Chicago Dem Refuses Trump’s Help Ending Crime, Calls Him a Dictator Who Is Normalizing Violence

A Chicago Democrat is dealing with the rampant crime he ignorantly enables the only way his party knows how - by doing nothing, asking for money to waste, and, of course, blaming President Donald Trump. Oh, and Trump’s a dictator who is normalizing violence for wanting to save Democrats from themselves. It’s pure projection and the insane rhetoric we’ve come to expect from Democrats who refuse to join the rest of us in the real world.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Chicago Alderman is asked what more can be done about the 50+ people shot over Labor Day weekend in his city.



His answer?



Trump is a dictator and is normalizing violence. pic.twitter.com/8NggG2wMuf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 2, 2025

I love how they identify this guy as an alderman of "large hispanic population." He's a Democratic Socialist, like Mamdani and Ocasio-Cortes. https://t.co/rRWQ3RSmS7 — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) September 2, 2025

Perhaps we should be asking the people in his ward what they want. — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) September 2, 2025

Assuming the election was not rigged and that they truly voted for a Democratic Socialist, then they are getting exactly what they voted for.

Posters want to know if there is one Chicagoland elected official with even a sliver of common sense.

😵‍💫

Are there ANY sane politicians/leaders in Chicago? — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) September 2, 2025

negative. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 2, 2025

It’s unbelievable.

The degree to which they want to maintain power has destroyed any common sense they may have had. Truly remarkable. — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) September 2, 2025

no and with hundreds of petty tyrant alderman and "community leaders" vying for the airing of their peculiar grievances. It's the tower of babble up in there. — Viscountess Pollywog Van dervijver (@SpoochyM) September 2, 2025

We have to set the record straight on this. There is at least one official who is fighting to get Mayor Brandon Johnson to cooperate with Trump. We covered him here. Outside of him, there is no one else we've been able to find.

Posters hammer home that nothing is happening in Chicago or these big blue cities that is the fault of Trump or the GOP. Trump is simply part of the solution.

Their utter refusal to call out the reality of the situation is astounding.



Yes Chicago leading the country in murders 13 yrs in a row, is definitely Trumps fault. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) September 2, 2025

Q: “What are you doing to stop people from being shot in your city?"



A: “Orange Man Bad."



Unreal. But not. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 2, 2025

Democrats are proving they have no desire whatsoever to stop crime — Carlos America (@CarlosBtnoCigar) September 2, 2025

Crime is their power. — Armon Turner Echols (@TurnerEchols) September 2, 2025

Plain for all to see. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 2, 2025

The Trump Derangement Syndrome infecting these Democrats has severed the last strand tethering them to reality and common sense. Their reckless TDS poses not only a deadly threat to their constituents but to all law-abiding Americans. The Democrats truly are the pro-criminal party.

