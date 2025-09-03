Dem Mayor Claims Hypnotic Migratory Red State Guns Are Causing Blameless Chicagoans to Shoot Each Other

Note: We wish this story were satire, but the Democrat Mayor of Chicago is genuinely insane.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson continues to deny reality and responsibility for his crime-ridden city. Is he blaming his lax law enforcement policies? No. Is he blaming the criminals for their actions? Of course not. He’s blaming red states and their guns. Somehow, migratory guns from red states are settling in the Windy City and magically corrupting innocent Chicagoans, thus causing these otherwise peaceful, gentle souls to kill each other in the streets. Seriously, that's what Johnson is saying.

Here’s the insanity. (WATCH)

Brandon Johnson just blamed 'gun violence' in Chicago on Trump and red states:



"These guns come from red states. That is the harsh reality. Whether Republicans like it or not." pic.twitter.com/o49GBZeGPU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 2, 2025

He expects us to believe Red Republican states are responsible for Brandon Johnson's, Blue Democratic state committing gun violence? Shooting 58 people and 8 people k*lled?? — Danette DuBrul (@dubrul_danette) September 2, 2025

Well, if Juicy Smolliet has taught me anything it's that Chicago is MAGA country. — 🦴 𝓣𝓸𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓮 𝓡𝓸𝓫𝓮𝓻 🦴 (@TonnieRober) September 2, 2025

"Trump’s fault." — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 2, 2025

Johnson fully expects sane Americans to be as gullible and stupid as the voters who put him into office.

Posters find it strange that red areas of states are not literal killing fields, but once a gun enters a blue area, massacres start immediately. How does this keep happening?

So Indiana must be the most dangerous state in the country right?



What a dumbass this guy is. Doesn't believe anything he is reading. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 2, 2025

IQ of a doorknob, and an approval rating to match. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 2, 2025

My brother lives in Chicago and trends liberal. He told me recently that most people think Johnson is an absolute idiot. He's only in his position due to the support of the Chicago teachers union. — RD (@rodericdeane) September 2, 2025

It’s so obvious even the libs get it 🤣 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 2, 2025

Weird how the same crime isn't happening in these "red states" that Brandon is blaming.



It's almost as if the problem is not guns, but CRIMINALS WHO USE THEM. — Fedup American 🇺🇲💪 (@Fedup026) September 2, 2025

They never seem to address this question. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 2, 2025

Sounds like Chicago has a teachers union problem, which is just part of a larger Democrat problem.

Commenters say Johnson is unintentionally telling us Illinois and Chicago’s gun laws are utterly useless at preventing shootings. Could criminals be the reason these shootings keep happening, and not huge flocks of migratory hypnotic firearms?

Is this his way of telling us that criminals are disregarding the strict gun laws in Chicago by using guns they bring from other places? That's shocking. I thought that if you passed strict gun laws, the criminals would have the decency to obey them. — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) September 2, 2025

Imaginary flock of firearms resting during their long migration. pic.twitter.com/YaoqNs09e6 — DoctorEd (@dr_isin) September 3, 2025

It’s true. The guns got up from Texas, walked themselves all the way into Chicago, and just started to blam blam blam all over the place. Total chaos. — WhatsTheDifference (@TheDudeApollo) September 3, 2025

It’s not the guns, and it’s not the red states. The shootings and murders in blue cities are caused by the criminals and the pointy-headed Democrat Party idiots who enable and excuse them. We're not going to give up our guns because Democrats are out of control. In fact, Democrats being out of control is a good reason for us to have firearms in the first place.

