Stephen Colbert Breaks from Violent Rhetoric to Mourn the Murder of ‘Right-Wing’ Activist Charlie Kirk

Democrats are making sure they assert their fake ‘concern’ for the assassination of ‘right-wing’ activist Charlie Kirk. Alleged comedian Stephen Colbert took less than a minute from his regular, unhinged rants about ‘dictator’ and ‘Hitler’ President Donald Trump to decry political violence on Wednesday’s The Late Show. Now, where would someone get the inspiration to murder a guy who supports a would-be Nazi dictator? Hmm.

Stephen Colbert issues a 41-second statement on the tragic murder of Charlie Kirk — and leaves the audience with a dark final line. “We here at The Late Show learned that Charlie Kirk, a prominent right-wing activist, was k*lled at a speaking engagement in Utah. Our condolences go out to his family and all of his loved ones. “I’m old enough to personally remember the political violence of the 1960s. And I hope it is obvious to everyone in America that political violence does not solve any of our political differences. Political violence only leads to more political violence. And I pray with all my heart that this is the aberrant action of a madman and not a sign of things to come.”

“We here at The Late Show learned that Charlie Kirk, a prominent right-wing activist, was k*lled at a speaking engagement in Utah. Our condolences… pic.twitter.com/ISy6RpEKUQ — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 11, 2025

This is his boilerplate disclaimer to pretend he “cares”. — Squallstrike - Absurdity Unparalleled (@Squallstrike) September 11, 2025

Dude was born in 1964. He doesn’t remember the violence of the 1960’s. He was not quite 4 years old when MLK was shot. — Dave Rau (@DavidRau101) September 11, 2025

Probably nobody in the country has spread more hate over the past four years than this guy. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 11, 2025

And he’ll keep getting paid to do it through May of next year.

Commenters couldn’t help but notice Colbert’s disconnect from his nightly push of lies about President Donald Trump and MAGA, and someone who likely took those lies, which are part of the daily messaging of the Democrat Party, to heart and violently acted on them.

We interrupt tonight's episode of Trump Is Hitler to bring you this panicky a**-covering. https://t.co/5TT779FFRs — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 11, 2025

And began by calling Charlie "right wing," which is a trigger phrase which his viewership hears and immediately associates with bad people who they should hate without thinking. — ' (@____yesteryear) September 11, 2025

True. And systemic throughout MSM. Notice the deliberate insertion of the invective "right-wing"? ("Conservative" is the more accurate term.) — Jean Claude Boudoir (@BoudoirJean) September 11, 2025

We can’t imagine him calling an assassinated Democrat a ‘left-wing activist.’

Colbert and his fellow Democrats have been mislabeling MAGA and Republicans as Nazis, Hitler, the KKK, white supremacists, fascists, and more for a decade now. If someone believed those labels were true, it stands to reason they would try to kill Trump and the leaders in his movement. Posters see it.

"Of course, I condemn the recent violence against the people I continuously called vicious hateful bigoted racist existential threat Nazis for the last 10 years." — AYFKM (@Knowmorenoless) September 11, 2025

"We'll never know the motive of the person I radicalized" — PrimalDead 🇺🇲 (@GSDHaus) September 11, 2025

If only we could determine what may be causing all of these people to be “mad” and target anyone they may disagree with — robbot4000 (@robbot4000) September 11, 2025

Every left wing media outlet is guilty, not just him. The View, CNN, MSNBC, every late night show, Van Jones, Mika and Joe, it’s all of them every single day, every hour of the day. — RedDay33 (@RedDay33) September 11, 2025

Right now, Colbert and these media outlets are disingenuously calling for unity and an end to violent rhetoric (which ironically, they are the biggest purveyors of). They’re dishonestly blaming MAGA for Kirk’s assassination. Their violent rhetoric has not stopped and will not stop, no matter who or where it leads.

