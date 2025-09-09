Sam Stein’s Latest Lie: Smearing Kavanaugh with a Bogus Racial Profiling Claim
Karen Bass ‘Dissents’ With Supreme Court ICE Ruling, Trump to Restart Sweeping Deportation Raids in L.A.

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:30 AM on September 09, 2025
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled in President Donald Trump’s favor by affirming his authority to have ICE engage in sweeping raids across Los Angeles. Mayor Karen Bass heard the news and had a major meltdown. She believes she has a say in the matter and appeared before cameras to express her dissent from the SCOTUS decision.

Here she is making a complete Bass out of herself. (WATCH)

Guess she can’t handle the truth!

Wait, Bass is upset. Well, that settles it. Let Trump know she played the Karen card, open the border back up! No more deportations.

Tom Homan’s going to be so bummed. But baby gets what she wants. Wait a minute, that’s not how this works at all. Everybody, come back. It’s time to clean all the illegal aliens out of the City of Angels.

Posters realize what Bass does not - she’s utterly powerless.

She’s certainly riling up her base so they’ll do something stupid, illegal, and dangerous.

Posters say karma has come for the California communist.

If Bass were a real leader, she’d put Americans first and instruct the local illegal alien population to self-deport and go back to their native countries. That’s if she were a real leader. She's not, of course.

