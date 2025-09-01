On the Record: Trump and Leavitt Have Two Choice Words to Describe Margaret Brennan of CBS News

President Donald Trump and White Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt sat down with Reagan Reese of The Daily Caller for an exclusive joint interview. Of course, the conversation eventually turned to the bane of both of their existences: ‘journalists.’

The two had some choice words for Margaret Brennan of CBS News. (READ)

🚨 JUST IN: Karoline Leavitt and President Trump have issued a statement about CBS’ Margaret Brennan, per Daily Caller



LEAVITT: “She’s stupid. You can put that on the record.”



TRUMP: “She’s nasty.”



LEAVITT: “Yes.”



😂 pic.twitter.com/VIm0gICMmh — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 1, 2025

That’s just one highlight- there’s plenty more.



Full transcript of @reaganreese_’s hour-long Oval Office interview with President Trump here 👇https://t.co/iWkaOghASs — Conor Coutts (@ConorCoutts) September 1, 2025

It’s a good interview.

But this section below is what many are focused on. Here’s the full exchange on Brennan. Posters agree with Trump’s and Leavitt’s assessments.

TRUMP: Margaret Brennan. What do you think of her? LEAVITT: She’s stupid. You can put that on the record. TRUMP: She’s nasty. LEAVITT: Yes. TRUMP: I watched it with Marco. He handled her – REESE: He goes on there a lot. And every time he does a really, he’s intense about it. TRUMP: Because he’s good and he’s smart.

Trump and Karoline didn’t just answer, they carved it in stone.



“Stupid.” “Nasty.” Case closed. 😂 — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) September 1, 2025

Leavitt said she’s stupid.



Trump said she’s nasty.



CBS fact-checkers currently debating which is more sexist. — mdtlion (@mdtlion) September 1, 2025

Thats what most of America thinks also. — 𝕲𝖎𝖌 𝕯𝖎𝖌𝖌𝖊𝖗 (@Gig_Digger) September 1, 2025

someone saying what everyone’s thinking about these reporters. — The Rising Shadow (@TheRisingShadow) September 1, 2025

Brennan consistently shows she’s in over her head with whoever the Trump administration sends her way.

One of Vice President JD Vance’s responses to her biased nitpicking resulted in a viral meme.

Nobody's taken Margaret Brennan seriously since JD Vance told her he didn't really care 😂 pic.twitter.com/ktu98azZDT — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 1, 2025

Lmaoooo less we never forget JD when he said 'Margaret, Margaret, Margaret' ...🤭🤭🤭 — ALS ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸 (@Anna_Marie_777) September 1, 2025

They don’t hold back. Brennan’s bias and attacks are exposed bluntly. Speaking truth to the media elite shows strength and refuses to let smear tactics go unchallenged. — For God & Country🇺🇸 (@RhombusReport) September 1, 2025

But her outfits, hair, makeup, plus posture, hand gestures, questions all well rehearsed in a mirror are just perfect. — asamomma1 (@asamomma1) September 1, 2025

Brennan looks the part of a journalist, but is far from one. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vance particularly have fun at her expense, swatting down her fake narratives with ease whenever they appear on Face the Nation.

