Biden Camp Throws Epic Tantrum Over Kamala’s Tell-All: Ineptitude, Whining, and Backstabbi...
Tool Who Monitors Threats to Democracy Says It's MAGA That's Escalating Violent Rhetoric...
VP JD Vance’s Heartfelt Honor: Escorting Charlie Kirk Home One Last Time With...
FBI Releases Pics of 'Person of Interest' Connected to Charlie Kirk Assassination; Updated
VIP
Post Charlie Kirk Sent to Glenn Beck When He Was 17 Reminds Me...
CNN Spotted Being VERY Careful In Report About What Might Have Been Etched...
Chris Murphy Thinks Sharing DEEP Thoughts About Kirk's Death Will Make Us Forget...
Dem Seth Moulton Blames ‘Right-Wing Extremism’ for the Likely Left-Wing Assassination of C...
BlueSky Erupts in Calls for MORE VIOLENCE Against Right-Wingers Like Ben Shapiro, Matt...
VIP
Slate's Take on What's 'Ominious' About the Shooting of Charlie Kirk Gets Launched...
Yes, It's Real: The New York Times Sinks to Shameful, All-Time Low with...
'UNHINGED': CBS Mornings Host Helps the Left Make Charlie Kirk's Assassination About Repub...
BREAKING: FBI Retrieved Rifle in Woods Where Gunman Fled and Engraved Bullets are...
Barack 'Bring a Gun' Obama Claims We Don't Yet Know Motive in Charlie...

Stephen Colbert Breaks from Violent Rhetoric to Mourn the Murder of ‘Right-Wing’ Activist Charlie Kirk

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:55 PM on September 11, 2025
Townhall Media

Democrats are making sure they assert their fake ‘concern’ for the assassination of ‘right-wing’ activist Charlie Kirk. Alleged comedian Stephen Colbert took less than a minute from his regular, unhinged rants about ‘dictator’ and ‘Hitler’ President Donald Trump to decry political violence on Wednesday’s The Late Show. Now, where would someone get the inspiration to murder a guy who supports a would-be Nazi dictator? Hmm.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Stephen Colbert issues a 41-second statement on the tragic murder of Charlie Kirk — and leaves the audience with a dark final line. 

“We here at The Late Show learned that Charlie Kirk, a prominent right-wing activist, was k*lled at a speaking engagement in Utah. Our condolences go out to his family and all of his loved ones. 

“I’m old enough to personally remember the political violence of the 1960s. And I hope it is obvious to everyone in America that political violence does not solve any of our political differences. 

Political violence only leads to more political violence. 

And I pray with all my heart that this is the aberrant action of a madman and not a sign of things to come.”

Here’s the full video clip. (WATCH)

Recommended

Tool Who Monitors Threats to Democracy Says It's MAGA That's Escalating Violent Rhetoric After Kirk Death
Sam J.
Advertisement

And he’ll keep getting paid to do it through May of next year.

Commenters couldn’t help but notice Colbert’s disconnect from his nightly push of lies about President Donald Trump and MAGA, and someone who likely took those lies, which are part of the daily messaging of the Democrat Party, to heart and violently acted on them.

We can’t imagine him calling an assassinated Democrat a ‘left-wing activist.’

Colbert and his fellow Democrats have been mislabeling MAGA and Republicans as Nazis, Hitler, the KKK, white supremacists, fascists, and more for a decade now. If someone believed those labels were true, it stands to reason they would try to kill Trump and the leaders in his movement. Posters see it.

Advertisement

Right now, Colbert and these media outlets are disingenuously calling for unity and an end to violent rhetoric (which ironically, they are the biggest purveyors of). They’re dishonestly blaming MAGA for Kirk’s assassination. Their violent rhetoric has not stopped and will not stop, no matter who or where it leads.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GUN VIOLENCE LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tool Who Monitors Threats to Democracy Says It's MAGA That's Escalating Violent Rhetoric After Kirk Death
Sam J.
BlueSky Erupts in Calls for MORE VIOLENCE Against Right-Wingers Like Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, and More
Sam J.
VP JD Vance’s Heartfelt Honor: Escorting Charlie Kirk Home One Last Time With Dignity and Respect
justmindy
FBI Releases Pics of 'Person of Interest' Connected to Charlie Kirk Assassination; Updated
Sam J.
CNN Spotted Being VERY Careful In Report About What Might Have Been Etched on Shooter's Bullet Casings
Doug P.
Yes, It's Real: The New York Times Sinks to Shameful, All-Time Low with Charlie Kirk's Obituary
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tool Who Monitors Threats to Democracy Says It's MAGA That's Escalating Violent Rhetoric After Kirk Death Sam J.
Advertisement