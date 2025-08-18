Peacock Dropping: Scarborough and Morning Joe Crew Cope with MSNBC to MS NOW Lame Rebranding

On Monday, it broke that MSNBC would start the transition to MS NOW. This is the result of NBCUniversal spinning off MSNBC and other cable properties into a new company called Versant. It didn’t take long for the new MS NOW logo and moniker to be universally mocked.
Morning Joe’s Joe Scarborough and crew hilariously coped with the new name and what it means for the untethered cable channel. (WATCH)
Here was Joe Scarborough announcing on 'Morning Joe' that MSNBC will be changing its name to MS NOW once the network completes its split from NBCUniversal.— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 18, 2025
Watch these clowns try and spin this as fan-freak-tastic. pic.twitter.com/1rKWa3Rr7z
Well, that was pathetic.
With the name change, many commenters immediately thought of a familiar figure of speech.
August 18, 2025
Talk about trying to put lipstick on a Pig! @JoeNBC 🐖— mack (@bluegooseo6) August 18, 2025
These hacks at MSNBC are so bitterly set in their ways, content will not change under MS NOW: Hate & bias for the right will continue to be main agenda— Joseph Joseph (@cactus12345) August 18, 2025
The Propaganda Channel Formerly Known as MSNBC— Art & Culture (@BB_Benet) August 18, 2025
A name change doesn’t alter the fundamental editorial approach: the channel formerly known as MSNBC (soon to be “MS NOW”) continues to be regarded by the majority of Americans as a left‑leaning Democrat Mouth Piece.
Renaming it won’t matter, try replacing the not so talented talent, now that might make a difference.— RC cola (@chapswoman99) August 18, 2025
Any replacements they bring in will just be more of the same Democrat and far-left activists MSNBC is known for.
Posters say the rebrand is just the next step towards the eventual demise of the ‘news’ network.
MSDNC will not survive the lack of cash infusion, no matter what they call it, after the split. Can’t blame NBC for cutting their losses here!— Balls66 (@davenut66) August 18, 2025
The dead weight now has to survive on its own. It will be fun to watch it— Bret Weingart (@kbweingart) August 18, 2025
Last step before being completely taken off the air.— DAW (@dashwoodard) August 18, 2025
Just step one into going completely broke, and then DARK. Jobless. Can't wait. Nobody watches this network anymore.— Wade Jeremy (@WadeJeremy76) August 18, 2025
It will likely go out of business. It might attract less than a million viewers all day long at this point.— CSFurious (@furious_cs) August 18, 2025
I don't see them surviving long without some Billionaire backing them.— Original Settler (@MAPatriot1630) August 18, 2025
With PBS and NPR struggling, it’s more likely that billionaire money would go to them instead.
The new logo got blasted online, with many commenters lampooning the new name as well.
Here are some more accurate descriptions:
Manipulation Source for Nitwit Opinions on the World
Mainstream Narrative On Whim
Manufactured Stories, News Of Worthlessness
Media Spin: Nothing Of Worth
Mostly Sensational, Never Objective Writing
Manipulated Speeches, Narratives Of Woe
Many Suckers Numb On Watching
— Where Lilies Bloom (@liliesbloominNC) August 18, 2025
Desperately trying to rebrand because Trump has called them MSDNC for years— New TARIFF in Town (@NewTariffInTown) August 18, 2025
They will still be the propaganda arm of the Democrats no matter what they are called— Mary Metros (@MaryMetros7060) August 18, 2025
This is the main takeaway. MSNBC can call itself whatever it likes. But at the end of the day, they will still be what they have always been - the mouthpiece of the Democrat Party.
