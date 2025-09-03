Lightfoot Returns to Blast Law-Abiding Gun Stores and Makers for Chicago's Felonious Firearm Frenzies

AWFL Protests for Palestine While Wearing a Handmaid's Costume, Thus Proving They're UNSER...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:30 PM on September 03, 2025
AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes

Someone apparently recited: ‘Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!’ Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot magically appeared on cable ‘news’ on Wednesday, pushing the fake narrative that gun manufacturers and gun store owners are responsible for firearm violence in the Windy City. Well, that doesn't make a lick of sense. It’s obviously the criminals who are to blame, along with the Democrats who enable them and refuse to hold them responsible. Last we looked, there’s not a gun manufacturer or gun store owner in sight, much less any pulling triggers, on the crime-ridden streets of Chicago. It's almost as if Democrats don't want to hold criminals responsible or something.

Anyway, here’s ’Beetlejuice.’ (WATCH)

‘Let’s turn on the juice and see what shakes loose!’ Um, let’s not.

On Tuesday, current Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson blamed migratory firearms from red states for settling in the hands of otherwise gentle Chicagoans and transforming them into murderers, at no fault of their own, of course. (WATCH)

There’s some aura of firearm irresponsibility that blankets blue areas but somehow avoids red ones. Or, it could simply be that criminals just don’t care about gun laws and choose to operate where law enforcement is the most lax. We’ll never know.

Commenters say gun laws don’t really work, and that Democrats are using their out-of-control crime issues to push an ulterior motive.

Yes, Democrats always use the criminal behavior of their constituents to go after law-abiding Americans, especially in places they're not in political control.

Posters say Democrats need to focus on their criminals who possess illegal guns and leave non-criminals alone.

Through their words and actions, the Democrats are establishing themselves as the pro-criminal party. They’re already the pro-illegal alien party, so why not? It shows how off the rails they are. The Democrat Party would rather their voters die in the streets than agree with President Donald Trump and accept his help in preventing blue city crime.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

