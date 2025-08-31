Brush Rush: Florida Residents Are Painting LGBTQIA+ Symbols on Their Driveways Instead of Public Streets

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Says Trump’s Deploying National Guard and ICE to Disrupt...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:39 PM on August 31, 2025
AP Photo/David Goldman

Since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has made it harder for the LGBTQIA+ movement to paint its religious symbols on public streets, some are now painting rainbows and trans flags on their own personal driveways. One woman is leading the charge by putting her brush to homeowners’ concrete canvases for free.

Have a look. (WATCH)

It truly is.

Commenters say they have no problem with people having these colorful displays on their own property, just keep it off of public streets and sidewalks.

Exactly!

Posters hope these Pride practitioners are learning a valuable lesson.

If these homeowners are ‘transgender,’ Halloween is every day.

Commenters wonder if homeowners associations (HOAs) will weigh in, assuming some of these neighborhoods even have them.

That’s awesome!

Commenters say these ‘safe spaces’ might actually invite danger.

It’s not always true, but it is more likely that a house with a gay pride flag or transgender flag is going to be anti-gun and those inside unarmed. These painted driveways could act as a ‘welcome mat’ for criminals looking for easy targets. More lessons could be on the horizon.

