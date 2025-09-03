VIP
Dem Mayor Claims Hypnotic Migratory Red State Guns Are Causing Blameless Chicagoans to Shoot Each Other

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:36 AM on September 03, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Note: We wish this story were satire, but the Democrat Mayor of Chicago is genuinely insane.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson continues to deny reality and responsibility for his crime-ridden city. Is he blaming his lax law enforcement policies? No. Is he blaming the criminals for their actions? Of course not. He’s blaming red states and their guns. Somehow, migratory guns from red states are settling in the Windy City and magically corrupting innocent Chicagoans, thus causing these otherwise peaceful, gentle souls to kill each other in the streets. Seriously, that's what Johnson is saying.

Here’s the insanity. (WATCH)

Johnson fully expects sane Americans to be as gullible and stupid as the voters who put him into office.

Posters find it strange that red areas of states are not literal killing fields, but once a gun enters a blue area, massacres start immediately. How does this keep happening?

Sounds like Chicago has a teachers union problem, which is just part of a larger Democrat problem.

Commenters say Johnson is unintentionally telling us Illinois and Chicago’s gun laws are utterly useless at preventing shootings. Could criminals be the reason these shootings keep happening, and not huge flocks of migratory hypnotic firearms?

It’s not the guns, and it’s not the red states. The shootings and murders in blue cities are caused by the criminals and the pointy-headed Democrat Party idiots who enable and excuse them. We're not going to give up our guns because Democrats are out of control. In fact, Democrats being out of control is a good reason for us to have firearms in the first place.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats' gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

