Brush Rush: Florida Residents Are Painting LGBTQIA+ Symbols on Their Driveways Instead of Public Streets

Since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has made it harder for the LGBTQIA+ movement to paint its religious symbols on public streets, some are now painting rainbows and trans flags on their own personal driveways. One woman is leading the charge by putting her brush to homeowners’ concrete canvases for free.

Advertisement

Have a look. (WATCH)

Liberals in Florida are now painting their driveways rainbow colors to let everyone know their house is a “safe space”..



👀 pic.twitter.com/sLIqgrkNdw — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) August 31, 2025

What a strange religion. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) August 31, 2025

It truly is.

Commenters say they have no problem with people having these colorful displays on their own property, just keep it off of public streets and sidewalks.

Painting your own driveway is fine if you own it. Painting public crosswalks to advertise your sexual preference is not. — Rooster Tooth (@Rooster__Tooth) August 31, 2025

I don’t actually care what libs do on their property with their money (that doesn’t include public rights-of-way, like most sidewalks).



As long as it’s not a governmental function paid by my taxes, have at it. — NOfP-X (@NOfPPlus) August 31, 2025

As long as my tax dollars aren’t paying for it 👍🏼 — Mike Oxhard (@dangle888) August 31, 2025

Exactly!

Posters hope these Pride practitioners are learning a valuable lesson.

Well at least they’re learning the difference between public and private property. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 31, 2025

Nice lesson in property values, too. — Constance Crane (@TrackingFires) August 31, 2025

It’s lets us know who the libs are.



We have certain lib neighborhood in Omaha suburbs too, they used to have the “in this house” signs, now it’s something about immigrants, and they have solar panels (which are useless here). — DK 🌽🇺🇸🐂 (@toottootchoo) August 31, 2025

Right, and it will be easier to tell which of your neighbors aren’t mentally stable. 😂 — Andy🇺🇸 (@andychevy82) August 31, 2025

And where not to stop at Halloween. — Brian J Collins (@BrianJCollins53) August 31, 2025

If these homeowners are ‘transgender,’ Halloween is every day.

Commenters wonder if homeowners associations (HOAs) will weigh in, assuming some of these neighborhoods even have them.

I live in an HOA in SW Florida. I don’t even own my driveway, only the footprint of where my house sits. Kids can’t even put chalk drawings, so this 💩 definitely isn’t gonna fly. — Nicole Marie (@NicoleN17761) August 31, 2025

Only libs could get me to side with a HOA. — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) August 31, 2025

Hmm. I wonder how the Homeowners' Associations feel about that. Can we now paint American Flags on our driveways?



Allow one, you've got to allow the other, right? — ❤️ American Heart ❤️ (@MyHeartAmerica) August 31, 2025

Most neighborhoods don’t have HOA‘s like mine pic.twitter.com/UUuaiyqsCG — Surfdog74 (@MarshallFSmith) August 31, 2025

Advertisement

That’s awesome!

Commenters say these ‘safe spaces’ might actually invite danger.

They might as well put a sign that says rob me — Brooks (@ryanbrooksie) August 31, 2025

First houses to get robbed — Ryan McShane (@Shan84038Mc) August 31, 2025

Gun free zone markers? I'm sure the lefty base will love that... — Donald Morgan Jr. (@donaldmorganjr) August 31, 2025

That's like putting up a sign saying "gun free zone" on your lawn. — Wolf 🇺🇲🐺⚡️ (@PatriotWolf88) August 31, 2025

(Shhhh… don’t remind them 😁) — Suzie 🌄🌲🍁 (@SG_WestVirginia) August 31, 2025

It’s not always true, but it is more likely that a house with a gay pride flag or transgender flag is going to be anti-gun and those inside unarmed. These painted driveways could act as a ‘welcome mat’ for criminals looking for easy targets. More lessons could be on the horizon.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.