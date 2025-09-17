Karmic Relief: Jimmy Kimmel Celebrated Tucker Carlson’s Firing but Now He’s Getting the Last Laugh

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats who popped champagne over Tucker Carlson’s firing from Fox News two years ago now have the sads since alleged comedian Jimmy Kimmel appears to be out at ABC. Ignore their shrieks about free speech; this was a business decision. The Democrat late-night host lost his job for lying and calling the suspected assassin of Charlie Kirk a MAGA supporter when he is really a leftist.

Here’s Kimmel celebrating Carlson’s job loss. (WATCH)

2023. Jimmy Kimmel celebrates Tucker Carlson getting fired from Fox. pic.twitter.com/KkvVRc4At6 — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 18, 2025

To a cheering crowd. Imagine getting your news and political opinions from freaking jimmy kimmel — Maximum Copium (@CopiusCopium) September 18, 2025

Man! He is soooo funny! I don’t know how they can even think about pulling him….. — God JB Pricker (@GodPricker) September 18, 2025

That GIF always cracks us up.

Posters were quick to point out the major difference between Carlson and Kimmel.

Only difference is Tucker Carlson went on his own and was still successful — 🎲Jordan Allen🎲 (@MrDiceHead) September 18, 2025

The irony here is Tucker is now his own boss and still has a huge platform.

Kimmel will be nothing more than a footnote within 12 weeks. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) September 18, 2025

Unlike Tucker, Jimmy isn’t going to find a place to land. Nobody is going to a podcast by Jimmy. No one wants to listen to a blatant liar! — Kelly Choice (@kellychoice) September 18, 2025

He is a small piece of the propaganda apparatus that has destroyed this country. Dismantle the entire thing. 🤷‍♂️ — LetsBeFriends (@Badopinions4) September 18, 2025

Where were all these liberals having a meltdown that night ? Busy popping the Champaign and giving high fives! — Jace Tobias (@jace_tobias) September 18, 2025

Kimmel’s lie will follow him everywhere he applies for work.

Posters say Karma sometimes takes a while to reach its destination. But it finally arrived for Kimmel.

2023: Kimmel laughed at Tucker.



2025: America laughed at Kimmel’s unemployment line. — mdtlion (@mdtlion) September 18, 2025

Karma looking at Jimmy Kimmel today like pic.twitter.com/PyKONY8Xgn — Rapidsloth (@Rapidsloth_) September 18, 2025

Now that’s some high class karma. — CWSmith19820311 (@CS19820311) September 18, 2025

High-class Karma for a low-class hack. With Stephen Colbert bowing out in May of 2026, that’s two late-night hosts down since President Donald Trump took office. We wonder who will be lucky late-night host number three.

