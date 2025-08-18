MSNBC Undergoing 'Lamest Rebrand Since 'Lean Forward' (the New Logo's Already Getting Mocked)

People With Disabilities and Disorders Take Anti-Life Lefty APART for Pushing Eugenics As...
Doug P. | 10:23 AM on August 18, 2025
Twitter

Tired of all the winning yet?

Before long MSNBC, which has been home to some of the most glorious election night meltdowns in recent history, will be no more. Yes, that's right, Donald Trump remains in office for a second term and MSNBC as we know it is going the way of the dinosaur. 

Here's the new look:

What a surreal last several years it's been...

The acronym reportedly stands for "My Source for News Opinion and the World": 

Wait, just being a nearly 24/7 Trump Derangement Network wasn't working out in the long term for all involved parties? Go figure:

MSNBC will have to take a new name in months to come as it seeks to carve out an identity that will have it competing for scoops and news with current corporate sibling NBC News. MSNBC will soon come to be known as My Source for News Opinion and the World, or MS NOW, following the spin off of the bulk of NBCUniversal’s cable assets into a new publicly traded company called Versant. The changes were detailed in a memo to staffers Monday by Mark Lazarus, who will run Versant as its founding CEO.

Cue that picture of Trump working at a McDonalds leaning out the window smiling and waving. 

They "leaned forward" alright, and fell head first into the toilet. 

We're pretty sure the new logo is going to get the social media treatment: 

"TDS Now" would have also been an acceptable change for that bunch. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

