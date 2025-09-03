Lightfoot Returns to Blast Law-Abiding Gun Stores and Makers for Chicago's Felonious Firearm Frenzies

Someone apparently recited: ‘Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!’ Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot magically appeared on cable ‘news’ on Wednesday, pushing the fake narrative that gun manufacturers and gun store owners are responsible for firearm violence in the Windy City. Well, that doesn't make a lick of sense. It’s obviously the criminals who are to blame, along with the Democrats who enable them and refuse to hold them responsible. Last we looked, there’s not a gun manufacturer or gun store owner in sight, much less any pulling triggers, on the crime-ridden streets of Chicago. It's almost as if Democrats don't want to hold criminals responsible or something.

Anyway, here’s ’Beetlejuice.’ (WATCH)

Lightfoot: If Trump really cared about crime in Chicago, he’d go after gun manufacturers and gun store owners.



It’s never the fault of the actual criminals or the leftist governments that enable them. https://t.co/lOzooRSBY7 pic.twitter.com/rnP91J07JT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 3, 2025

And they say aliens don't exist. Go figure. — Baniel Doone (@thebanieldoone) September 3, 2025

Lightfoot when she lands a TV spot. pic.twitter.com/F1dgyM7bt1 — Texas🔥Heat (@Lone_Star_Heat) September 3, 2025

‘Let’s turn on the juice and see what shakes loose!’ Um, let’s not.

On Tuesday, current Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson blamed migratory firearms from red states for settling in the hands of otherwise gentle Chicagoans and transforming them into murderers, at no fault of their own, of course. (WATCH)

Brandon Johnson just blamed 'gun violence' in Chicago on Trump and red states:



"These guns come from red states. That is the harsh reality. Whether Republicans like it or not." pic.twitter.com/o49GBZeGPU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 2, 2025

Is the issue the guns or the people using the guns? People outside the city have guns, but aren’t shooting each other at this rate. — Tommy Evans (@tlynno) September 3, 2025

There’s some aura of firearm irresponsibility that blankets blue areas but somehow avoids red ones. Or, it could simply be that criminals just don’t care about gun laws and choose to operate where law enforcement is the most lax. We’ll never know.

Commenters say gun laws don’t really work, and that Democrats are using their out-of-control crime issues to push an ulterior motive.

If I recall, doesn’t Chicago, have the strictest gun laws in the nation doesn’t seem to be helping! They want to take our guns away is what this agenda is all about! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) September 3, 2025

They are trying to blame red states, gun manufacturers, gun store owners and republican gun owners in general.



All while refusing more cops on the streets or accountability for criminals. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 3, 2025

Remember this is an administration that sued carmakers instead of prosecuting auto theft. This is pretty consistent for these clowns. — Jeff Carlton (@JeffWCarlton) September 3, 2025

It definitely is! Ugg — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) September 3, 2025

Yes, Democrats always use the criminal behavior of their constituents to go after law-abiding Americans, especially in places they're not in political control.

Posters say Democrats need to focus on their criminals who possess illegal guns and leave non-criminals alone.

Lightfoot is a lightweight in her brain capacity. The criminals have ILLEGAL guns for starters, dimwit. — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) September 3, 2025

Chicago somehow managed to replace this dimwit with someone even worse. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 3, 2025

Now, THAT’S a SHOCKING feat! 😆 — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) September 3, 2025

Lightfoot is defending this crime invested state one that she help build! They have no shame! — Ava Grace (@AvaGrace9211) September 3, 2025

They don’t want crime reduced; especially if that would mean any credit to Trump.



They’d rather have the crime. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 3, 2025

Through their words and actions, the Democrats are establishing themselves as the pro-criminal party. They’re already the pro-illegal alien party, so why not? It shows how off the rails they are. The Democrat Party would rather their voters die in the streets than agree with President Donald Trump and accept his help in preventing blue city crime.

