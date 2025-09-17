VIP
Karmic Relief: Jimmy Kimmel Celebrated Tucker Carlson’s Firing but Now He’s Getting the Last Laugh

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:54 PM on September 17, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats who popped champagne over Tucker Carlson’s firing from Fox News two years ago now have the sads since alleged comedian Jimmy Kimmel appears to be out at ABC. Ignore their shrieks about free speech; this was a business decision. The Democrat late-night host lost his job for lying and calling the suspected assassin of Charlie Kirk a MAGA supporter when he is really a leftist.

Here’s Kimmel celebrating Carlson’s job loss. (WATCH)

That GIF always cracks us up.

Posters were quick to point out the major difference between Carlson and Kimmel.

Kimmel’s lie will follow him everywhere he applies for work.

Posters say Karma sometimes takes a while to reach its destination. But it finally arrived for Kimmel.

High-class Karma for a low-class hack. With Stephen Colbert bowing out in May of 2026, that’s two late-night hosts down since President Donald Trump took office. We wonder who will be lucky late-night host number three.

