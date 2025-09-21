Why Erika Kirk Did NYT Interview: To Boldly Carry Charlie’s Torch in the...
Scott Jennings Pushes Back on Jasmine Crockett and Dems Disparaging Charlie Kirk on His Funeral Day

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:30 PM on September 21, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Millions of Americans are coming together to mourn the tragic murder of Charlie Kirk while celebrating the impactful life he led. Democrats, on the other hand, see today as a perfect opportunity to spread lies about Kirk even as his funeral is being held. Republican commentator Scott Jennings pushed back on Jasmine Crockett and other Democrats using the day of mourning to spread malicious lies about the assassinated conservative leader.

Here’s Jennings on CNN. (WATCH)

Reason and truth are in such short supply on CNN these days.

Commenters have noticed that ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats speak incessantly about Kirk’s ‘racism’ but never provide proof. It’s easy to guess why. Hint: They're lying.

Crockett is only echoing what CNN’s ‘journalists’ believe; otherwise, they would have called her out.

Posters say they knew evil was real, but the reaction to Kirk has made it easier to see.

Democrats couldn’t even take one day off from spreading lies and fostering division. They’re only going to ramp up their dishonesty and violent rhetoric in the days ahead. Hate is all they have to offer, and they have a surplus.

