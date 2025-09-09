Karen Bass ‘Dissents’ With Supreme Court ICE Ruling, Trump to Restart Sweeping Deportation Raids in L.A.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled in President Donald Trump’s favor by affirming his authority to have ICE engage in sweeping raids across Los Angeles. Mayor Karen Bass heard the news and had a major meltdown. She believes she has a say in the matter and appeared before cameras to express her dissent from the SCOTUS decision.

Here she is making a complete Bass out of herself. (WATCH)

An apoplectic Karen Bass says she “dissents” from SCOTUS ruling today allowing ICE sweeps to restart in LA.



Someone should let Karen know that she doesn’t get a vote. pic.twitter.com/BFc2xD2Nxn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 8, 2025

Has she tried strenuously objecting? pic.twitter.com/qAXfcYF0vF — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) September 9, 2025

lol nice pull! 😂👍 — Dont TreadOnMe 🇺🇸 (@DontTreadOnUS) September 9, 2025

Guess she can’t handle the truth!

Wait, Bass is upset. Well, that settles it. Let Trump know she played the Karen card, open the border back up! No more deportations.

Oh she dissents? Well that does it, stop the mass deportations. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 8, 2025

Tom Homan’s going to be so bummed. But baby gets what she wants. Wait a minute, that’s not how this works at all. Everybody, come back. It’s time to clean all the illegal aliens out of the City of Angels.

Posters realize what Bass does not - she’s utterly powerless.

Who GAF? SCOTUS is the highest court in the land, and the ultimate decider without a 2/3 constitutional amendment in Congress changing our laws.



She sounds like she has a lot of feelings IDGAF about, lol — TraderJill (Leigh) (@RealTraderJill) September 8, 2025

Karen struggles mightily with the notion that she is powerless to intervene in federal immigration enforcement — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 9, 2025

It's almost like our laws trump her feelings, lol — TraderJill (Leigh) (@RealTraderJill) September 9, 2025

She is emboldening her deranged following. — HiUfux The VideographeR (@HiUfux_VR) September 9, 2025

She’s certainly riling up her base so they’ll do something stupid, illegal, and dangerous.

Posters say karma has come for the California communist.

That's one angry commie — Lumbricus Terrestris (@Wormwarone) September 8, 2025

Yes it is. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 8, 2025

Karen Bass doesn’t get to ‘dissent’ from the SCOTUS ruling. She can disagree, but that’s useless.



ICE now has full authority to continue moving forward with their rounding up and removing illegals in L.A.



Self deport, it’s the best option. pic.twitter.com/xZVuUcPCqG — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 9, 2025

If Bass were a real leader, she’d put Americans first and instruct the local illegal alien population to self-deport and go back to their native countries. That’s if she were a real leader. She's not, of course.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

