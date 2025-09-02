LEADING 'Genocide Scholars Assn.' Passes Resolution Accusing Israel of GENOCIDE ... Just 1...
Chicago Dem Refuses Trump’s Help Ending Crime, Calls Him a Dictator Who Is Normalizing Violence

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 AM on September 02, 2025
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

A Chicago Democrat is dealing with the rampant crime he ignorantly enables the only way his party knows how - by doing nothing, asking for money to waste, and, of course, blaming President Donald Trump. Oh, and Trump’s a dictator who is normalizing violence for wanting to save Democrats from themselves. It’s pure projection and the insane rhetoric we’ve come to expect from Democrats who refuse to join the rest of us in the real world.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Assuming the election was not rigged and that they truly voted for a Democratic Socialist, then they are getting exactly what they voted for.

Posters want to know if there is one Chicagoland elected official with even a sliver of common sense.

We have to set the record straight on this. There is at least one official who is fighting to get Mayor Brandon Johnson to cooperate with Trump. We covered him here. Outside of him, there is no one else we've been able to find.

Posters hammer home that nothing is happening in Chicago or these big blue cities that is the fault of Trump or the GOP. Trump is simply part of the solution.

The Trump Derangement Syndrome infecting these Democrats has severed the last strand tethering them to reality and common sense. Their reckless TDS poses not only a deadly threat to their constituents but to all law-abiding Americans. The Democrats truly are the pro-criminal party.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CHICAGO CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP LAW AND ORDER

