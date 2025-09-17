Jimmy Kimmel’s Shameless Whopper: Pinning Charlie Kirk’s Murder on MAGA with Zero Shame

Jimmy Kimmel is really a horrible person. It's quite clear now the shooter of Charlie Kirk was an avowed Leftist who was romantically involved with a male who imagined himself to be a woman. That's hardly a right leaning ideology. Kimmel is still going to run with the lie, though.

Jimmy Kimmel claims "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it" and "This is not how an adult… pic.twitter.com/KMhnskaYWD — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) September 16, 2025

The only person hitting new lows is Jimmy.

Kimmel: MAGA 'Desperately Trying' To Portray Kirk Killer As Not 'One of Them' https://t.co/YNJnCfhpmD — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) September 16, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel has not yet learned real grief. One day he will and one day we will laugh in the face of that grief. — Jay (@OneFineJay) September 16, 2025

He sure has learned how to lie, though.

Jimmy doesn't handle reality too well.

I’m close to reaching the scorch Earth breaking point. @Disney gives us both Kimmel and The View. Two programs that run counter to the majority of America. pic.twitter.com/UbskS2Y5c9 — edgiesversion (@edgiesversion) September 16, 2025

They are complicit at this point.

Hey @ABCNetwork @Disney ... Get this clown Kimmel off the air. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) September 16, 2025

This is like 100x worse than I would have ever expected. Just telling obvious lies. I wouldn’t even expect this from AOC or Bernie, the basic denial of the truth that the shooter was a leftist. Seeing it from a comedian and talk show host on prime time is actually shocking to me. — Jeffrey Emanuel (@doodlestein) September 16, 2025

The thing is, he has to know he is flat out lying. How does he look himself in the mirror and behave that way?

@jimmykimmel you are lying trash. — Amanda Head (@AmandaHead) September 16, 2025

dude was living with his male transitioning boyfriendhttps://t.co/uLVb1g7a7w — OrwellSociety (@SocietyOrwell) September 16, 2025

But other than that ...

@JimmyKimmelLive is just a disgusting human being @ABCNetwork and @Disney should do something about this idiot spreading lies about the assassin being on the right. Was clearly a leftist according to all the evidence. But truth doesn’t matter to him. — JJ🍀 (@jjr888) September 16, 2025

Even Grok says @jimmykimmel is a liar. Tyler was most definitely not conservative or MAGA. pic.twitter.com/uKnWAql26x — Veritas Loquentis (@FrijolesCh34998) September 17, 2025

Not even a little.

@jimmykimmel you genuinely are the biggest scumbag I can think of, congrats, a lot of contenders. — Glock on the Rocks (@GlockOnTheRocks) September 16, 2025

Lying about the slaughter of a man who was a husband and father is a new low for Jimmy.

