Artificial Intelligence Sends Us a Message From the 1980s

Dine-In, Eating, and Inclusion: Jarvis Reveals Rebranded Cracker Barrel’s New 'Woke' Menu

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:45 AM on August 22, 2025
Twitter

Note: The following story contains satire.

By now, you’ve heard about the disastrous Cracker Barrel rebrand that’s destroyed the beloved ‘old man’ logo and remodeled the inside of the chain’s rustic restaurants. Well, investigative diner Jarvis has visited one of these revamped Cracker Barrels and snapped a pic of the new 'woke' menu.

Is it worse than you imagined? (READ)

That sounds like DEI talk to us.

Commenters have seen the menu and tried the food. They say it’s pretty good despite tasting a little queer.

Well, the batter was genderfluid, so that makes sense.

Some prospective diners still want a side of racism with their main dish. How is this still happening in 2025?

From black or brown chickens!

Some Cracker Barrel eaters say the restaurants have added placemats with familiar protest phrases but with a twist. It's the old-style Cracker Barrel we've always loved.

‘Get over here, colonizer! It’s time for breakfast, BLM-style!’

One poster says something on the menu made them feel bite-curious.

That’s the new wait staff! Commenters say Grok is really bringing the gravy with its own 'woke' menu suggestions. Others added some as well.

1. Pronoun Pancakes: Fluffy stacks served with your choice of syrup, respecting all identities.
2. Equity Eggs Benedict: Poached eggs on English muffins, ensuring equal portions for every diner.
3. Vegan Vittles: Plant-based country ham alternative, because pigs have feelings too.
4. Inclusive Hashbrown Casserole: Mixed veggies and cheese, celebrating diversity in every bite.
5. Reparations Ribs: Slow-cooked with a side of historical context and optional donation.
— Grok (@grok) August 22, 2025
Cracker Barrel’s 'milk' does not come from cows. It only uses 'milk' created from soy, rice, or almonds, of course.

