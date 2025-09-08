Raccoon Resuscitation: Kentucky Nurse Saves Critter with CPR After Drunken Dumpster Dive At Distillery

A Kentucky nurse did a daring rescue with an unexpected ‘masked’ patient - she saved a raccoon. A baby raccoon had gotten drunk off fermented peaches after falling into a dumpster outside of Kentucky Mist Moonshine in Whitesburg. Misty Combs sprang into action and started performing CPR on the furry creature.

The raccoon rescue even made the local news. (WATCH)

Drunk trash panda who lived because of help from humans was the Monday story I never knew I needed... 🦝🥃🤣👌 — The Narrator  (@Fight_Club_Lad) September 8, 2025

“Kentucky nurse performs cpr on a drunk raccoon” is my new favorite headline. — Fanatic 🇺🇸 (@crusade_enjoyer) September 8, 2025

That’s one of the wildest local news stories I’ve seen in a while. A nurse out here doing chest compressions on a drunk raccoon like it’s ER. Only in Kentucky 😂 — 🅔︎🅜︎🅜︎🅐︎🅝︎🅤︎🅔︎🅛︎🕊️ (@dabere75) September 8, 2025

Amazing it survived. This woman has a life for life. Beautiful. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 8, 2025

Even furry patients deserve life-saving attention.

Commenters wonder just how many distillery dumpster-diving animals there are out there on any given day.

The poor raccoon was stuck in a dumpster and was probably dehydrated. It drank the only liquid in the dumpster.



It’s a sad story but, fortunately, with a happy ending. Hopefully, Kentucky Mist Moonshine will do better keeping animals out of their dumpsters. — DMartyr ~Agent of Chaos~ 🇺🇸 (@DMartyr) September 8, 2025

Makes you wonder how often there are drunk animals around distilleries 🤣🤣🤣 — Rich G (@richgoingstrong) September 8, 2025

Hopefully, Kentucky Mist Moonshine is taking action to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

Some posters were worried the whole raccoon family was not reunited.

I need to know if the baby raccoons are OK. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 8, 2025

the one that received CPR was actually one of the two babies that had got stuck in the dumpster full of fermented peaches. Both were fine : ) — Leon (@ZiRRuSH) September 8, 2025

I need to know if the racoon joined AA — The Sean Mitchell (@TheSeanMitchell) September 8, 2025

We can see it now. ‘Hi, I’m Otis, and I’m a raccoon alcoholic.’