Don Lemon Forgets His ‘Trans’ Etiquette and Addresses Congressman Dressed as a Woman as ‘DUDE!’

Former CNN host Don Lemon was so impressed with Congressman Tim ‘Sarah’ McBride’s Chevy Equinox, he dropped the ‘transgender’ pretense for a split-second to utter, ‘Dude!!!’ Um, it's an Equinox, not a Trans-Am, Don. He quickly bounced back with a dishonest ‘she’ before anyone had a chance to call him out.

Advertisement

Here’s the exchange. (WATCH)

NEW: Former CNN host Don Lemon calls transgender Delaware Representative Sarah McBride a "dude."



McBride: This is my car. I'm heading back to Delaware.



Lemon: Dude!! Do you have a Hemi in here? pic.twitter.com/UgxQoj2hdh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 4, 2025

Lemon drop always working the hard news stories.🤦 — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) September 4, 2025

Who knew Don Lemon could be honest? — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) September 4, 2025

That's the most honest thing Don Lemon has said in his entire career. — Damon Strong (@DamonStrong) September 4, 2025

The first time he’s told the truth. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) September 4, 2025

We were shocked he could tell the truth, even though it appeared to be entirely accidental.

Commenters noticed how far Lemon has fallen from his unearned pedestal at CNN, where he used to look down on us common folk.

Don Lemon, doing these walking around TikTok style interviews, is looking really desperate to stay relevant. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) September 4, 2025

I will say, he doesn't give up. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 4, 2025

Its the full body contortion while he laughs that gets me.



He's just groveling to the people who have the smallest amount power in DC...he's fallen so far lol — Monty Bennett (@MontyBennett) September 4, 2025

When you're wrong about everything, your options are limited. — 2VNews (@2VNews) September 4, 2025

He ruined his chance with Elon Musk, and now he’s reduced to doing a podcast from his home and sad ‘man on the street’ interviews.

Posters sarcastically say Lemon should be fast-tracked to a re-education camp.

What a transphobic bigot!



I’m literally shaking — jay plemons (@jayplemons) September 4, 2025

Concerning. Lemon needs to go to sensitivity training. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 4, 2025

🤣🤣🤣 Send that Lemon to a re-education camp asap! — MeadowShadow (@meadowshadow) September 4, 2025

Lemon is a loyal foot soldier of the trans cult; he’d most likely get out within minutes of arrival with a warning and a white, pink, and blue flag in hand.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.