Sheesh-Bop: Cyndi Lauper and Cher's Cringe ‘Girls’ Song Update Will Make Wish You...
VIP
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Says He's Proud of the Flag as Long...
Say Wut? Goldilocks Democrat Complains that Trump Has Made Washington, D.C., TOO SAFE
Dublin City Council Debating What to Do About Citizens Flying Irish Flags
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Keeps It Classy at People’s Conference for Palestine
Rosie the Pivoter: Ireland-Based O’Donnell Offers 'Apology' for Blaming MN Trans Church Sh...
VIP
Abortion Laws Aren't the Culprit: The Kentucky Cheerleader Case and the Crisis of...
Smart Chicago Democrat Pressures Mayor Brandon Johnson to Drop Politics and Accept Trump’s...
Ghoul of the Nation: MAGA Remembers Third Anniversary of Biden’s Blood-Red, Hate-Filled 'E...
VIP
Home Depot Is the Latest Target of the Democratic Party's Bullying
Girl, BYE: Actress Robin Wright Is the Latest to Leave America for the...
Mother Nature Throws a Wrench Into Greta Thunberg's Gaza Flotilla Plans
They Think They're the Good Guys! Lefty Daughter Says She's Cut Off Her...
Trump Death Watch: Ron Filipkowski Disappointed Not to See Photos of Trump Golfing

On the Record: Trump and Leavitt Have Two Choice Words to Describe Margaret Brennan of CBS News

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on September 01, 2025
Townhall Media

President Donald Trump and White Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt sat down with Reagan Reese of The Daily Caller for an exclusive joint interview. Of course, the conversation eventually turned to the bane of both of their existences: ‘journalists.’

Advertisement

The two had some choice words for Margaret Brennan of CBS News. (READ)

It’s a good interview.

But this section below is what many are focused on. Here’s the full exchange on Brennan. Posters agree with Trump’s and Leavitt’s assessments.

TRUMP: Margaret Brennan. What do you think of her?

LEAVITT: She’s stupid. You can put that on the record. 

TRUMP: She’s nasty. 

LEAVITT: Yes.

TRUMP: I watched it with Marco. He handled her – 

REESE: He goes on there a lot. And every time he does a really, he’s intense about it. 

TRUMP: Because he’s good and he’s smart.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Brennan consistently shows she’s in over her head with whoever the Trump administration sends her way.

One of Vice President JD Vance’s responses to her biased nitpicking resulted in a viral meme.

Brennan looks the part of a journalist, but is far from one. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vance particularly have fun at her expense, swatting down her fake narratives with ease whenever they appear on Face the Nation.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP FACE THE NATION JD VANCE KAROLINE LEAVITT MARCO RUBIO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Say Wut? Goldilocks Democrat Complains that Trump Has Made Washington, D.C., TOO SAFE
Warren Squire
They Think They're the Good Guys! Lefty Daughter Says She's Cut Off Her MAGA Parents (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Dublin City Council Debating What to Do About Citizens Flying Irish Flags
Brett T.
Despite Stacking the Deck, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Loses Battle to Bail Out CPS With $200M Loan
Amy Curtis
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Keeps It Classy at People’s Conference for Palestine
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement