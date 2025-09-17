Report: Disney's ABC Pulling Jimmy Kimmel Indefinitely After Charlie Kirk Rant

As Twitchy reported earlier on Wednesday, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel kept things classy by going on a rant about how Charlie Kirk's assassin was MAGA. He kicked off his monologue saying, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," adding, "This is how a 4-year-old mourns a gold fish, OK." Kimmel must get his information from ABC News, because the whole weekend and the following week have been spent by liberals like Kimmel trying to blame the assassination on a right-winger who didn't think Kirk was conservative enough.

Now, CNN senior media reporter Brian Stelter has big news: ABC has put Kimmel on leave indefinitely.

BREAKNG: Disney's ABC is pulling Jimmy Kimmel indefinitely after late night host's recent remarks about Charlie Kirk. Move comes as ABC affiliate groups told network they would be dropping the host. — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) September 17, 2025

Big breaking news out of ABC: https://t.co/83QiLAY8XZ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 17, 2025

Deservedly so. He was basically asking for it, but is now going to cry about censorship. No. This isn't a fascist regime takeover. It's consequences finally swinging the other way. Cancel culture? Nah. It's consequence culture. You told us that yourselves. (Not you, Brian) — Clayton Sterling (@Claytoncyre) September 17, 2025

This was supposed to be a comedy monologue, not a conspiracy theory.

Brian, as a media watched dog I'm curious as to why you haven't called out Jimmy Kimmel for spreading disinformation to his audience about the Charlie Kirk shooter being "MAGA"?!



Seems like a big story! — Cash McCarty (@cash_mccarty) September 17, 2025

Massive right wing cultural victory. I hope they replace him with reruns. — Tom Pappert (@realTomPappert) September 17, 2025

Please be true — Katherine Davis (@beowolfagate1) September 17, 2025

The same unfavorable economics that applied to Colbert's show also apply to Kimmel's. ABC is probably relieved. Kimmel may be as well and this was likely deliberate on his part. — J.P. Billingsgate (@JPBillingsgate) September 17, 2025

Look, I know we’re in a time when people are gloating at other people’s misfortunes and that’s bad, but I can’t help but feel a little bit of schadenfreude here — Jonathan Toronto (@MythicalExegete) September 17, 2025

Tough break — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) September 17, 2025

Not seeing anything about this online. Got any proof? — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) September 17, 2025

Stelter is our best source on this, so take that for what it's worth.

