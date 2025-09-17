'Trayvon Could Be My Son': Schumer Wants Trump To Take ‘Unifying Lessons’ from...
Burrito Battalion: Tim Walz Worried Residents Won’t Feel Safe with a Tank Next to a Chipotle Restaurant

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:27 PM on September 17, 2025
Townhall Media

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, like other stubborn Democrat leaders, wants residents besieged by crime to continue suffering instead of accepting President Donald Trump’s help in restoring law and order in blue cities. Walz doesn’t want the National Guard deployed. He expressed that with a quote that only shows how out of touch he is when it comes to rampant crime.

Start here. (READ)

TIM WALZ: I'LL TELL YOU WHAT DOESN'T MAKE PEOPLE FEEL SAFE, A TANK NEXT TO CHIPOTLE

"But I'll tell you what doesn't make people feel safe. A tank next to Chipotle. It's stupid. And it's for the cameras and it's, you know, you can get into the legal aspect of 'posse comitatus', but it's foundational. 

So I keep saying, where are the, don't tread on me people.”

Here’s Walz with fellow Democrat Jen Psaki on MSNBC. (WATCH)

Walz mentioned ‘vengeance’ during his spiel. Trump wants to make cities safe, and all the Democrats are afraid he’ll deliver on it.

Minneapolis residents have reason to feel unsafe. Posters remember Walz sitting on his hands when the George Floyd rioters set the city ablaze. (WATCH)

She really said that. Insane.

Commenters remember police shooting Minneapolis residents with paintball pellets during the Floyd riots and COVID. (WATCH)

Wow, sounds like things are already unsafe there due to Walz's incompetence.

Posters say, ‘Roll in the tanks!’ We’ll call it the Burrito Battalion.

They do get a little skimpy with the meat sometimes.

Commenters say they’re tired of being ‘tread on' by criminals. They want responsive leadership that works decisively to stop crime. Walz isn’t listening.

Ouch! Maybe that’s the real reason he doesn’t want tanks. Probably afraid to get his picture taken next to one, plus he won’t be able to eat at tank-adjacent Chipotle restaurants until Trump and the National Guard finish the job he refuses to do.

