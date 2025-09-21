Day of Rest? No, Jasmine Crockett Is Still Spreading Vicious Lies About Charlie Kirk on His Funeral Day

NBC's Blackout on 'Free Palestine' Gunfire: Shooter's Chant at NH Country Club Buried...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:20 PM on September 21, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It’s pretty obvious the Democrat Party’s calls for ‘unity’ were bunk. Republicans would be insane to unify with a political party that continues to spread lies and engage in violent rhetoric, which just culminated in the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk. Even on the day of Kirk’s funeral, Democrats refuse to turn off their spigot of lies and division.

Jasmine Crocket, naturally, couldn’t stop her ignorant, hate-filled rants. (READ)

Jasmine Crockett seems *TRIGGERED* by Charlie Kirk criticizing her as she defends voting against resolution honoring him

"He was talking negatively about me directly."

"Just like we wanted to make sure that those confederate relics were taken down, the idea of a new age relic being propped up was something that I just could not subscribe to."

"And it is unfortunate that more of my colleagues could not see the amount of harm that this man was attempting to inflict upon our communities."

Here’s Jasmine Crockett with CNN’s Dana Bash, spreading more sickening lies about Kirk. (WATCH)

The Democrats make even Satan blush.

Commenters point out the obvious. Crockett has never genuinely listened to Kirk or watched his numerous online videos. Kirk is not racist. There is one in Crockett’s mirror, though.

Always easier to lie in the pursuit of power than to tell the truth and embrace basic decency.

Commenters explain what Democrats would be saying if their calls for ‘unity’ were real.

If democrats were really serious about seeking unity their message today would be “We didn’t agree with some of Charlie Kirk’s statements, but today we will put that aside to honor a man beloved by so many Americans and people around the world. Politics can wait until tomorrow.”Instead Dramacrats gotta Drama and Divide.  Sad…

— Cynthia Petermann🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🎚️🙏 (@lphant1114) September 21, 2025

That’s wishful thinking. Crockett is always going to fall back on her ‘racism’ lies, and Democrats will continue their violent rhetoric. If the political murder of a decent, caring American citizen couldn’t make them stop, nothing will.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM DEMOCRAT PARTY FREE SPEECH GUN VIOLENCE JASMINE CROCKETT

