Dem Seth Moulton Blames ‘Right-Wing Extremism’ for the Likely Left-Wing Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:50 PM on September 11, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As emerging evidence links Charlie Kirk’s assassin to the deranged, violent rhetoric, rantings, and politics of the Democrat Party, its members are going on their ‘news’ networks to shift the blame for his murder onto ‘right-wing extremists.’ Exhausting, isn’t it? Massachusetts Democrat Seth Moulton even cited debunked stats in his quest to pin the killing on MAGA.

Here’s more. (READ)

Less than 24 hours after Charlie Kirk was gunned down, Dem Rep Seth Moulton attacks “right wing extremists” as the cause of the vast majority of political violence in the country.

"We need to be honest as a nation, about where this violence is coming from.

"He then adds obligatory attacks on conservatives and guns.

Absolutely loathsome.Vile.

This is the Democrat party.

Here’s Moulton spreading his lies on CNN. (WATCH)

So typical.

It appears a decade of unhinged Democrat rhetoric has finally netted the party a high-profile assassination, and they’re unbelievably blaming Republicans (the victims) for it. Posters see how insane that is.

It’s crazy.

Commenters correctly point out the role that the dying legacy media has played in pushing this madness.

The ‘news’ anchors and hosts are there to facilitate the lies of Democrats, not push back on them.

Many posters questioned the source of Moulton’s ‘stats.’

No, they’re not going to stop, and they won’t hesitate to blame their next MAGA casualty or casualties on MAGA itself. 

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE

