Charlie Kirk's Legacy of Bringing People Together Displayed By Elon and President Trump...
Elon Musk on Kirk: ‘He Was Killed Because He Was Showing People the...
VIP
CNN’s Dana Bash Fails to Wring a Straight Answer on a Mamdani Endorsement...
Oh, Brother! Dem Ilhan Omar Says She’s Saddened and Embarrassed That Idiots Are...
Erika Kirk's Powerful Public Proclamation of Forgiveness for Husband's Killer Radiates Chr...
VIP
Erika Kirk’s Testament of Faith: Choosing Grace Over Vengeance in the Face of...
Deadbeat Joe Walsh, Democrats' Lapdog, Has the Gall to Lecture David Marcus on...
Self-Proclaimed Free Speech Hero Alex Griswold Urges Megyn Kelly to Ditch Her Mic...
Why Erika Kirk Did NYT Interview: To Boldly Carry Charlie’s Torch in the...
Gaslighting 101: Jonathan Karl Claims the Assassination of Charlie Kirk 'Was Not a...
Scott Jennings Pushes Back on Jasmine Crockett and Dems Disparaging Charlie Kirk on...
Democrats Decry Voter Registration at Kirk’s Memorial – After Turning Funerals Political T...
NBC's Blackout on 'Free Palestine' Gunfire: Shooter's Chant at NH Country Club Buried...
Sen. Eric Schmitt: 'He Touched Millions of Lives'

CNN Calls Trump Divisive For Saying Political Violence Is on the Left at Charlie Kirk Memorial Service

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:43 PM on September 21, 2025
AP Photo/John Locher

Earlier Sunday, CNN platformed Democrat Jasmine Crockett, who spouted her normal barrage of lies and violent rhetoric, so you knew when President Donald Trump spoke at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, they would suddenly blame him for pushing ‘divisive rhetoric.’ It’s so predictable, it’s comical.

Advertisement

Check it out. (WATCH)

It’s CNN, this is who they are. Pretty sure their stats don’t include leftist riots in burning cities.

Commenters say CNN is irrelevant and that Erika Kirk’s message of radical forgiveness was received by millions in America and around the world.

We can’t think of anything in recent memory to compare it to.

Recommended

WE DO NOT CARE! Megyn Kelly Decimates Whiny Bulwarker in Straight-Fire Back and Forth and WHOOOA NELLY
Sam J.
Advertisement

Posters say ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats don’t comprehend what Kirk’s assassination and the celebration of his life have done to America.

There is now an energized youth movement on the right.

Posters say the left knows deep down that they are responsible for Kirk’s murder.

(post continues) ...vote for them, so they began importing replacements.

Citizens didn't worship them, so they began removing God.

Citizens began questioning them, so they began lying.

Citizens began challenging their lies...so they began shooting citizens.

Believe them when they tell you who they are

Advertisement

If ever there was a day for ‘journalists’ to bury their thinly-veiled politics and their fellow Democrats to shut their yaps, it was Sunday. Of course, CNN and the rest had to platform Democrats so they could push their tired lies and rhetoric aimed at Kirk and Republicans. It doesn't matter. The better message was heard loud and clear above their typical screeching evil.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GUN VIOLENCE JASMINE CROCKETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WE DO NOT CARE! Megyn Kelly Decimates Whiny Bulwarker in Straight-Fire Back and Forth and WHOOOA NELLY
Sam J.
Charlie Kirk's Legacy of Bringing People Together Displayed By Elon and President Trump with a Handshake
Eric V.
Erika Kirk's Powerful Public Proclamation of Forgiveness for Husband's Killer Radiates Christian Grace
justmindy
Oh, Brother! Dem Ilhan Omar Says She’s Saddened and Embarrassed That Idiots Are Leading Our Country
Warren Squire
Deadbeat Joe Walsh, Democrats' Lapdog, Has the Gall to Lecture David Marcus on Morals
justmindy
Scott Jennings Pushes Back on Jasmine Crockett and Dems Disparaging Charlie Kirk on His Funeral Day
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WE DO NOT CARE! Megyn Kelly Decimates Whiny Bulwarker in Straight-Fire Back and Forth and WHOOOA NELLY Sam J.
Advertisement