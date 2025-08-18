Peacock Dropping: Scarborough and Morning Joe Crew Cope with MSNBC to MS NOW Lame Rebranding

‘Wear a Suit, Bro!’ Zelenskyy Greeted by Banner Begging Him to Dress for...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:40 PM on August 18, 2025
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

On Monday, it broke that MSNBC would start the transition to MS NOW. This is the result of NBCUniversal spinning off MSNBC and other cable properties into a new company called Versant. It didn’t take long for the new MS NOW logo and moniker to be universally mocked. 

Morning Joe’s Joe Scarborough and crew hilariously coped with the new name and what it means for the untethered cable channel. (WATCH)

Well, that was pathetic.

With the name change, many commenters immediately thought of a familiar figure of speech.

Any replacements they bring in will just be more of the same Democrat and far-left activists MSNBC is known for.

Posters say the rebrand is just the next step towards the eventual demise of the ‘news’ network.

With PBS and NPR struggling, it’s more likely that billionaire money would go to them instead.

The new logo got blasted online, with many commenters lampooning the new name as well.

Here are some more accurate descriptions:

Manipulation Source for Nitwit Opinions on the World

Mainstream Narrative On Whim

Manufactured Stories, News Of Worthlessness

Media Spin: Nothing Of Worth

Mostly Sensational, Never Objective Writing

Manipulated Speeches, Narratives Of Woe

Many Suckers Numb On Watching

— Where Lilies Bloom (@liliesbloominNC) August 18, 2025

This is the main takeaway. MSNBC can call itself whatever it likes. But at the end of the day, they will still be what they have always been - the mouthpiece of the Democrat Party.

