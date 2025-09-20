'Train ... and Pray': Jesse Kelly Posts Terrifying Thread About How Dangerous Dems...
UK Shows Off Two-Tiered Justice With Woman Who Posted of Conservatives, ‘Kill Them...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Most Blacks Aren't Republicans Because They 'Can't Hang Out With...
Big Dummy AOC's Epic 'Burn' on Rep. Fine Flops, Proves She's the Punchline
AOC Doubles Down on Claim the Civil Rights Act Gave Blacks the Right...
Democrats Pounce on Breaking NBC News Exclusive About Tom Homan Accepting Bribes
Congressional Candidate Given Advice for Not Getting 'Met With Severe Force' by ICE
President Trump Calls for Ilhan Omar's Expulsion: Sparks Fly Over Controversial Congresswo...
Luigi Mangione's Legal Plea Sparks Outrage: Victim's Family Forgotten in 'Derailed Life' D...
Charlie Kirk Memorial: Fetterman Calls for Human Decency and the Left Responds With...
Play Stupid Games … Newsom Press Office Referred to Secret Service for Post...
Ditch the Debt, Embrace the Trade: Why Career Education is Winning Over College
Variety: Jimmy Kimmel and Disney Working on Compromise to Bring His Show Back
Man Arrested for Firing Shots at ABC Affiliate After Kimmel Protest

Nasty Ilhan Omar Slams Charlie Kirk as Hateful, Says He Belongs in Dustbin of History

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on September 20, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

This woman is so vile. It's just disgusting she makes over six figures off of American taxpayers and she hates this country. 

It sounds like the person 'spreading hate' is her.

Keep bringing it up for a vote.

If only this could happen.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

