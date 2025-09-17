Report: Disney's ABC Pulling Jimmy Kimmel Indefinitely After Charlie Kirk Rant

Oberlin Student ‘Comrade Julia’ Says Prof Agreed on the Need for More Political...
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on September 17, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy reported earlier on Wednesday, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel kept things classy by going on a rant about how Charlie Kirk's assassin was MAGA. He kicked off his monologue saying, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," adding, "This is how a 4-year-old mourns a gold fish, OK." Kimmel must get his information from ABC News, because the whole weekend and the following week have been spent by liberals like Kimmel trying to blame the assassination on a right-winger who didn't think Kirk was conservative enough.

Now, CNN senior media reporter Brian Stelter has big news: ABC has put Kimmel on leave indefinitely.

This was supposed to be a comedy monologue, not a conspiracy theory.

Stelter is our best source on this, so take that for what it's worth.

