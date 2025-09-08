Raccoon Resuscitation: Kentucky Nurse Saves Critter with CPR After Drunken Dumpster Dive At Distillery

Hyper Hypocrisy: Dem Robert Garcia Was Firmly Against Government Shutdowns Until Trump Too...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 PM on September 08, 2025
imgflip

A Kentucky nurse did a daring rescue with an unexpected ‘masked’ patient - she saved a raccoon. A baby raccoon had gotten drunk off fermented peaches after falling into a dumpster outside of Kentucky Mist Moonshine in Whitesburg. Misty Combs sprang into action and started performing CPR on the furry creature.

The raccoon rescue even made the local news. (WATCH)

Even furry patients deserve life-saving attention.

Commenters wonder just how many distillery dumpster-diving animals there are out there on any given day.

Hopefully, Kentucky Mist Moonshine is taking action to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

Some posters were worried the whole raccoon family was not reunited.

We can see it now. ‘Hi, I’m Otis, and I’m a raccoon alcoholic.’

