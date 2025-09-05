VIP
Beg to Differ: Governor JB Pritzker Laughably Claims Trump is Pleading with Him...
Rocky Mountain Bi? ‘Colorful’ Colorado Touts State’s LGBTQIA+ Pride in New Tourism...
Creepy Brit Doc Pleads Guilty to Fraud After Having His Legs Removed to...
VIP
Pink-Haired Douchebags in Masks Pull Down British Flags
Even VP Vance Has Joined the Lampooning of the Handmaid's Tale Tweet From...
Strike on Narco-Terrorist Drug Boat 'Should Outrage People Who Have Served in the...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Suddenly Concerned About Money Going Down the Drain
Bodycam Video Shows Florida Woman Shot After Charging Cops With Knife
Canadian Police Chief Tells Citizens That Compliance Is Your Best Defense
Asheville, NC Passes a $2.9 Million Reparations Policy, But It's Not Bulk Payments
VIP
Defining American Identity: A Meme Ignites Debate on Citizenship and Patriotism
CNBC Reports that 'RFK Jr. Spreads Vaccine Misinformation During Congressional Testimony'
CNN's Scott Jennings Calls Gov. Tim Walz a 'Broken-Brained SOB'
Oh Look, Dearborn Heights Cops Rock Arabic Patches—Watch Out, Sharia Law Up Next

Don Lemon Forgets His ‘Trans’ Etiquette and Addresses Congressman Dressed as a Woman as ‘DUDE!’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on September 05, 2025
Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Former CNN host Don Lemon was so impressed with Congressman Tim ‘Sarah’ McBride’s Chevy Equinox, he dropped the ‘transgender’ pretense for a split-second to utter, ‘Dude!!!’ Um, it's an Equinox, not a Trans-Am, Don. He quickly bounced back with a dishonest ‘she’ before anyone had a chance to call him out.

Advertisement

Here’s the exchange. (WATCH)

We were shocked he could tell the truth, even though it appeared to be entirely accidental.

Commenters noticed how far Lemon has fallen from his unearned pedestal at CNN, where he used to look down on us common folk.

Recommended

Even VP Vance Has Joined the Lampooning of the Handmaid's Tale Tweet From a HuffPo Reporter
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

He ruined his chance with Elon Musk, and now he’s reduced to doing a podcast from his home and sad ‘man on the street’ interviews.

Posters sarcastically say Lemon should be fast-tracked to a re-education camp.

Lemon is a loyal foot soldier of the trans cult; he’d most likely get out within minutes of arrival with a warning and a white, pink, and blue flag in hand.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DELAWARE MEDIA BIAS TRANSGENDER DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Even VP Vance Has Joined the Lampooning of the Handmaid's Tale Tweet From a HuffPo Reporter
FuzzyChimp
Strike on Narco-Terrorist Drug Boat 'Should Outrage People Who Have Served in the Military'
Brett T.
Bodycam Video Shows Florida Woman Shot After Charging Cops With Knife
Brett T.
Creepy Brit Doc Pleads Guilty to Fraud After Having His Legs Removed to Satisfy Amputation Fetish
Eric V.
Rocky Mountain Bi? ‘Colorful’ Colorado Touts State’s LGBTQIA+ Pride in New Tourism Commercial
Warren Squire
So, That Nasty Old Lefty VA Woman Stealing Signs? Asra Nomani Has the GOODS on WHO She Works For (Thread)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Even VP Vance Has Joined the Lampooning of the Handmaid's Tale Tweet From a HuffPo Reporter FuzzyChimp
Advertisement