Dick Durbin Joins Chorus of Pro-Criminal Dems Blaming Law-Abiding Red States for Blue City Gun Violence

The DNC has sent out a talking points memo instructing all Democrats to blame law-abiding gun store owners and gun manufacturers in red states for the rampant gun violence in blue cities. Democrats can’t bring themselves to blame violent criminals (they are the pro-criminal party after all), so they’re going after innocent Americans, of course.

Here’s Senator Dick Durbin blaming gun violence in Chicago on law-abiders in Indiana. (WATCH)

Durbin: “There's too damn many guns in Chicago, and they're coming in from other states like Indiana... [Trump] has eliminated the people who are supposed to make sure these gun dealers are held to the law."



The Democrat narrative is settled:



Trump, red states and gun store… https://t.co/7ZkMje9uRS pic.twitter.com/V1gH0bpNJE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 3, 2025

The majority of the guns in Chicago come from Illinois. per ATF stats. — bill smith (@BillSmi14528774) September 3, 2025

Shh, Democrats have murderous criminals to protect.

Here’s former Chicago Mayor Lori ‘Beetlejuice’ Lightfoot echoing Durbin, Mayor Brandon Johnson, and the rest of the Democrat Party. (WATCH)

Lightfoot: If Trump really cared about crime in Chicago, he’d go after gun manufacturers and gun store owners.



It’s never the fault of the actual criminals or the leftist governments that enable them. https://t.co/lOzooRSBY7 pic.twitter.com/rnP91J07JT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 3, 2025

When in doubt, blame Trump and the neighboring State.



But doesn’t Chicago have strict gun laws? 🧐 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) September 3, 2025

Indiana is to blame for gangs shooting each other up in the streets.



They really expect people to believe that. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 3, 2025

Right now, someone in Indiana is legally purchasing a gun, which is causing a host of violent criminals in Illinois to fire their illegal weapons at unsuspecting victims. Yes, that’s how stupid Democrats think Americans are.

Posters noticed that Democrats are using their pro-criminal postering as a springboard to ban guns that law-abiding Americans use safely every day.

Right, in a gambit to have guns banned in all of America.



They somehow think laws will stop criminals. — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) September 3, 2025

They want to take your guns. They don’t care about the crime. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 3, 2025

Doubling down on socialism and taking our guns is a wild strategy. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) September 3, 2025

Remember right after the election when they said they needed to moderate?



Good times. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 3, 2025

Democrats shot through that pledge like one of their beloved Chicagoland criminals welding an illegal gun in a crowded street.

Posters are tired of arguing with childish Democrats since it always comes down to them wanting to punish the innocent because they refuse to blame their blue city criminals for their actions.

Democrats make the dumbest arguments. It's like arguing with kindergarten children at this point. It's tedious to keep going around and around with them on their idiotic talking points. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 3, 2025

If ever there was an issue the Democrats should just channel their inner Bill Clinton and say, “We’re going to work with President Trump and the Republicans on this”…



…It’s the big city drug and crime problem.



But they just can’t do it. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 3, 2025

Of course not.



It would alienate the 17% who still actually support them. — Jonas RG 🐭🚜 (@JonasRG) September 3, 2025

Democrats are pivoting to seizing guns from law-abiding Americans while sheltering violent criminals, all to spite President Donald Trump as he moves to prevent crime in blue cities. It will be interesting to see how that messaging affects their already dismal approval numbers. Being pro-criminal is certainly an untested strategy. Let’s see how it plays out for them.

