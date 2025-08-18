Peacock Dropping: Scarborough and Morning Joe Crew Cope with MSNBC to MS NOW Lame Rebranding

On Monday, it broke that MSNBC would start the transition to MS NOW. This is the result of NBCUniversal spinning off MSNBC and other cable properties into a new company called Versant. It didn’t take long for the new MS NOW logo and moniker to be universally mocked.

Advertisement

Morning Joe’s Joe Scarborough and crew hilariously coped with the new name and what it means for the untethered cable channel. (WATCH)

Here was Joe Scarborough announcing on 'Morning Joe' that MSNBC will be changing its name to MS NOW once the network completes its split from NBCUniversal.



Watch these clowns try and spin this as fan-freak-tastic. pic.twitter.com/1rKWa3Rr7z — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 18, 2025

Well, that was pathetic.

With the name change, many commenters immediately thought of a familiar figure of speech.

Talk about trying to put lipstick on a Pig! @JoeNBC 🐖 — mack (@bluegooseo6) August 18, 2025

These hacks at MSNBC are so bitterly set in their ways, content will not change under MS NOW: Hate & bias for the right will continue to be main agenda — Joseph Joseph (@cactus12345) August 18, 2025

The Propaganda Channel Formerly Known as MSNBC



A name change doesn’t alter the fundamental editorial approach: the channel formerly known as MSNBC (soon to be “MS NOW”) continues to be regarded by the majority of Americans as a left‑leaning Democrat Mouth Piece. — Art & Culture (@BB_Benet) August 18, 2025

Renaming it won’t matter, try replacing the not so talented talent, now that might make a difference. — RC cola (@chapswoman99) August 18, 2025

Any replacements they bring in will just be more of the same Democrat and far-left activists MSNBC is known for.

Posters say the rebrand is just the next step towards the eventual demise of the ‘news’ network.

MSDNC will not survive the lack of cash infusion, no matter what they call it, after the split. Can’t blame NBC for cutting their losses here! — Balls66 (@davenut66) August 18, 2025

The dead weight now has to survive on its own. It will be fun to watch it — Bret Weingart (@kbweingart) August 18, 2025

Last step before being completely taken off the air. — DAW (@dashwoodard) August 18, 2025

Just step one into going completely broke, and then DARK. Jobless. Can't wait. Nobody watches this network anymore. — Wade Jeremy (@WadeJeremy76) August 18, 2025

It will likely go out of business. It might attract less than a million viewers all day long at this point. — CSFurious (@furious_cs) August 18, 2025

I don't see them surviving long without some Billionaire backing them. — Original Settler (@MAPatriot1630) August 18, 2025

With PBS and NPR struggling, it’s more likely that billionaire money would go to them instead.

The new logo got blasted online, with many commenters lampooning the new name as well.

Here are some more accurate descriptions: Manipulation Source for Nitwit Opinions on the World Mainstream Narrative On Whim Manufactured Stories, News Of Worthlessness Media Spin: Nothing Of Worth Mostly Sensational, Never Objective Writing Manipulated Speeches, Narratives Of Woe Many Suckers Numb On Watching — Where Lilies Bloom (@liliesbloominNC) August 18, 2025

Advertisement

Desperately trying to rebrand because Trump has called them MSDNC for years — New TARIFF in Town (@NewTariffInTown) August 18, 2025

They will still be the propaganda arm of the Democrats no matter what they are called — Mary Metros (@MaryMetros7060) August 18, 2025

This is the main takeaway. MSNBC can call itself whatever it likes. But at the end of the day, they will still be what they have always been - the mouthpiece of the Democrat Party.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.