Jimmy Kimmel’s Shameless Whopper: Pinning Charlie Kirk’s Murder on MAGA with Zero Shame

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on September 17, 2025
Townhall Media

Jimmy Kimmel is really a horrible person. It's quite clear now the shooter of Charlie Kirk was an avowed Leftist who was romantically involved with a male who imagined himself to be a woman. That's hardly a right leaning ideology. Kimmel is still going to run with the lie, though.

The only person hitting new lows is Jimmy. 

He sure has learned how to lie, though.

Jimmy doesn't handle reality too well.

They are complicit at this point. 

The thing is, he has to know he is flat out lying. How does he look himself in the mirror and behave that way?

But other than that ...

Not even a little. 

Lying about the slaughter of a man who was a husband and father is a new low for Jimmy.

