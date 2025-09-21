Scott Jennings Pushes Back on Jasmine Crockett and Dems Disparaging Charlie Kirk on His Funeral Day

Millions of Americans are coming together to mourn the tragic murder of Charlie Kirk while celebrating the impactful life he led. Democrats, on the other hand, see today as a perfect opportunity to spread lies about Kirk even as his funeral is being held. Republican commentator Scott Jennings pushed back on Jasmine Crockett and other Democrats using the day of mourning to spread malicious lies about the assassinated conservative leader.

Advertisement

Here’s Jennings on CNN. (WATCH)

It’s a day of mourning for millions of Americans. For a hateful few - it’s a day for division, race baiting & slander of a man who did nothing but engage in good faith debate and civil discourse.



Choose wisely, America. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NnzDGapnZ6 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 21, 2025

Scott, thank you for boldly speaking the truth to the CNN hosts and viewers. You are the sole voice of reason and truth there.

We appreciate you going into the lions den every day. — S. Garrett (@StevenG06865655) September 21, 2025

Scott, thanks for being direct, clear, and loud. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 21, 2025

Reason and truth are in such short supply on CNN these days.

Commenters have noticed that ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats speak incessantly about Kirk’s ‘racism’ but never provide proof. It’s easy to guess why. Hint: They're lying.

They still can’t provide one instance of Kirk being racist…but that doesn’t stop them from going on tv to say it. Unreal. — Enzo the Baker (@EnzotheBaker111) September 21, 2025

None of these people have actually watched Charles's statements in full they are only listening to the telephone game going on with the Left and regurgitating all the lies. — JulesUSA (@JulesUSA6) September 21, 2025

Yet Dana Bash brings on Jasmine Crockett to freely disparage Charlie Kirk — Black, White & Grey (@NBfromLB) September 21, 2025

That doesn't stop @CNN. They are equally responsible for this horror. — FreeInFlorida4 (@FreeInFlorida4) September 21, 2025

Crockett is only echoing what CNN’s ‘journalists’ believe; otherwise, they would have called her out.

Posters say they knew evil was real, but the reaction to Kirk has made it easier to see.

It’s more than just a few. I understand what you’re trying to do and say. Thanks for trying with these people at CNN who just don’t get it and frankly, they don’t want to get it. — OG MAGA CANMAN 🦅🇺🇸 (@Ca30199057Chris) September 21, 2025

There has never been a time that we can clearly see evil and good.



When the word of God says for those who have eyes let them see, it never occurred to me it would be so plain to see — Vitamvivere_1 (@Vitamvivere_1) September 21, 2025

Advertisement

They can’t help themselves

Until their vision of a cesspool manifests they will continue to destroy and divide — Universal Soldier (@Web3VibesX) September 21, 2025

The Democrats are reaching a new level of desperation, be safe out there, America — AliceinOH (@MaliceinOH) September 21, 2025

Democrats couldn’t even take one day off from spreading lies and fostering division. They’re only going to ramp up their dishonesty and violent rhetoric in the days ahead. Hate is all they have to offer, and they have a surplus.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.