attack the Right’s Freedom of Speech (Again)

We swear Joe Scarborough has the memory of a goldfish. Tuesday on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, he was warning President Donald Trump and the right about free speech issues. Democrats are still pushing the lie that Jimmy Kimmel’s freedom of speech was violated by President Donald Trump. Scarborough says don’t go there, or Democrats will do the same thing if they regain power. Um, we’ve already lived through years of the Democrats directly attacking the right’s freedom of speech, Joe.

Check it out. (WATCH)

Scarborough: The right better watch what they do with speech, because the left might do the same thing to them.



They all say this as if the left hasn’t already done that, and won't do it again should they ever reclaim power — regardless of what the right does or doesn’t do. pic.twitter.com/EVSws9yp4K — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 23, 2025

"Might do" ??????????



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — The Universe Is Righting Itself (@MakeUrMov) September 23, 2025

It’s comical. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 23, 2025

Ya think? lol

You have to give them credit though for brazenness. — The Universe Is Righting Itself (@MakeUrMov) September 23, 2025

The idea that the Democrats have a blank slate when it comes to violating the free speech rights of Americans is crazy.

Unlike Scarborough, commenters can remember what Democrats have done in the recent past.

We’ve already lived through what the left will do, we don’t have to imagine it. President Trump lost his freedom of speech on this site while Democrats celebrated. pic.twitter.com/s0m1koOMLr — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 23, 2025

They act as if no one remembers any of this — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 23, 2025

They pretend as if you can't find the articles or videos all over the internet.



It's like the asshats who made celebratory videos about Kirk, and then when confronted, or fired, they look at the video and say, "Wait, who posted that, not me...." — Paul Revere’s Horse (@NightGalloper) September 23, 2025

If you could remember what you said and did yesterday, you would not be a leftist. — Woody (@WFDickJr) September 23, 2025

Even if our memories were short, the Internet is forever.

Speaking of the Internet, on Tuesday, we found out Google, at the behest of the Biden administration, was kicking users off YouTube for speaking the truth.

On the morning that a report was released of how the Biden administration pressured YouTube into censoring people. I wonder if Joe will report on this.https://t.co/8kBW1Sq4p6 — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 23, 2025

The left didn’t wait for the right to “go first.” They used Big Tech, media, & DOJ to silence opposition. Scarborough knows this. He cheered it on. The left’s speech crackdown wasn’t hypothetical. It was policy.

From COVID to elections, they silenced truth & called it “safety" — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) September 23, 2025

Remember when the left deplatformed us for speaking truth they do not like? — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 23, 2025

They act as if we don't — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 23, 2025

Scarborough doesn’t need to warn us that Democrats will go after our freedoms. We already know because we’ve already experienced it.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

