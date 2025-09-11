Dem Seth Moulton Blames ‘Right-Wing Extremism’ for the Likely Left-Wing Assassination of Charlie Kirk

As emerging evidence links Charlie Kirk’s assassin to the deranged, violent rhetoric, rantings, and politics of the Democrat Party, its members are going on their ‘news’ networks to shift the blame for his murder onto ‘right-wing extremists.’ Exhausting, isn’t it? Massachusetts Democrat Seth Moulton even cited debunked stats in his quest to pin the killing on MAGA.
Here’s more. (READ)
Less than 24 hours after Charlie Kirk was gunned down, Dem Rep Seth Moulton attacks “right wing extremists” as the cause of the vast majority of political violence in the country.
"We need to be honest as a nation, about where this violence is coming from.
"He then adds obligatory attacks on conservatives and guns.
Absolutely loathsome.Vile.
This is the Democrat party.
Here’s Moulton spreading his lies on CNN. (WATCH)
"We need to be honest as a nation, about where this violence is coming from."
He then adds… pic.twitter.com/NoVisq6jxU
So typical.
It appears a decade of unhinged Democrat rhetoric has finally netted the party a high-profile assassination, and they’re unbelievably blaming Republicans (the victims) for it. Posters see how insane that is.
Moulton is lying through his teeth. What a complete disgrace.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 11, 2025
In modern US history it’s been leftists who’ve committed the greatest atrocities.
Shame on Moulton.
Conservatives and moderates are the problem. Right, Biden? (sarc) pic.twitter.com/30aFXsGc9S— CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore (@DCFanFirst) September 11, 2025
Recommended
He can’t name one attack that has come from the right. Shame and embarrassment that even now the left can’t give up on their playbook— KAG3-CO (@Kag3C) September 11, 2025
We’ve got to turn down the temperature!— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 11, 2025
*Immediately attacks the right for being violent extremists
It’s crazy.
Commenters correctly point out the role that the dying legacy media has played in pushing this madness.
You will never hate Fake News enough, its not possible— Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 11, 2025
Charlie Kirk was assassinated for daring to speak freely on a college campus. The Left didn’t just lose the argument—they silenced the voice. This wasn’t “violence,” it was a political execution. And the media? Already moving on. We won’t.— Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) September 11, 2025
Even she seemed a bit uncomfortable with this raging BS. pic.twitter.com/g3mUrCNtmN— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 11, 2025
With absolutely zero pushback from the host.— Stuck (@StuckInMiddleU) September 11, 2025
This is CNN.
The ‘news’ anchors and hosts are there to facilitate the lies of Democrats, not push back on them.
Many posters questioned the source of Moulton’s ‘stats.’
Where is he getting these fantasy statistics from— Jim Devine (@TheTubby2024) September 11, 2025
I don’t know where he’s getting his “stats” — probably either the SPLC or the weaponized Biden FBI.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 11, 2025
ADL, but would not be surprised if both had them. https://t.co/PI5Ff4AnnU— MNPoliticalVIkesFan (@VikesRock23) September 11, 2025
Scalise— America First Patriot Living In NEWSOM SHI*HOLE (@DoTheRightWing) September 11, 2025
Kavanaugh
Trump 1st attempt
Trump 2nd attempt
Charlie
They're not going to stop...ever. The Democrat party was once a party of competitive ideologies and policies and now is a party of pure hate and evil.
We must NEVER let them get full control of our government again.
No, they’re not going to stop, and they won’t hesitate to blame their next MAGA casualty or casualties on MAGA itself.
