Nasty Ilhan Omar Slams Charlie Kirk as Hateful, Says He Belongs in Dustbin of History

This woman is so vile. It's just disgusting she makes over six figures off of American taxpayers and she hates this country.

Ilhan Omar says Charlie Kirk should be left "in the dust bin of history"



She echoed the assassin's words, claiming he "spread hate"



She refused to apologize for sharing a video that called him "Dr. Frankenstein" and said "his monster shot him through the neck" pic.twitter.com/KWxOiib51M — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 20, 2025

It sounds like the person 'spreading hate' is her.

Mark my words, you will be deported. Americans will not tolerate domestic terrorists! https://t.co/RXBOqNboBi — Tommy (@OGealbhain14) September 20, 2025

@SpeakerJohnson Make those 4 turncoats vote no again. MAKE THEM DO IT. https://t.co/MA6GD3ZuHW — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) September 20, 2025

Keep bringing it up for a vote.

214 Congressman, including four Republicans, consider this kind of talk acceptable from a fellow Representative. https://t.co/dkFqXnrfdn — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) September 20, 2025

@IlhanMN is a vile & disgusting person who should be deported to Somalia. She hates Charlie Kirk because he was Christian. She hates Christianity but moved to a Christian nation. @AGPamBondi Please revoke her citizenship for immigration fraud & send this evil monster to Somalia. https://t.co/qpi21phYKE — Chaldean Queen (@chaldean_queen) September 20, 2025

If only this could happen.

Enough with this demon. The Trump administrator needs to arrest her and deport her. No more following rules. She's got to go. https://t.co/MXeDqPLzsM — Cyberwolf2060 (@cyberwolf2060) September 20, 2025

Ilhan Omar should be deported to Somalia as soon as possible. She is not an American, nor will she ever be.



She holds nothing but contempt for the majority of America and their children. https://t.co/dGiEnYSkaX — Majorian (@Majorianvs) September 20, 2025

She sure didn't mind interfering in another person's marriage, stealing their husband and leaving her own husband.

How have Americans let this one be a politician?? She is beyond evil. https://t.co/1A4Saf24nS — TheLeftLied (@Itskronos86) September 20, 2025

Reprehensible statements with zero pushback from CNN’s @kaitlancollins. https://t.co/cVUOxRFFGW — Cash McCarty (@cash_mccarty) September 20, 2025

That's the worst part.

The longer the Left allows this type of public rhetoric to continue... the longer the Right will be the side the American people gravitate to.@CNN should be ashamed & embarrassed to allow this on their network w/o aggressively challenging it or distancing itself from it. https://t.co/xlRkdEIPFe — Scott Groves (@ServantScott) September 20, 2025

At minimum, CNN should push back and they didn't even bother to do that bare minimum.

She's a fraud and a traitor, so there's that! https://t.co/E9beKBj7wj — It's just Sasa (@Sasademon77) September 20, 2025

Curious why media watchdog @brianstelter hasn’t commented on this?! https://t.co/cVUOxRFFGW — Cash McCarty (@cash_mccarty) September 20, 2025

Oh, the potato only criticizes Republicans. There is no way he'd ever say a word about Ilhan.

This is what a vile, evil person looks like. This is disgraceful & disgusting https://t.co/8roanrfoYJ — Chris (@hoops33man) September 20, 2025

Sometimes scum balls reveal themselves and Omar certainly did in this interview.





