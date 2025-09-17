Burrito Battalion: Tim Walz Worried Residents Won’t Feel Safe with a Tank Next to a Chipotle Restaurant

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, like other stubborn Democrat leaders, wants residents besieged by crime to continue suffering instead of accepting President Donald Trump’s help in restoring law and order in blue cities. Walz doesn’t want the National Guard deployed. He expressed that with a quote that only shows how out of touch he is when it comes to rampant crime.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

TIM WALZ: I'LL TELL YOU WHAT DOESN'T MAKE PEOPLE FEEL SAFE, A TANK NEXT TO CHIPOTLE "But I'll tell you what doesn't make people feel safe. A tank next to Chipotle. It's stupid. And it's for the cameras and it's, you know, you can get into the legal aspect of 'posse comitatus', but it's foundational. So I keep saying, where are the, don't tread on me people.”

Here’s Walz with fellow Democrat Jen Psaki on MSNBC. (WATCH)

🇺🇸 TIM WALZ: I'LL TELL YOU WHAT DOESN'T MAKE PEOPLE FEEL SAFE, A TANK NEXT TO CHIPOTLE



"But I'll tell you what doesn't make people feel safe.



A tank next to Chipotle.



It's stupid. And it's for the cameras and it's, you know, you can get into the legal aspect of 'posse… https://t.co/gEM7W4abfb pic.twitter.com/i3a2DLZ17m — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 17, 2025

What doesn't feel safe is expressing any political opinion right of center. They want to kill us because of it. — Wit Cephandrius (@Dndbreakfast) September 17, 2025

They will not stop their messaging after Charlie Kirk’s death. — MustangMedic (@MustangMedicX) September 17, 2025

Walz mentioned ‘vengeance’ during his spiel. Trump wants to make cities safe, and all the Democrats are afraid he’ll deliver on it.

Minneapolis residents have reason to feel unsafe. Posters remember Walz sitting on his hands when the George Floyd rioters set the city ablaze. (WATCH)

Aren’t you the guy who waited four days to call in the national guard as Minneapolis burned? pic.twitter.com/5jjhCwDDdi — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 17, 2025

Do violent rioters burning down Minneapolis make people feel safer? Is that why you took forever to deploy the National Guard? — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) September 17, 2025

His wife liked the smell. — Austill Stuart (@WeagIll) September 17, 2025

She really said that. Insane.

Commenters remember police shooting Minneapolis residents with paintball pellets during the Floyd riots and COVID. (WATCH)

I’ll tell you what doesn’t make people feel safe: Tim Walz having his police use paintball guns to sh**t Minnesota residents if they broke curfew by being on their porches during COVID.pic.twitter.com/rJjzNdZyFk — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 17, 2025

This actually happened when curfew was finally imposed days after the riots started destroying Minneapolis and St Paul. — yammerly (@yammerly1) September 17, 2025

Wow, sounds like things are already unsafe there due to Walz's incompetence.

Advertisement

Posters say, ‘Roll in the tanks!’ We’ll call it the Burrito Battalion.

What? Id feel extremely safe with a tank next to Chipotle. Ain’t nobody gunna be acting up. — Just a Guy (@mitwachte21) September 17, 2025

It would be badass if there were tanks in bad areas then I wouldn’t worry as much. — ⚖️ (@LudisCharta) September 17, 2025

Tanks in the 5th district of Minnesota would make many people feel a lot safer, I can assure you. — Will McAvoy (@WilliiamMcAvoy) September 17, 2025

I feel pretty safe with a tank next to me 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Cyber Daddy (@cyber_daddy1) September 17, 2025

Idk about anyone else but if I see a tank next to chipotle 1000% I would feel safe Lmao — LiveEasy (@LiveEasy005) September 17, 2025

A burrito bowl and a tank, the ultimate good cop/bad cop routine — MSJ - Video Editor (@MSJedits) September 17, 2025

I’ll tell you what’s not safe…the amount of meat they put in your $15 burrito 🌯



They load it with straight up rice — Remi In The System (@RemiRelief2) September 17, 2025

They do get a little skimpy with the meat sometimes.

Commenters say they’re tired of being ‘tread on' by criminals. They want responsive leadership that works decisively to stop crime. Walz isn’t listening.

The Don’t Tread on Me people aren’t being Tread on. It is time the criminals actually be held accountable. — Matthew Jones (@RckBndFTE) September 17, 2025

Advertisement

Actually, most feel 100 x safer with armed law enforcement as opposed to mumbling crack addicts and aggressive gang bangers. — 1776 was a good year (@jalanfoster) September 17, 2025

All he cares about is keeping illegal criminal voters. — Karen 🎉🇺🇸🇺🇸🎉 (@Karen261977) September 17, 2025

Prolly the same way tanks bothered you when it came time for you to deploy with your troops… — Redbud (@volpe18843) September 17, 2025

Ouch! Maybe that’s the real reason he doesn’t want tanks. Probably afraid to get his picture taken next to one, plus he won’t be able to eat at tank-adjacent Chipotle restaurants until Trump and the National Guard finish the job he refuses to do.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.