CNN Calls Trump Divisive For Saying Political Violence Is on the Left at Charlie Kirk Memorial Service

Earlier Sunday, CNN platformed Democrat Jasmine Crockett, who spouted her normal barrage of lies and violent rhetoric, so you knew when President Donald Trump spoke at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, they would suddenly blame him for pushing ‘divisive rhetoric.’ It’s so predictable, it’s comical.

Check it out. (WATCH)

CNN attacks Trump for “divisive rhetoric."



This is the same network that decided to platform Jasmine Crockett hours prior to the memorial service to slander Charlie Kirk as a racist and call Trump Hitler. pic.twitter.com/uH2DGzWzw9 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 21, 2025

It’s CNN, this is who they are. Pretty sure their stats don’t include leftist riots in burning cities.

Commenters say CNN is irrelevant and that Erika Kirk’s message of radical forgiveness was received by millions in America and around the world.

Let them try to spin this event.



Everyone who watched came away with one message.



The woman who's husband was just murdered, forgave the killer.



Even as the sick and demented cheered his death, she forgave him. That is more powerful than any of their lies. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) September 22, 2025

She was powerful. The message was powerful. The entire event was powerful.



They think this is still business as usual.



They have no idea . — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 22, 2025

They don't, that was one of the most significant events in American history. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) September 22, 2025

We can’t think of anything in recent memory to compare it to.

Posters say ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats don’t comprehend what Kirk’s assassination and the celebration of his life have done to America.

Their time is coming to an end.



Too many people have witnessed the beauty from the ashes over these past 11 days, especially today, with an 8 hour service concluding with Trump standing with a widow, made so by their hatred. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) September 22, 2025

They don’t get that. They don’t get any of it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 22, 2025

They will. Soon enough. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) September 22, 2025

There is now an energized youth movement on the right.

Posters say the left knows deep down that they are responsible for Kirk’s murder.

The left knows their violence rhetoric is responsible for Charlie Kirk's death.



Otherwise they wouldn't be trying to justify it and camouflage the motives of it.



Their reaction, to deny, distract, deflect, and deceive, is a loud and crystal clear "Guilty" plea.



Citizens didn't… pic.twitter.com/IUL1HUklUk — OldSaltCityAce 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 👑 (@OldSaltCityAce) September 22, 2025

(post continues) ...vote for them, so they began importing replacements. Citizens didn't worship them, so they began removing God. Citizens began questioning them, so they began lying. Citizens began challenging their lies...so they began shooting citizens. Believe them when they tell you who they are

Oh, I believe them — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 22, 2025

They couldn't shut their mouths for one day. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 21, 2025

Of course not. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 21, 2025

If ever there was a day for ‘journalists’ to bury their thinly-veiled politics and their fellow Democrats to shut their yaps, it was Sunday. Of course, CNN and the rest had to platform Democrats so they could push their tired lies and rhetoric aimed at Kirk and Republicans. It doesn't matter. The better message was heard loud and clear above their typical screeching evil.

