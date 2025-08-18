MSNBC Undergoing 'Lamest Rebrand Since 'Lean Forward' (the New Logo's Already Getting Mocked)

Tired of all the winning yet?

Before long MSNBC, which has been home to some of the most glorious election night meltdowns in recent history, will be no more. Yes, that's right, Donald Trump remains in office for a second term and MSNBC as we know it is going the way of the dinosaur.

Advertisement

Here's the new look:

MSNBC will be renaming itself to this. And this isn’t a joke. pic.twitter.com/3TRxvrIXlA — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 18, 2025

What a surreal last several years it's been...

MSNBC is rebranding as MS NOW. Good lord. MSNBC’s brand is so toxic that they won’t even let them use the NBC brand any more. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 18, 2025

The acronym reportedly stands for "My Source for News Opinion and the World":

MSNBC is changing its name to MS NOW (short for My Source for News Opinion and the World).



MSNBC will have a new name as it seeks to carve out an identity that will have it competing for scoops and news with current corporate sibling NBC News following the spin-off of the bulk… pic.twitter.com/3QOvpP8ZBL — Variety (@Variety) August 18, 2025

Wait, just being a nearly 24/7 Trump Derangement Network wasn't working out in the long term for all involved parties? Go figure:

MSNBC will have to take a new name in months to come as it seeks to carve out an identity that will have it competing for scoops and news with current corporate sibling NBC News. MSNBC will soon come to be known as My Source for News Opinion and the World, or MS NOW, following the spin off of the bulk of NBCUniversal’s cable assets into a new publicly traded company called Versant. The changes were detailed in a memo to staffers Monday by Mark Lazarus, who will run Versant as its founding CEO.

Cue that picture of Trump working at a McDonalds leaning out the window smiling and waving.

Oooof. RIP MSNBC



The lamest rebrand since "Lean Forward" for those old enough to remember that https://t.co/jRmBtgnbw8 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 18, 2025

They "leaned forward" alright, and fell head first into the toilet.

I have my doubts this rebranding will be successful, especially since there's not much point to MSNBC, whatever it's called, without the NBC association. https://t.co/NKDcfJxPgi — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 18, 2025

We're pretty sure the new logo is going to get the social media treatment:

How did they NOT catch this on the logo redesign?! 😂



PMS Now! pic.twitter.com/3ijyVP6tsp — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) August 18, 2025

PMS Now 😂 — Stefan Vänersand (@stefanvanersand) August 18, 2025

"TDS Now" would have also been an acceptable change for that bunch.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!