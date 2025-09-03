Dick Durbin Joins Chorus of Pro-Criminal Dems Blaming Law-Abiding Red States for Blue City Gun Violence

Cartel It Like It Is: Marco Rubio Sends Clear FAFO Message to Narco-Terrorists...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:52 PM on September 03, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The DNC has sent out a talking points memo instructing all Democrats to blame law-abiding gun store owners and gun manufacturers in red states for the rampant gun violence in blue cities. Democrats can’t bring themselves to blame violent criminals (they are the pro-criminal party after all), so they’re going after innocent Americans, of course.

Here’s Senator Dick Durbin blaming gun violence in Chicago on law-abiders in Indiana. (WATCH)

Shh, Democrats have murderous criminals to protect.

Here’s former Chicago Mayor Lori ‘Beetlejuice’ Lightfoot echoing Durbin, Mayor Brandon Johnson, and the rest of the Democrat Party. (WATCH)

Right now, someone in Indiana is legally purchasing a gun, which is causing a host of violent criminals in Illinois to fire their illegal weapons at unsuspecting victims. Yes, that’s how stupid Democrats think Americans are.

Posters noticed that Democrats are using their pro-criminal postering as a springboard to ban guns that law-abiding Americans use safely every day.

Democrats shot through that pledge like one of their beloved Chicagoland criminals welding an illegal gun in a crowded street.

Posters are tired of arguing with childish Democrats since it always comes down to them wanting to punish the innocent because they refuse to blame their blue city criminals for their actions.

Democrats are pivoting to seizing guns from law-abiding Americans while sheltering violent criminals, all to spite President Donald Trump as he moves to prevent crime in blue cities. It will be interesting to see how that messaging affects their already dismal approval numbers. Being pro-criminal is certainly an untested strategy. Let’s see how it plays out for them.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

