Dem Seth Moulton Blames ‘Right-Wing Extremism’ for the Likely Left-Wing Assassination of Charlie Kirk

As emerging evidence links Charlie Kirk’s assassin to the deranged, violent rhetoric, rantings, and politics of the Democrat Party, its members are going on their ‘news’ networks to shift the blame for his murder onto ‘right-wing extremists.’ Exhausting, isn’t it? Massachusetts Democrat Seth Moulton even cited debunked stats in his quest to pin the killing on MAGA.

Here’s more. (READ)

Less than 24 hours after Charlie Kirk was gunned down, Dem Rep Seth Moulton attacks “right wing extremists” as the cause of the vast majority of political violence in the country. "We need to be honest as a nation, about where this violence is coming from. "He then adds obligatory attacks on conservatives and guns. Absolutely loathsome.Vile. This is the Democrat party.

Here’s Moulton spreading his lies on CNN. (WATCH)

Less than 24 hours after Charlie Kirk was gunned down, Dem Rep Seth Moulton attacks “right wing extremists” as the cause of the vast majority of political violence in the country.



"We need to be honest as a nation, about where this violence is coming from."



He then adds… pic.twitter.com/NoVisq6jxU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 11, 2025

So typical.

It appears a decade of unhinged Democrat rhetoric has finally netted the party a high-profile assassination, and they’re unbelievably blaming Republicans (the victims) for it. Posters see how insane that is.

Moulton is lying through his teeth. What a complete disgrace.



In modern US history it’s been leftists who’ve committed the greatest atrocities.



Shame on Moulton. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 11, 2025

Conservatives and moderates are the problem. Right, Biden? (sarc) pic.twitter.com/30aFXsGc9S — CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore (@DCFanFirst) September 11, 2025

He can’t name one attack that has come from the right. Shame and embarrassment that even now the left can’t give up on their playbook — KAG3-CO (@Kag3C) September 11, 2025

We’ve got to turn down the temperature!



*Immediately attacks the right for being violent extremists — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 11, 2025

It’s crazy.

Commenters correctly point out the role that the dying legacy media has played in pushing this madness.

You will never hate Fake News enough, its not possible — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 11, 2025

Charlie Kirk was assassinated for daring to speak freely on a college campus. The Left didn’t just lose the argument—they silenced the voice. This wasn’t “violence,” it was a political execution. And the media? Already moving on. We won’t. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) September 11, 2025

Even she seemed a bit uncomfortable with this raging BS. pic.twitter.com/g3mUrCNtmN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 11, 2025

With absolutely zero pushback from the host.



This is CNN. — Stuck (@StuckInMiddleU) September 11, 2025

The ‘news’ anchors and hosts are there to facilitate the lies of Democrats, not push back on them.

Many posters questioned the source of Moulton’s ‘stats.’

Where is he getting these fantasy statistics from — Jim Devine (@TheTubby2024) September 11, 2025

I don’t know where he’s getting his “stats” — probably either the SPLC or the weaponized Biden FBI. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 11, 2025

ADL, but would not be surprised if both had them. https://t.co/PI5Ff4AnnU — MNPoliticalVIkesFan (@VikesRock23) September 11, 2025

Scalise

Kavanaugh

Trump 1st attempt

Trump 2nd attempt

Charlie



They're not going to stop...ever. The Democrat party was once a party of competitive ideologies and policies and now is a party of pure hate and evil.



We must NEVER let them get full control of our government again. — America First Patriot Living In NEWSOM SHI*HOLE (@DoTheRightWing) September 11, 2025

No, they’re not going to stop, and they won’t hesitate to blame their next MAGA casualty or casualties on MAGA itself.

