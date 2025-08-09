Just for Fun, Let's Flash Back to MSNBC Hosts Trying to Talk Each Other Off a Ledge on Election Night

It's a fairly slow news day even for a Saturday, so who's up for some flashback entertainment courtesy of a few MSNBC hosts on election night in November?

Apparently these people had convinced themselves that the Harris-Walz campaign wasn't an absolute train wreck and still at least partly expected that the Democrats would pull out a win in the presidential race against Donald Trump. The result was a wake-up call for the ages from which the Left still doesn't seem to have learned anything.

Watching the slow descent into realizing they were about to get four more years of Trump could be dramatized and made into a movie:

The moment when Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid slowly came to the realization that Trump is winning the election 😂pic.twitter.com/Turd0ZZlcQ — (news) DOGE (@DOGE__news) August 9, 2025

Maybe the best part was Joy Reid citing the fact that Queen Latifah supported Harris and "she never endorses anybody" as proof that Kamala and Walz ran a great campaign. But there's so much more to enjoy, including the "imagine what foreign leaders will think about this when they wake up" part.

When Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and the MSNBC lefty panel realize that Kamala is toast on election night pic.twitter.com/HrNa3jLTbJ — MAGA Resource (@MAGAResource) November 12, 2024

It's the feelgood video of the last couple years.

This never gets old!! — Farm Girl 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AngieEarley01) August 9, 2025

It's like a lefty media palate cleanser.

Hahahaha I could watch this all day — Molly (@Mollypitcherz) August 9, 2025

So could we!

